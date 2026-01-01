Dockge is a modern, self-hosted Docker Compose stack manager created by the developer behind Uptime Kuma. Unlike traditional Docker management tools that try to do everything, Dockge focuses exclusively on what developers and DevOps teams use most: Docker Compose stacks. It provides a beautiful, reactive web interface for creating, editing, and managing compose-based deployments without memorizing complex CLI commands. The interactive editor includes YAML syntax highlighting and validation, while real-time terminal output lets you monitor container logs as they happen. Dockge is particularly valuable for teams managing multiple Docker Compose projects who want a visual interface without the complexity of heavyweight orchestration platforms.

Common Use Cases

Development teams use Dockge to manage local and remote development environments, quickly spinning up database services, caching layers, and application stacks with full visibility into container status and logs. DevOps engineers deploy it as a lightweight alternative to Portainer for servers running primarily Docker Compose-based applications, appreciating the focus on compose files rather than low-level container management. System administrators managing multiple VPS instances leverage Dockge to standardize Docker Compose deployments across servers, with each instance providing a clean web UI for stack management. Freelancers and consultants use Dockge to manage client infrastructure, offering clients an accessible interface for restarting services or viewing logs without SSH access or Docker knowledge.

Key Features

Interactive docker-compose.yaml editor with syntax highlighting and validation

Real-time terminal output and container log streaming

Start, stop, restart, and delete compose stacks from the web UI

Convert docker run commands to docker-compose.yaml format

File-based stack storage for easy backup and version control

Multi-stack management with organized project structure

Responsive, reactive interface built with modern web technologies

Lightweight with minimal resource overhead

Support for environment variables and secrets in compose files

Direct Docker socket access for full container control

Why deploy Dockge on Hostinger VPS

Deploying Dockge on a Hostinger VPS gives you centralized control over all your Docker Compose stacks with a professional web interface, eliminating the need to SSH into your server for routine container management tasks. The lightweight architecture means minimal resource consumption, leaving more CPU and memory for your actual applications. With direct socket access to Docker, Dockge has full visibility and control without requiring privileged containers or complex configurations. Hostinger VPS provides the reliable infrastructure needed for a management interface you'll access frequently, with fast response times and stable connectivity. The file-based storage approach aligns perfectly with VPS backup strategies, ensuring your compose configurations are preserved alongside application data.