Eclipse Mosquitto

Eclipse Mosquitto

Lightweight MQTT broker for IoT and messaging applications

Selecione o plano VPS para implementação Eclipse Mosquitto

KVM 2
2 núcleos de vCPU
8 GB de RAM
100 GB de espaço em disco NVMe
8 TB de largura de banda
6,99  € /mês

Renovado por 12,99 €/mês durante 2 anos. Cancele a qualquer altura.

Sobre Eclipse Mosquitto

Eclipse Mosquitto is an open-source message broker that implements the MQTT protocol, providing a lightweight publish/subscribe messaging transport ideal for Internet of Things applications, sensor networks, and mobile messaging. MQTT's minimal packet overhead and efficient binary protocol make it perfect for constrained devices and low-bandwidth networks where traditional HTTP-based APIs would be too resource-intensive. Mosquitto has become the reference implementation for MQTT and is widely deployed in production environments ranging from home automation systems to large-scale industrial IoT deployments.

Common Use Cases

Home automation enthusiasts deploy Mosquitto as the central message hub for smart home systems, connecting devices like Home Assistant, Node-RED, and Zigbee gateways to coordinate lighting, climate control, and security sensors. IoT developers use Mosquitto to collect telemetry data from distributed sensor networks, enabling real-time monitoring of environmental conditions, equipment status, and industrial processes. Mobile app developers leverage MQTT's persistent connections and quality-of-service levels to deliver push notifications and real-time updates without the battery drain of constant polling. DevOps teams integrate Mosquitto for lightweight service-to-service communication, using topics for event distribution and decoupling microservices through asynchronous messaging patterns.

Key Features

  • MQTT protocol support for versions 5.0, 3.1.1, and 3.1
  • Password-based authentication with encrypted credentials
  • Message persistence for retained messages and QoS delivery
  • Topic-based access control lists (ACLs)
  • TLS/SSL encryption support for secure connections
  • Bridge mode for connecting multiple brokers
  • Lightweight footprint suitable for edge devices
  • Plugin system for custom authentication backends
  • Clustering support for high availability deployments

Why deploy Eclipse Mosquitto on Hostinger VPS

Deploying Eclipse Mosquitto on Hostinger VPS provides a reliable, always-on MQTT broker that your IoT devices and applications can depend on for continuous messaging. Unlike cloud-based MQTT services that charge per message or connection, self-hosting gives you unlimited messages and connections within your VPS resources, making it cost-effective for high-volume IoT deployments. The dedicated VPS ensures consistent low-latency message delivery without the variable performance of shared infrastructure, critical for real-time control systems and time-sensitive sensor data. With full control over your broker configuration, you can implement custom authentication schemes, fine-grained access controls, and bridge connections to other MQTT networks. The persistent storage preserves your topic subscriptions and retained messages across restarts, ensuring reliable operation for production IoT deployments.

Selecione o plano VPS para implementação Eclipse Mosquitto

KVM 2
2 núcleos de vCPU
8 GB de RAM
100 GB de espaço em disco NVMe
8 TB de largura de banda
6,99  € /mês

Renovado por 12,99 €/mês durante 2 anos. Cancele a qualquer altura.

Explore outras aplicações nesta categoria.

Apache Answer

Apache Answer

Open-source Q&A platform for team knowledge sharing and community building

Cal.com

Cal.com

Open-source scheduling platform for booking meetings and appointments

Centrifugo

Centrifugo

Centrifugo is a scalable real-time messaging server for building live applications

Preocupamo-nos com a sua privacidade

Este site utiliza cookies que são necessários para que o site funcione corretamente e para obter dados sobre a forma como o utilizador interage com o mesmo, bem como para fins de marketing. Ao aceitar, o utilizador concorda em armazenar cookies no seu dispositivo para fins de segmentação, personalização e análise de anúncios, conforme descrito na nossa Política de cookies.