Gestor autoalojado de códigos de autenticação de dois fatores para web e móvel
Ackee is a self-hosted Node.js analytics tool for privacy-focused website tracking
Aplicação de finanças pessoais focada na privacidade com orçamento por envelopes
Interface de gestão de bases de dados completa com suporte para mais de 11 sistemas de bases de dados
Self-hosted travel tracker and trip planner with interactive maps
All-in-one workspace combining docs, whiteboards, and databases with AI
Free open-source accounting software for small businesses and freelancers
Interface web para descarregar vídeos do YouTube e de outros sites
Ampache is a web-based audio/video streaming application and media manager
AnonUpload is a secure anonymous file sharing application without database requirements
Open-source Q&A platform for team knowledge sharing and community building
Lightweight REST API for sending push notifications to 120+ services
Open-source low-code platform for building internal tools and applications
Solução de arquivamento web autoalojada para preservar páginas web e multimédia
Servidor de audiolivros e podcasts autoalojado com suporte multiutilizador
Open-source identity provider focused on flexibility and versatility
Modern download automation tool for torrents and usenet with real-time IRC monitoring
Baby tracking app helping parents monitor daily activities and health
Self-hosted cocktail recipe manager and home bar inventory tracker
Gestão automatizada de legendas e assistente de download para Sonarr e Radarr
Privacy-first browser-based PDF toolkit for merging, splitting, converting, and editing PDFs
Lightweight server monitoring platform with Docker statistics and alerts
AI-powered note-taking and microblogging platform with Markdown support and task management
Personal Data Server for the Bluesky decentralized social network
Modern digital library management app with automatic metadata and integrated reader
Ebook and audiobook collection manager, a community revival of Readarr
Headless Chrome browser as a service for web scraping and automation
Personal finance budgeting app for expense tracking and financial planning
Low-code platform for building business apps and workflows in minutes
Self-hosted error tracking platform for application monitoring
Open-source low-code API integration and workflow automation platform
Open-source scheduling platform for booking meetings and appointments
Calibre-Web é uma aplicação web para navegar, ler e gerir a sua biblioteca de ebooks
Open-source podcast hosting platform with analytics and social features
Centrifugo is a scalable real-time messaging server for building live applications
Website change detection and monitoring tool with visual selection and notifications
Privacy-focused ChatGPT web interface with local data storage and conversation management
Open source server monitoring and uptime tracking application
Open-source embedding database for AI applications and semantic search
WordPress fork without Gutenberg block editor, focused on stability
Assistente pessoal de IA com suporte a mensagens multicanal
Web-based database management tool for comprehensive data administration
daemon do Cloudflare Tunnel para acesso remoto seguro sem abrir portas
Lightweight headless CMS platform for content management and APIs
Real-time collaborative markdown editor for documentation and note-taking
Self-hosted online file converter supporting 1000+ formats
Open-source web crawler for AI applications with LLM-ready output
Multi-server task scheduler and runner with web-based interface
Ferramenta web para operações de encriptação, codificação, compressão e análise de dados
Self-hosted federated messenger with end-to-end encryption and topic-based threads
Cliente BitTorrent leve com interface web e suporte a plugins
A base de dados chave-valor da Denoland para Deno Deploy
Headless CMS that wraps databases with dynamic API and admin app
Private Docker registry for storing and distributing container images
Dockge is a fancy, easy-to-use, and reactive self-hosted Docker Compose stack manager
Plataforma wiki e de documentação colaborativa com edição em tempo real
Open-source document signing platform for digital signatures
Open-source document signing platform with e-signature capabilities
Open-source no-code platform for building AI voice agents in minutes
Lightweight file-based wiki platform for documentation and knowledge bases
Open-source ERP/CRM platform for managing business operations
Unified platform for managing and monitoring domain name portfolios
Collaborative task management for organizing household chores and recurring responsibilities
Download Spotify music from YouTube with album art, lyrics, and metadata
Lightweight web UI for viewing Docker container logs in real-time
Serviço DNS dinâmico gratuito para mapear endereços IP a domínios
DumbDo is a stupidly simple, self-hosted to-do list that just works
Solução de cópia de segurança encriptada com suporte para armazenamento na nuvem e servidores remotos
Sistema de agendamento gratuito para empresas e profissionais
Distributed search and analytics engine built on Apache Lucene
Secure Matrix client with end-to-end encryption and cross-platform messaging
Servidor de multimédia pessoal com streaming automático e conversão de dispositivos
Minimalistic web application for sending private and secure encrypted notes
Sistema para controlar microcontroladores ESP8266/ESP32 com YAML
Real-time collaborative document editor with live editing and version history
Open-source WhatsApp API for chatbots, automation, and messaging integrations
Virtual whiteboard for sketching hand-drawn diagrams and collaborative brainstorming
Aplicação de controlo de despesas pessoais e familiares
Partilha descentralizada de ficheiros ponto a ponto com a tecnologia IPFS
Servidor VPN WireGuard simples com interface de gestão web
Servidor proxy para contornar a proteção da Cloudflare para web scraping
Flarum is a modern, elegant forum software for building engaged communities
Database-less Markdown note-taking app with wikilinks and full-text search
Self-hosted feature flag management platform with Git integration
Open-source low-code tool for building LLM orchestration flows and AI agents
Self-hosted lightweight Git service with web interface and collaboration features
Ferramenta de diagramação isométrica baseada no navegador para visualização de infraestrutura
Agregador de feeds RSS autoalojado para gerir e ler os seus feeds
Ghost is a powerful platform for professional publishing
Open-source wealth management software for tracking investment portfolios
Gitea é uma plataforma de alojamento Git leve e de código aberto
GitLab é uma plataforma DevOps completa para gestão de repositórios Git e CI/CD
Open-source IT asset management and help desk software for IT operations
Gogs is a self-hosted Git service for painless project management.
Docker-powered stateless API for seamless PDF conversion and generation
Open-source observability platform for metrics visualization and monitoring
Gamified task manager that turns productivity into an RPG adventure
End-to-end developer platform with SCM, CI/CD pipelines, and hosted dev environments
Open-source cron job and background task monitoring with instant alerts
Application dashboard for organizing and accessing your web services
Plataforma de automação residencial de código aberto para controlar dispositivos inteligentes
Inventory and organization system built for home users
Ponte HomeKit para dispositivos de casa inteligente não-Apple usando plugins
Gateway de acesso à infraestrutura com mascaramento automático de dados e trilhas de auditoria
Open-source API development and testing platform for developers and teams
Self-hosted plant management system for tracking care routines and garden organization
Plataforma de automação autoalojada para a criação de agentes de monitorização
Gerador de sites estáticos ultrarrápido construído com Go
Immich é uma solução de gestão de fotos e vídeos autoalojada de alto desempenho
Unified time series platform with Flux queries and integrated web UI
Sistema de faturação minimalista autoalojado para freelancers e pequenas equipas
Collection of handy online tools for developers and IT professionals
Torrent tracker proxy translating queries for Sonarr, Radarr, and other automation tools
Jaeger is an open-source distributed tracing system for monitoring microservices
Servidor de media gratuito e de código aberto para organizar e transmitir a sua biblioteca de media
Ferramenta de gestão de pedidos de multimédia para Jellyfin, Emby e Plex com fluxo de trabalho de aprovação
Jenkins is an open-source automation server for CI/CD pipelines
Open-source CMS for building dynamic websites and web applications
Self-hosted synchronization server for Joplin note-taking application
Aplicação leve de anotações e listas de tarefas com Markdown e quadros Kanban
JupyterLab é um ambiente de desenvolvimento interativo baseado na web para notebooks e código
Router de notificações auto-hospedado que conecta webhooks a plataformas de mensagens
Kanboard is a free and open-source Kanban project management software
Karakeep is a self-hosted bookmark manager with AI-powered tagging and search
Biblioteca digital autoalojada para banda desenhada, manga e ebooks
Open-source identity and access management solution with SSO, OAuth, and SAML support
Gateway de API nativo da cloud construído para ambientes híbridos e multi-cloud
Langflow is a visual AI workflow builder for creating LLM applications
Open-source grammar, style, and spell checker for 25+ languages
LibreChat is an AI chat interface with RAG support for multi-provider LLM use
Free and open-source machine translation API that is entirely self-hosted
Gestor e organizador automatizado de coleções de música para Usenet e torrents
LiteLLM is an AI gateway to call 100+ LLMs using OpenAI format
Servidor de base de dados relacional de código aberto e substituto direto do MySQL
MaxKB is an open-source platform for building enterprise-grade AI knowledge base agents
Open-source business intelligence platform for data visualization and analytics
Base de dados vetorial de código aberto construída para aplicações de IA e pesquisa de similaridade
Assistente pessoal de IA com suporte a mensagens multicanal
Base de dados NoSQL orientada a documentos com armazenamento de documentos semelhante a JSON.
Personal relationship management system for documenting your life
Workflow automation platform with visual node-based interface
Navegador virtual autoalojado para navegação web colaborativa e streaming
Nextcloud is a powerful self-hosted productivity platform
Web-based reverse proxy management with free SSL certificates
Open-source Airtable alternative that turns databases into smart spreadsheets
Plataforma ERP e CRM de código aberto para gestão empresarial e
Executar grandes modelos de linguagem localmente com uma API simples para aplicações de IAColocar
Self-hosted AI chat interface supporting multiple LLM providers with RAG capabilitiesColocar
Self-hosted HTML5 network speed test without Flash or JavaColocar
Ferramenta de gestão e descoberta de pedidos de multimédia para Plex com fluxo de trabalho de aprovaçãoColocar
Document management system that transforms physical documents into searchable digital archivesColocar
Open-source document management system for scanning, OCR, and organizing PDFsColocar
Perplexica is a privacy-focused AI answering engineColocar
Cross-platform web-based PostgreSQL database browser with zero dependenciesColocar
PhotoPrism é uma aplicação de gestão de fotografias com tecnologia de IA para a web descentralizadaColocar
Self-hosted YouTube media manager for automated channel and playlist downloadsColocar
Self-hosted file sharing platform as an alternative to WeTransferColocar
Plausible is a lightweight, privacy-first Google Analytics alternativeColocar
Servidor de multimédia popular para streaming de filmes, séries de TV, música e fotografiasColocar
Open-source backend for your next SaaS and mobile app in a single fileColocar
PostgreSQL é um poderoso sistema de base de dados objeto-relacional de código abertoColocar
Open-source social media scheduling platform with AI-powered content creationColocar
Open-source e-commerce platform for creating and managing online storesColocar
Open-source monitoring and alerting toolkit with time-series databaseColocar
Gestor de indexadores centralizado para integração de Usenet e trackers de torrentColocar
Open-source game server management panel with Docker isolationColocar
Open-source message broker implementing AMQP for reliable asynchronous messagingColocar
Gerenciador e organizador automatizado de coleções de filmes para Usenet e torrentsColocar
Sistema moderno de gestão de documentos com OCR avançado para arquivos pesquisáveisColocar
Easy-to-use live video streaming server supporting RTMP, HLS, SRT, and WebRTCColocar
Beautiful self-hosted ROM manager for scanning, browsing, and playing retro gamesColocar
Open-source RSS feed generator for websites missing native RSS supportColocar
RustDesk is an open-source remote desktop software for secure remote accessColocar
Privacy-respecting metasearch engine aggregating results from multiple sourcesColocar
Self-hosted bookmark manager for saving and organizing web content offlineColocar
Sim Studio é uma plataforma de código aberto para construir e implementar fluxos de trabalho de agentes de IA.Colocar
Skyvern is an AI-powered browser automation tool using LLMs and computer visionColocar
Privacy-first image sharing platform with complete control over your contentColocar
Local file sharing in your browser inspired by Apple AirDropColocar
Snipe-IT is a free, open-source IT asset management system for tracking hardware, software licenses, and depreciationColocar
Gestor e organizador automatizado de coleções de séries de TV para Usenet e torrentsColocar
Open-source file manager for organizing assets across devices and cloud storageColocar
Aplicação auto-hospedada de monitorização do desempenho da internet com testes de velocidade automatizadosColocar
Powerful locally hosted web-based PDF manipulation toolColocar
Open-source continuous file synchronization tool for secure peer-to-peer syncingColocar
Moderna plataforma de gestão de traduções autoalojada para equipas e programadoresColocar
Modern reverse proxy and load balancer with automatic Docker service discoveryColocar
Self-hosted personal knowledge base with hierarchical note organization and scriptingColocar
Automatically sync and download YouTube videos from channels and playlistsColocar
Zero trust network access connector for secure remote resource accessColocar
Umami is a simple, fast, privacy-focused alternative to Google AnalyticsColocar
Uptime Kuma is a beautiful, self-hosted monitoring toolColocar
Vaultwarden is a lightweight, self-hosted password manager compatible with BitwardenColocar
Vikunja is an open-source, self-hostable to-do app with multiple views and collaborationColocar
Visual Studio Code Server
Execute o Visual Studio Code no navegador em qualquer lugarColocar
Database clustering system for horizontal scaling of MySQL databasesColocar
Self-hosted coding time tracker with statistics and productivity insightsColocar
Serviço de leitura posterior autoalojado para guardar e organizar artigos webColocar
Web-based amateur radio logging application for tracking contacts and awardsColocar
Real-time collaborative whiteboard for team brainstorming and remote meetingsColocar
Open-source vector database for AI applications and semantic searchColocar
OSINT tool for comprehensive website analysis, security auditing, and infrastructure intelligenceColocar
Privacy-focused Discord client with enhanced security and custom featuresColocar
Browser-based Linux desktop environment for remote access and productivityColocar
Open-source Kanban board for visual project management and task trackingColocar
Whoogle is a self-hosted, ad-free, privacy-respecting metasearch engineColocar
Wiki.js is a modern, powerful and extensible wiki platform for documentationColocar
Open-source developer platform for building internal tools and workflowsColocar
WireGuard Easy is a web-based VPN management interface for WireGuardColocar
Wizarr is an advanced invitation and user management system for media serversColocar
Open-source CI/CD automation platform with native GitHub integrationColocar
WordPress is the world's most popular website builder and CMSColocar
WPS Office is a comprehensive office suite with document editing capabilitiesColocar
Yamtrack is a self-hosted media tracker for movies, TV, anime, and gamesColocar
Simple NVR video surveillance solution for home and businessColocar
Minimalist self-hosted note-taking app with markdown and full-text searchColocar
Unified encrypted app for notes, passwords, bookmarks, and 2FAColocar