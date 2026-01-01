Eclipse Mosquitto
Lightweight MQTT broker for IoT and messaging applications
Selecione o plano VPS para implementação Eclipse Mosquitto
Renovado por 12,99 €/mês durante 2 anos. Cancele a qualquer altura.
Sobre Eclipse Mosquitto
Eclipse Mosquitto is an open-source message broker that implements the MQTT protocol, providing a lightweight publish/subscribe messaging transport ideal for Internet of Things applications, sensor networks, and mobile messaging. MQTT's minimal packet overhead and efficient binary protocol make it perfect for constrained devices and low-bandwidth networks where traditional HTTP-based APIs would be too resource-intensive. Mosquitto has become the reference implementation for MQTT and is widely deployed in production environments ranging from home automation systems to large-scale industrial IoT deployments.
Common Use Cases
Home automation enthusiasts deploy Mosquitto as the central message hub for smart home systems, connecting devices like Home Assistant, Node-RED, and Zigbee gateways to coordinate lighting, climate control, and security sensors. IoT developers use Mosquitto to collect telemetry data from distributed sensor networks, enabling real-time monitoring of environmental conditions, equipment status, and industrial processes. Mobile app developers leverage MQTT's persistent connections and quality-of-service levels to deliver push notifications and real-time updates without the battery drain of constant polling. DevOps teams integrate Mosquitto for lightweight service-to-service communication, using topics for event distribution and decoupling microservices through asynchronous messaging patterns.
Key Features
- MQTT protocol support for versions 5.0, 3.1.1, and 3.1
- Password-based authentication with encrypted credentials
- Message persistence for retained messages and QoS delivery
- Topic-based access control lists (ACLs)
- TLS/SSL encryption support for secure connections
- Bridge mode for connecting multiple brokers
- Lightweight footprint suitable for edge devices
- Plugin system for custom authentication backends
- Clustering support for high availability deployments
Why deploy Eclipse Mosquitto on Hostinger VPS
Deploying Eclipse Mosquitto on Hostinger VPS provides a reliable, always-on MQTT broker that your IoT devices and applications can depend on for continuous messaging. Unlike cloud-based MQTT services that charge per message or connection, self-hosting gives you unlimited messages and connections within your VPS resources, making it cost-effective for high-volume IoT deployments. The dedicated VPS ensures consistent low-latency message delivery without the variable performance of shared infrastructure, critical for real-time control systems and time-sensitive sensor data. With full control over your broker configuration, you can implement custom authentication schemes, fine-grained access controls, and bridge connections to other MQTT networks. The persistent storage preserves your topic subscriptions and retained messages across restarts, ensuring reliable operation for production IoT deployments.
