Gestionar de coduri de autentificare cu doi factori auto-găzduit pentru web și mobilImplementează
Ackee is a self-hosted Node.js analytics tool for privacy-focused website trackingImplementează
Aplicație de finanțe personale axată pe confidențialitate, cu bugetare prin metoda plicurilorImplementează
Interfață completă de gestionare a bazelor de date care suportă peste 11 sisteme de baze de dateImplementează
Self-hosted travel tracker and trip planner with interactive mapsImplementează
All-in-one workspace combining docs, whiteboards, and databases with AIImplementează
Free open-source accounting software for small businesses and freelancersImplementează
Interfață web pentru a descărca videoclipuri de pe YouTube și alte site-uriImplementează
Ampache is a web-based audio/video streaming application and media managerImplementează
AnonUpload is a secure anonymous file sharing application without database requirementsImplementează
Open-source Q&A platform for team knowledge sharing and community buildingImplementează
Lightweight REST API for sending push notifications to 120+ servicesImplementează
Open-source low-code platform for building internal tools and applicationsImplementează
Soluție de arhivare web autogăzduită pentru păstrarea paginilor web și a conținutului mediaImplementează
Server de cărți audio și podcasturi auto-găzduit, cu suport multi-utilizatorImplementează
Open-source identity provider focused on flexibility and versatilityImplementează
Modern download automation tool for torrents and usenet with real-time IRC monitoringImplementează
Baby tracking app helping parents monitor daily activities and healthImplementează
Self-hosted cocktail recipe manager and home bar inventory trackerImplementează
Gestionarea automată a subtitrărilor și aplicație însoțitoare pentru descărcare pentru Sonarr și RadarrImplementează
Privacy-first browser-based PDF toolkit for merging, splitting, converting, and editing PDFsImplementează
Lightweight server monitoring platform with Docker statistics and alertsImplementează
AI-powered note-taking and microblogging platform with Markdown support and task managementImplementează
Personal Data Server for the Bluesky decentralized social networkImplementează
Modern digital library management app with automatic metadata and integrated readerImplementează
Ebook and audiobook collection manager, a community revival of ReadarrImplementează
Headless Chrome browser as a service for web scraping and automationImplementează
Personal finance budgeting app for expense tracking and financial planningImplementează
Low-code platform for building business apps and workflows in minutesImplementează
Self-hosted error tracking platform for application monitoringImplementează
Open-source low-code API integration and workflow automation platformImplementează
Open-source scheduling platform for booking meetings and appointmentsImplementează
Calibre-Web este o aplicație web pentru răsfoirea, citirea și gestionarea bibliotecii tale de cărți electroniceImplementează
Open-source podcast hosting platform with analytics and social featuresImplementează
Centrifugo is a scalable real-time messaging server for building live applicationsImplementează
Website change detection and monitoring tool with visual selection and notificationsImplementează
Privacy-focused ChatGPT web interface with local data storage and conversation managementImplementează
Open source server monitoring and uptime tracking applicationImplementează
Open-source embedding database for AI applications and semantic searchImplementează
WordPress fork without Gutenberg block editor, focused on stabilityImplementează
Asistent AI personal cu suport de mesagerie multi-canalImplementează
Web-based database management tool for comprehensive data administrationImplementează
Daemon Cloudflare Tunnel pentru acces securizat la distanță fără a deschide porturiImplementează
Lightweight headless CMS platform for content management and APIsImplementează
Real-time collaborative markdown editor for documentation and note-takingImplementează
Self-hosted online file converter supporting 1000+ formatsImplementează
Open-source web crawler for AI applications with LLM-ready outputImplementează
Multi-server task scheduler and runner with web-based interfaceImplementează
Instrument web pentru operațiuni de criptare, codificare, compresie și analiză a datelorImplementează
Self-hosted federated messenger with end-to-end encryption and topic-based threadsImplementează
Client BitTorrent ușor, cu interfață web și suport pentru plugin-uriImplementează
Baza de date cheie-valoare Denoland pentru Deno DeployImplementează
Headless CMS that wraps databases with dynamic API and admin appImplementează
Private Docker registry for storing and distributing container imagesImplementează
Dockge is a fancy, easy-to-use, and reactive self-hosted Docker Compose stack managerImplementează
Platformă wiki și de documentație colaborativă cu editare în timp realImplementează
Open-source document signing platform for digital signaturesImplementează
Open-source document signing platform with e-signature capabilitiesImplementează
Open-source no-code platform for building AI voice agents in minutesImplementează
Lightweight file-based wiki platform for documentation and knowledge basesImplementează
Open-source ERP/CRM platform for managing business operationsImplementează
Unified platform for managing and monitoring domain name portfoliosImplementează
Collaborative task management for organizing household chores and recurring responsibilitiesImplementează
Download Spotify music from YouTube with album art, lyrics, and metadataImplementează
Lightweight web UI for viewing Docker container logs in real-timeImplementează
Serviciu DNS dinamic gratuit pentru maparea adreselor IP la domeniiImplementează
DumbDo is a stupidly simple, self-hosted to-do list that just worksImplementează
Soluție de backup criptată cu suport pentru stocare în cloud și servere la distanțăImplementează
Sistem gratuit de programare a întâlnirilor pentru afaceri și profesioniștiImplementează
Distributed search and analytics engine built on Apache LuceneImplementează
Secure Matrix client with end-to-end encryption and cross-platform messagingImplementează
Server media personal cu streaming automat și conversie pentru dispozitiveImplementează
Minimalistic web application for sending private and secure encrypted notesImplementează
Sistem pentru controlul microcontrolerelor ESP8266/ESP32 cu YAMLImplementează
Real-time collaborative document editor with live editing and version historyImplementează
Open-source WhatsApp API for chatbots, automation, and messaging integrationsImplementează
Virtual whiteboard for sketching hand-drawn diagrams and collaborative brainstormingImplementează
Aplicație de urmărire a cheltuielilor personale și familialeImplementează
Partajare de fișiere peer-to-peer descentralizată folosind tehnologia IPFSImplementează
Server VPN WireGuard simplu cu interfață de administrare webImplementează
Server proxy pentru a ocoli protecția Cloudflare pentru web scrapingImplementează
Flarum is a modern, elegant forum software for building engaged communitiesImplementează
Database-less Markdown note-taking app with wikilinks and full-text searchImplementează
Self-hosted feature flag management platform with Git integrationImplementează
Open-source low-code tool for building LLM orchestration flows and AI agentsImplementează
Self-hosted lightweight Git service with web interface and collaboration featuresImplementează
Instrument de diagramare izometrică bazat pe browser pentru vizualizarea infrastructuriiImplementează
Agregator de fluxuri RSS auto-găzduit pentru gestionarea și citirea fluxurilor taleImplementează
Ghost is a powerful platform for professional publishingImplementează
Open-source wealth management software for tracking investment portfoliosImplementează
Gitea este o platformă de găzduire Git ușoară, open-sourceImplementează
GitLab este o platformă DevOps completă pentru gestionarea depozitelor Git și CI/CDImplementează
Open-source IT asset management and help desk software for IT operationsImplementează
Gogs is a self-hosted Git service for painless project management.Implementează
Docker-powered stateless API for seamless PDF conversion and generationImplementează
Open-source observability platform for metrics visualization and monitoringImplementează
Gamified task manager that turns productivity into an RPG adventureImplementează
End-to-end developer platform with SCM, CI/CD pipelines, and hosted dev environmentsImplementează
Open-source cron job and background task monitoring with instant alertsImplementează
Application dashboard for organizing and accessing your web servicesImplementează
Platformă open-source de automatizare a locuinței pentru controlul dispozitivelor inteligente.Implementează
Inventory and organization system built for home usersImplementează
Punte HomeKit pentru dispozitive inteligente pentru casă non-Apple folosind plugin-uriImplementează
Gateway de acces la infrastructură cu mascare automată a datelor și piste de auditImplementează
Open-source API development and testing platform for developers and teamsImplementează
Self-hosted plant management system for tracking care routines and garden organizationImplementează
Platformă de automatizare auto-găzduită pentru construirea agenților de monitorizareImplementează
Generator de site-uri statice ultra-rapid, construit cu GoImplementează
Immich este o soluție auto-găzduită și de înaltă performanță pentru gestionarea fotografiilor și videoclipurilor.Implementează
Unified time series platform with Flux queries and integrated web UIImplementează
Sistem de facturare minimalist, auto-găzduit, pentru freelanceri și echipe miciImplementează
Collection of handy online tools for developers and IT professionalsImplementează
Torrent tracker proxy translating queries for Sonarr, Radarr, and other automation toolsImplementează
Jaeger is an open-source distributed tracing system for monitoring microservicesImplementează
Server media gratuit și open-source pentru a organiza și a transmite în flux biblioteca ta mediaImplementează
Instrument de gestionare a cererilor media pentru Jellyfin, Emby și Plex, cu flux de aprobareImplementează
Jenkins is an open-source automation server for CI/CD pipelinesImplementează
Open-source CMS for building dynamic websites and web applicationsImplementează
Self-hosted synchronization server for Joplin note-taking applicationImplementează
Aplicație ușoară pentru notițe și liste de verificare, cu Markdown și panouri KanbanImplementează
JupyterLab este un mediu de dezvoltare interactiv bazat pe web pentru notebook-uri și codImplementează
Router de notificări auto-găzduit care conectează webhook-uri la platformele de mesagerieImplementează
Kanboard is a free and open-source Kanban project management softwareImplementează
Karakeep is a self-hosted bookmark manager with AI-powered tagging and searchImplementează
Bibliotecă digitală auto-găzduită pentru benzi desenate, manga și cărți electroniceImplementează
Open-source identity and access management solution with SSO, OAuth, and SAML supportImplementează
Gateway API nativ în cloud, construit pentru medii hibride și multi-cloudImplementează
Langflow is a visual AI workflow builder for creating LLM applicationsImplementează
Open-source grammar, style, and spell checker for 25+ languagesImplementează
LibreChat is an AI chat interface with RAG support for multi-provider LLM useImplementează
Free and open-source machine translation API that is entirely self-hostedImplementează
Manager și organizator automatizat de colecție muzicală pentru Usenet și torrenteImplementează
LiteLLM is an AI gateway to call 100+ LLMs using OpenAI formatImplementează
Server de baze de date relaționale Open-source și înlocuitor direct pentru MySQLImplementează
MaxKB is an open-source platform for building enterprise-grade AI knowledge base agentsImplementează
Open-source business intelligence platform for data visualization and analyticsImplementează
Bază de date vectorială open-source construită pentru aplicații AI și căutare de similaritateImplementează
Asistent AI personal cu suport pentru mesagerie multi-canalImplementează
Bază de date NoSQL orientată pe documente, cu stocare de documente similară JSONImplementează
Personal relationship management system for documenting your lifeImplementează
Workflow automation platform with visual node-based interfaceImplementează
Browser virtual auto-găzduit pentru navigare web colaborativă și streamingImplementează
Nextcloud is a powerful self-hosted productivity platformImplementează
Web-based reverse proxy management with free SSL certificatesImplementează
Open-source Airtable alternative that turns databases into smart spreadsheetsImplementează
Platformă ERP și CRM open-source pentru managementul afacerilor și e-commerceImplementează
Rulează modele lingvistice mari local cu un API simplu pentru aplicații AIImplementează
Self-hosted AI chat interface supporting multiple LLM providers with RAG capabilitiesImplementează
Self-hosted HTML5 network speed test without Flash or JavaImplementează
Gestionarea solicitărilor media și instrument de descoperire pentru Plex, cu flux de lucru de aprobareImplementează
Document management system that transforms physical documents into searchable digital archivesImplementează
Open-source document management system for scanning, OCR, and organizing PDFsImplementează
Cross-platform web-based PostgreSQL database browser with zero dependenciesImplementează
PhotoPrism este o aplicație de gestionare a fotografiilor alimentată de inteligență artificială pentru web-ul descentralizatImplementează
Self-hosted YouTube media manager for automated channel and playlist downloadsImplementează
Self-hosted file sharing platform as an alternative to WeTransferImplementează
Plausible is a lightweight, privacy-first Google Analytics alternativeImplementează
Server media popular pentru streaming de filme, emisiuni TV, muzică și fotografiiImplementează
Open-source backend for your next SaaS and mobile app in a single fileImplementează
PostgreSQL este un sistem de baze de date obiect-relațional puternic, open-sourceImplementează
Open-source social media scheduling platform with AI-powered content creationImplementează
Open-source e-commerce platform for creating and managing online storesImplementează
Open-source monitoring and alerting toolkit with time-series databaseImplementează
Manager de indexare centralizat pentru integrarea Usenet și a trackerelor torrentImplementează
Open-source game server management panel with Docker isolationImplementează
Open-source message broker implementing AMQP for reliable asynchronous messagingImplementează
Gestionar și organizator automatizat de colecții de filme pentru Usenet și torrenteImplementează
Sistem modern de gestionare a documentelor cu OCR avansat pentru arhive căutabileImplementează
Easy-to-use live video streaming server supporting RTMP, HLS, SRT, and WebRTCImplementează
Beautiful self-hosted ROM manager for scanning, browsing, and playing retro gamesImplementează
Open-source RSS feed generator for websites missing native RSS supportImplementează
RustDesk is an open-source remote desktop software for secure remote accessImplementează
Privacy-respecting metasearch engine aggregating results from multiple sourcesImplementează
Self-hosted bookmark manager for saving and organizing web content offlineImplementează
Sim Studio este o platformă open-source pentru a construi și a implementa fluxuri de lucru ale agenților AI.Implementează
Skyvern is an AI-powered browser automation tool using LLMs and computer visionImplementează
Privacy-first image sharing platform with complete control over your contentImplementează
Local file sharing in your browser inspired by Apple AirDropImplementează
Snipe-IT is a free, open-source IT asset management system for tracking hardware, software licenses, and depreciationImplementează
Manager și organizator automatizat de colecții de emisiuni TV pentru Usenet și torrenteImplementează
Open-source file manager for organizing assets across devices and cloud storageImplementează
Aplicație de urmărire a performanței internetului auto-găzduită cu teste de viteză automatizateImplementează
Powerful locally hosted web-based PDF manipulation toolImplementează
Open-source continuous file synchronization tool for secure peer-to-peer syncingImplementează
Platformă modernă auto-găzduită de gestionare a traducerilor pentru echipe și dezvoltatoriImplementează
Modern reverse proxy and load balancer with automatic Docker service discoveryImplementează
Self-hosted personal knowledge base with hierarchical note organization and scriptingImplementează
Automatically sync and download YouTube videos from channels and playlistsImplementează
Zero trust network access connector for secure remote resource accessImplementează
Umami is a simple, fast, privacy-focused alternative to Google AnalyticsImplementează
Uptime Kuma is a beautiful, self-hosted monitoring toolImplementează
Vaultwarden is a lightweight, self-hosted password manager compatible with BitwardenImplementează
Vikunja is an open-source, self-hostable to-do app with multiple views and collaborationImplementează
Visual Studio Code Server
Rulează Visual Studio Code în browserul tău oriundeImplementează
Database clustering system for horizontal scaling of MySQL databasesImplementează
Self-hosted coding time tracker with statistics and productivity insightsImplementează
Serviciu auto-găzduit pentru salvarea și organizarea articolelor web, destinat lecturii ulterioare.Implementează
Web-based amateur radio logging application for tracking contacts and awardsImplementează
Real-time collaborative whiteboard for team brainstorming and remote meetingsImplementează
Open-source vector database for AI applications and semantic searchImplementează
OSINT tool for comprehensive website analysis, security auditing, and infrastructure intelligenceImplementează
Privacy-focused Discord client with enhanced security and custom featuresImplementează
Browser-based Linux desktop environment for remote access and productivityImplementează
Open-source Kanban board for visual project management and task trackingImplementează
Whoogle is a self-hosted, ad-free, privacy-respecting metasearch engineImplementează
Wiki.js is a modern, powerful and extensible wiki platform for documentationImplementează
Open-source developer platform for building internal tools and workflowsImplementează
WireGuard Easy is a web-based VPN management interface for WireGuardImplementează
Wizarr is an advanced invitation and user management system for media serversImplementează
Open-source CI/CD automation platform with native GitHub integrationImplementează
WordPress is the world's most popular website builder and CMSImplementează
WPS Office is a comprehensive office suite with document editing capabilitiesImplementează
Yamtrack is a self-hosted media tracker for movies, TV, anime, and gamesImplementează
Simple NVR video surveillance solution for home and businessImplementează
Minimalist self-hosted note-taking app with markdown and full-text searchImplementează
Unified encrypted app for notes, passwords, bookmarks, and 2FAImplementează