ウェブおよびモバイル向けのセルフホスト型二段階認証コード管理ツール展開する
Ackee is a self-hosted Node.js analytics tool for privacy-focused website tracking展開する
エンベロープ予算編成に対応したプライバシー重視の家計簿アプリ展開する
11以上のデータベースシステムに対応した多機能なデータベース管理インターフェース展開する
Self-hosted travel tracker and trip planner with interactive maps展開する
All-in-one workspace combining docs, whiteboards, and databases with AI展開する
Free open-source accounting software for small businesses and freelancers展開する
YouTubeや他のサイトからの動画ダウンロード用ウェブインターフェース展開する
Ampache is a web-based audio/video streaming application and media manager展開する
AnonUpload is a secure anonymous file sharing application without database requirements展開する
Open-source Q&A platform for team knowledge sharing and community building展開する
Lightweight REST API for sending push notifications to 120+ services展開する
Open-source low-code platform for building internal tools and applications展開する
ウェブページとメディアを保存するためのセルフホスト型ウェブアーカイブソリューション展開する
マルチユーザー対応のセルフホスト型オーディオブックおよびポッドキャストサーバー展開する
Open-source identity provider focused on flexibility and versatility展開する
Modern download automation tool for torrents and usenet with real-time IRC monitoring展開する
Baby tracking app helping parents monitor daily activities and health展開する
Self-hosted cocktail recipe manager and home bar inventory tracker展開する
SonarrおよびRadarr用自動字幕管理・ダウンロード支援ツール展開する
Privacy-first browser-based PDF toolkit for merging, splitting, converting, and editing PDFs展開する
Lightweight server monitoring platform with Docker statistics and alerts展開する
AI-powered note-taking and microblogging platform with Markdown support and task management展開する
Personal Data Server for the Bluesky decentralized social network展開する
Modern digital library management app with automatic metadata and integrated reader展開する
Ebook and audiobook collection manager, a community revival of Readarr展開する
Headless Chrome browser as a service for web scraping and automation展開する
Personal finance budgeting app for expense tracking and financial planning展開する
Low-code platform for building business apps and workflows in minutes展開する
Self-hosted error tracking platform for application monitoring展開する
Open-source low-code API integration and workflow automation platform展開する
Open-source scheduling platform for booking meetings and appointments展開する
Calibre-Web は、電子書籍ライブラリを閲覧、読書、管理するためのウェブアプリケーションです。展開する
Open-source podcast hosting platform with analytics and social features展開する
Centrifugo is a scalable real-time messaging server for building live applications展開する
Website change detection and monitoring tool with visual selection and notifications展開する
Privacy-focused ChatGPT web interface with local data storage and conversation management展開する
Open source server monitoring and uptime tracking application展開する
Open-source embedding database for AI applications and semantic search展開する
WordPress fork without Gutenberg block editor, focused on stability展開する
マルチチャネルメッセージング対応のパーソナルAIアシスタント展開する
Web-based database management tool for comprehensive data administration展開する
Cloudflare Tunnel デーモン：ポートを開放せずに安全なリモートアクセスを実現展開する
Lightweight headless CMS platform for content management and APIs展開する
Real-time collaborative markdown editor for documentation and note-taking展開する
Self-hosted online file converter supporting 1000+ formats展開する
Open-source web crawler for AI applications with LLM-ready output展開する
Multi-server task scheduler and runner with web-based interface展開する
暗号化、エンコード、圧縮、データ分析操作のためのウェブベースツール展開する
Self-hosted federated messenger with end-to-end encryption and topic-based threads展開する
軽量BitTorrentクライアント、ウェブインターフェースおよびプラグイン対応展開する
Deno Deploy 向けの Denoland キーバリューデータベース展開する
Headless CMS that wraps databases with dynamic API and admin app展開する
Private Docker registry for storing and distributing container images展開する
Dockge is a fancy, easy-to-use, and reactive self-hosted Docker Compose stack manager展開する
リアルタイム編集機能を備えた共同編集Wikiおよびドキュメントプラットフォーム展開する
Open-source document signing platform for digital signatures展開する
Open-source document signing platform with e-signature capabilities展開する
Open-source no-code platform for building AI voice agents in minutes展開する
Lightweight file-based wiki platform for documentation and knowledge bases展開する
Open-source ERP/CRM platform for managing business operations展開する
Unified platform for managing and monitoring domain name portfolios展開する
Collaborative task management for organizing household chores and recurring responsibilities展開する
Download Spotify music from YouTube with album art, lyrics, and metadata展開する
Lightweight web UI for viewing Docker container logs in real-time展開する
IPアドレスをドメインにマッピングするための無料のダイナミックDNSサービス展開する
DumbDo is a stupidly simple, self-hosted to-do list that just works展開する
クラウドストレージおよびリモートサーバーに対応した暗号化バックアップソリューション展開する
Distributed search and analytics engine built on Apache Lucene展開する
Secure Matrix client with end-to-end encryption and cross-platform messaging展開する
自動ストリーミングとデバイス変換に対応したパーソナルメディアサーバー展開する
Minimalistic web application for sending private and secure encrypted notes展開する
YAMLによるESP8266/ESP32マイクロコントローラー制御システム展開する
Real-time collaborative document editor with live editing and version history展開する
Open-source WhatsApp API for chatbots, automation, and messaging integrations展開する
Virtual whiteboard for sketching hand-drawn diagrams and collaborative brainstorming展開する
IPFS技術を利用した分散型ピアツーピアファイル共有展開する
ウェブ管理インターフェース付きのシンプルなWireGuard VPNサーバー展開する
ウェブスクレイピング用のCloudflare保護を回避するプロキシサーバー展開する
Flarum is a modern, elegant forum software for building engaged communities展開する
Database-less Markdown note-taking app with wikilinks and full-text search展開する
Self-hosted feature flag management platform with Git integration展開する
Open-source low-code tool for building LLM orchestration flows and AI agents展開する
Self-hosted lightweight Git service with web interface and collaboration features展開する
インフラ可視化のためのブラウザベースのアイソメトリック図作成ツール展開する
フィードの管理と閲覧のためのセルフホスト型RSSフィードアグリゲーター展開する
Ghost is a powerful platform for professional publishing展開する
Open-source wealth management software for tracking investment portfolios展開する
Giteaは軽量なオープンソースのGitホスティングプラットフォームです。展開する
GitLabは、Gitリポジトリ管理およびCI/CDのための完全なDevOpsプラットフォームです。展開する
Open-source IT asset management and help desk software for IT operations展開する
Gogs is a self-hosted Git service for painless project management.展開する
Docker-powered stateless API for seamless PDF conversion and generation展開する
Open-source observability platform for metrics visualization and monitoring展開する
Gamified task manager that turns productivity into an RPG adventure展開する
End-to-end developer platform with SCM, CI/CD pipelines, and hosted dev environments展開する
Open-source cron job and background task monitoring with instant alerts展開する
Application dashboard for organizing and accessing your web services展開する
スマートデバイス制御用のオープンソースホームオートメーションプラットフォームです。展開する
Inventory and organization system built for home users展開する
プラグインによるApple製以外のスマートホームデバイス用HomeKitブリッジ展開する
自動データマスキングと監査証跡を備えたインフラストラクチャアクセスゲートウェイ展開する
Open-source API development and testing platform for developers and teams展開する
Self-hosted plant management system for tracking care routines and garden organization展開する
監視エージェント構築のためのセルフホスト型自動化プラットフォーム展開する
Goで構築された超高速静的サイトジェネレーター展開する
Immich は高性能なセルフホスト型写真・動画管理ソリューションです。展開する
Unified time series platform with Flux queries and integrated web UI展開する
フリーランサーや小規模チーム向けのミニマリストなセルフホスト型請求書システム展開する
Collection of handy online tools for developers and IT professionals展開する
Torrent tracker proxy translating queries for Sonarr, Radarr, and other automation tools展開する
Jaeger is an open-source distributed tracing system for monitoring microservices展開する
メディアライブラリを整理・ストリーミングするための無料オープンソースメディアサーバー展開する
Jellyfin、Emby、Plex向けの承認ワークフロー付きメディアリクエスト管理ツール展開する
Jenkins is an open-source automation server for CI/CD pipelines展開する
Open-source CMS for building dynamic websites and web applications展開する
Self-hosted synchronization server for Joplin note-taking application展開する
Markdownとカンバンボードを備えた軽量なノート作成・チェックリストアプリ展開する
JupyterLab は、ノートブックとコードのためのウェブベースの対話型開発環境です。展開する
Webhookをメッセージングプラットフォームに接続する、セルフホスト型通知ルーター展開する
Kanboard is a free and open-source Kanban project management software展開する
Karakeep is a self-hosted bookmark manager with AI-powered tagging and search展開する
コミック、漫画、電子書籍向けのセルフホスト型デジタルライブラリ展開する
Open-source identity and access management solution with SSO, OAuth, and SAML support展開する
ハイブリッドおよび<span style="white-space: nowrap;">マルチクラウド環境</span>向けに構築された<span style="white-space: nowrap;">クラウドネイティブAPIゲートウェイ</span>展開する
Langflow is a visual AI workflow builder for creating LLM applications展開する
Open-source grammar, style, and spell checker for 25+ languages展開する
LibreChat is an AI chat interface with RAG support for multi-provider LLM use展開する
Free and open-source machine translation API that is entirely self-hosted展開する
Usenetおよびトレント向けの自動音楽コレクション管理・整理ツール展開する
LiteLLM is an AI gateway to call 100+ LLMs using OpenAI format展開する
オープンソースのリレーショナルデータベースサーバーとMySQLのドロップインリプレイスメント展開する
MaxKB is an open-source platform for building enterprise-grade AI knowledge base agents展開する
Open-source business intelligence platform for data visualization and analytics展開する
AIアプリケーションと類似性検索向けに構築されたオープンソースのベクトルデータベース展開する
マルチチャネル<span style="white-space: nowrap;">メッセージング</span>対応パーソナルAI<span style="white-space: nowrap;">アシスタント</span>展開する
JSONライクなドキュメントストレージを備えたドキュメント指向のNoSQLデータベース展開する
Personal relationship management system for documenting your life展開する
Workflow automation platform with visual node-based interface展開する
共同ウェブブラウジングとストリーミング用のセルフホスト型仮想ブラウザ展開する
Nextcloud is a powerful self-hosted productivity platform展開する
Web-based reverse proxy management with free SSL certificates展開する
Open-source Airtable alternative that turns databases into smart spreadsheets展開する
ビジネス管理・eコマース向けオープンソースERP・CRMプラットフォーム展開する
AIアプリケーション向け、シンプルなAPIによる大規模言語モデルのローカル実行展開する
Self-hosted AI chat interface supporting multiple LLM providers with RAG capabilities展開する
Self-hosted HTML5 network speed test without Flash or Java展開する
承認ワークフロー付きPlex用メディアリクエスト管理および発見ツール展開する
Document management system that transforms physical documents into searchable digital archives展開する
Open-source document management system for scanning, OCR, and organizing PDFs展開する
Perplexica is a privacy-focused AI answering engine展開する
Cross-platform web-based PostgreSQL database browser with zero dependencies展開する
PhotoPrismは、AIを活用した分散型ウェブ向けの写真管理アプリケーションです。展開する
Self-hosted YouTube media manager for automated channel and playlist downloads展開する
Self-hosted file sharing platform as an alternative to WeTransfer展開する
Plausible is a lightweight, privacy-first Google Analytics alternative展開する
映画、テレビ番組、音楽、写真などをストリーミングできる人気のメディアサーバー展開する
Open-source backend for your next SaaS and mobile app in a single file展開する
PostgreSQL は強力なオープンソースのオブジェクトリレーショナルデータベースシステムです。展開する
Open-source social media scheduling platform with AI-powered content creation展開する
Open-source e-commerce platform for creating and managing online stores展開する
Open-source monitoring and alerting toolkit with time-series database展開する
Usenetおよびトレントトラッカー連携のための集中型インデクサーマネージャー展開する
Open-source game server management panel with Docker isolation展開する
Open-source message broker implementing AMQP for reliable asynchronous messaging展開する
Usenetとトレント向けの映画コレクション自動管理・整理展開する
検索可能なアーカイブ向け高度OCR搭載の現代文書管理システム展開する
Easy-to-use live video streaming server supporting RTMP, HLS, SRT, and WebRTC展開する
Beautiful self-hosted ROM manager for scanning, browsing, and playing retro games展開する
Open-source RSS feed generator for websites missing native RSS support展開する
RustDesk is an open-source remote desktop software for secure remote access展開する
Privacy-respecting metasearch engine aggregating results from multiple sources展開する
Self-hosted bookmark manager for saving and organizing web content offline展開する
Sim Studio は、AIエージェントワークフローを構築およびデプロイするためのオープンソースプラットフォームです。展開する
Skyvern is an AI-powered browser automation tool using LLMs and computer vision展開する
Privacy-first image sharing platform with complete control over your content展開する
Local file sharing in your browser inspired by Apple AirDrop展開する
Snipe-IT is a free, open-source IT asset management system for tracking hardware, software licenses, and depreciation展開する
Usenetおよびトレント用の自動テレビ番組コレクション管理・整理ツール展開する
Open-source file manager for organizing assets across devices and cloud storage展開する
自動速度テスト対応のセルフホスト型インターネット速度追跡アプリ展開する
Powerful locally hosted web-based PDF manipulation tool展開する
Open-source continuous file synchronization tool for secure peer-to-peer syncing展開する
チームと開発者向けの現代的なセルフホスト型翻訳管理プラットフォーム展開する
Modern reverse proxy and load balancer with automatic Docker service discovery展開する
Self-hosted personal knowledge base with hierarchical note organization and scripting展開する
Automatically sync and download YouTube videos from channels and playlists展開する
Zero trust network access connector for secure remote resource access展開する
Umami is a simple, fast, privacy-focused alternative to Google Analytics展開する
Uptime Kuma is a beautiful, self-hosted monitoring tool展開する
Vaultwarden is a lightweight, self-hosted password manager compatible with Bitwarden展開する
Vikunja is an open-source, self-hostable to-do app with multiple views and collaboration展開する
Visual Studio Code Server
どこからでもブラウザでVisual Studio Codeを実行できます。展開する
Database clustering system for horizontal scaling of MySQL databases展開する
Self-hosted coding time tracker with statistics and productivity insights展開する
ウェブ記事の保存・整理用セルフホスト型「後で読む」サービス展開する
Web-based amateur radio logging application for tracking contacts and awards展開する
Real-time collaborative whiteboard for team brainstorming and remote meetings展開する
Open-source vector database for AI applications and semantic search展開する
OSINT tool for comprehensive website analysis, security auditing, and infrastructure intelligence展開する
Privacy-focused Discord client with enhanced security and custom features展開する
Browser-based Linux desktop environment for remote access and productivity展開する
Open-source Kanban board for visual project management and task tracking展開する
Whoogle is a self-hosted, ad-free, privacy-respecting metasearch engine展開する
Wiki.js is a modern, powerful and extensible wiki platform for documentation展開する
Open-source developer platform for building internal tools and workflows展開する
WireGuard Easy is a web-based VPN management interface for WireGuard展開する
Wizarr is an advanced invitation and user management system for media servers展開する
Open-source CI/CD automation platform with native GitHub integration展開する
WordPress is the world's most popular website builder and CMS展開する
WPS Office is a comprehensive office suite with document editing capabilities展開する
Yamtrack is a self-hosted media tracker for movies, TV, anime, and games展開する
Simple NVR video surveillance solution for home and business展開する
Minimalist self-hosted note-taking app with markdown and full-text search展開する
Unified encrypted app for notes, passwords, bookmarks, and 2FA展開する