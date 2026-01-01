Dockge
Dockge is a fancy, easy-to-use, and reactive self-hosted Docker Compose stack manager
Selecione o plano VPS para implementação Dockge
Renovado por 9,99 €/mês durante 2 anos. Cancele a qualquer altura.
Sobre Dockge
Dockge is a modern, self-hosted Docker Compose stack manager created by the developer behind Uptime Kuma. Unlike traditional Docker management tools that try to do everything, Dockge focuses exclusively on what developers and DevOps teams use most: Docker Compose stacks. It provides a beautiful, reactive web interface for creating, editing, and managing compose-based deployments without memorizing complex CLI commands. The interactive editor includes YAML syntax highlighting and validation, while real-time terminal output lets you monitor container logs as they happen. Dockge is particularly valuable for teams managing multiple Docker Compose projects who want a visual interface without the complexity of heavyweight orchestration platforms.
Common Use Cases
Development teams use Dockge to manage local and remote development environments, quickly spinning up database services, caching layers, and application stacks with full visibility into container status and logs. DevOps engineers deploy it as a lightweight alternative to Portainer for servers running primarily Docker Compose-based applications, appreciating the focus on compose files rather than low-level container management. System administrators managing multiple VPS instances leverage Dockge to standardize Docker Compose deployments across servers, with each instance providing a clean web UI for stack management. Freelancers and consultants use Dockge to manage client infrastructure, offering clients an accessible interface for restarting services or viewing logs without SSH access or Docker knowledge.
Key Features
- Interactive docker-compose.yaml editor with syntax highlighting and validation
- Real-time terminal output and container log streaming
- Start, stop, restart, and delete compose stacks from the web UI
- Convert docker run commands to docker-compose.yaml format
- File-based stack storage for easy backup and version control
- Multi-stack management with organized project structure
- Responsive, reactive interface built with modern web technologies
- Lightweight with minimal resource overhead
- Support for environment variables and secrets in compose files
- Direct Docker socket access for full container control
Why deploy Dockge on Hostinger VPS
Deploying Dockge on a Hostinger VPS gives you centralized control over all your Docker Compose stacks with a professional web interface, eliminating the need to SSH into your server for routine container management tasks. The lightweight architecture means minimal resource consumption, leaving more CPU and memory for your actual applications. With direct socket access to Docker, Dockge has full visibility and control without requiring privileged containers or complex configurations. Hostinger VPS provides the reliable infrastructure needed for a management interface you'll access frequently, with fast response times and stable connectivity. The file-based storage approach aligns perfectly with VPS backup strategies, ensuring your compose configurations are preserved alongside application data.
Selecione o plano VPS para implementação Dockge
Renovado por 9,99 €/mês durante 2 anos. Cancele a qualquer altura.