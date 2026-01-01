Eclipse Mosquitto is an open-source message broker that implements the MQTT protocol, providing a lightweight publish/subscribe messaging transport ideal for Internet of Things applications, sensor networks, and mobile messaging. MQTT's minimal packet overhead and efficient binary protocol make it perfect for constrained devices and low-bandwidth networks where traditional HTTP-based APIs would be too resource-intensive. Mosquitto has become the reference implementation for MQTT and is widely deployed in production environments ranging from home automation systems to large-scale industrial IoT deployments.

Common Use Cases

Home automation enthusiasts deploy Mosquitto as the central message hub for smart home systems, connecting devices like Home Assistant, Node-RED, and Zigbee gateways to coordinate lighting, climate control, and security sensors. IoT developers use Mosquitto to collect telemetry data from distributed sensor networks, enabling real-time monitoring of environmental conditions, equipment status, and industrial processes. Mobile app developers leverage MQTT's persistent connections and quality-of-service levels to deliver push notifications and real-time updates without the battery drain of constant polling. DevOps teams integrate Mosquitto for lightweight service-to-service communication, using topics for event distribution and decoupling microservices through asynchronous messaging patterns.

Key Features

MQTT protocol support for versions 5.0, 3.1.1, and 3.1

Password-based authentication with encrypted credentials

Message persistence for retained messages and QoS delivery

Topic-based access control lists (ACLs)

TLS/SSL encryption support for secure connections

Bridge mode for connecting multiple brokers

Lightweight footprint suitable for edge devices

Plugin system for custom authentication backends

Clustering support for high availability deployments

Why deploy Eclipse Mosquitto on Hostinger VPS

Deploying Eclipse Mosquitto on Hostinger VPS provides a reliable, always-on MQTT broker that your IoT devices and applications can depend on for continuous messaging. Unlike cloud-based MQTT services that charge per message or connection, self-hosting gives you unlimited messages and connections within your VPS resources, making it cost-effective for high-volume IoT deployments. The dedicated VPS ensures consistent low-latency message delivery without the variable performance of shared infrastructure, critical for real-time control systems and time-sensitive sensor data. With full control over your broker configuration, you can implement custom authentication schemes, fine-grained access controls, and bridge connections to other MQTT networks. The persistent storage preserves your topic subscriptions and retained messages across restarts, ensuring reliable operation for production IoT deployments.