Self-hosted two-factor authentication code manager for web and mobile
Ackee is a self-hosted Node.js analytics tool for privacy-focused website tracking
Privacy-focused personal finance app with envelope budgeting
Full-featured database management interface supporting 11+ database systems
Self-hosted travel tracker and trip planner with interactive maps
All-in-one workspace combining docs, whiteboards, and databases with AI
Free open-source accounting software for small businesses and freelancers
Web interface for downloading videos from YouTube and other sites
Ampache is a web-based audio/video streaming application and media manager
AnonUpload is a secure anonymous file sharing application without database requirements
Open-source Q&A platform for team knowledge sharing and community building
Lightweight REST API for sending push notifications to 120+ services
Open-source low-code platform for building internal tools and applications
Self-hosted internet archiving solution for preserving web pages and media
Self-hosted audiobook and podcast server with multi-user support
Open-source identity provider focused on flexibility and versatility
Modern download automation tool for torrents and usenet with real-time IRC monitoring
Baby tracking app helping parents monitor daily activities and health
Self-hosted cocktail recipe manager and home bar inventory tracker
Automated subtitle management and download companion for Sonarr and Radarr
Privacy-first browser-based PDF toolkit for merging, splitting, converting, and editing PDFs
Lightweight server monitoring platform with Docker statistics and alerts
AI-powered note-taking and microblogging platform with Markdown support and task management
Personal Data Server for the Bluesky decentralized social network
Modern digital library management app with automatic metadata and integrated reader
Ebook and audiobook collection manager, a community revival of Readarr
Headless Chrome browser as a service for web scraping and automation
Personal finance budgeting app for expense tracking and financial planning
Low-code platform for building business apps and workflows in minutes
Self-hosted error tracking platform for application monitoring
Open-source low-code API integration and workflow automation platform
Open-source scheduling platform for booking meetings and appointments
Calibre-Web is a web application for browsing, reading, and managing your ebook library
Open-source podcast hosting platform with analytics and social features
Centrifugo is a scalable real-time messaging server for building live applications
Website change detection and monitoring tool with visual selection and notifications
Privacy-focused ChatGPT web interface with local data storage and conversation management
Open source server monitoring and uptime tracking application
Open-source embedding database for AI applications and semantic search
WordPress fork without Gutenberg block editor, focused on stability
Personal AI assistant with multi-channel messaging support
Web-based database management tool for comprehensive data administration
Cloudflare Tunnel daemon for secure remote access without opening ports
Lightweight headless CMS platform for content management and APIs
Real-time collaborative markdown editor for documentation and note-taking
Self-hosted online file converter supporting 1000+ formats
Open-source web crawler for AI applications with LLM-ready output
Multi-server task scheduler and runner with web-based interface
Web-based tool for encryption, encoding, compression, and data analysis operations
Self-hosted federated messenger with end-to-end encryption and topic-based threads
Lightweight BitTorrent client with web interface and plugin support
The Denoland key-value database for Deno Deploy
Headless CMS that wraps databases with dynamic API and admin app
Private Docker registry for storing and distributing container images
Dockge is a fancy, easy-to-use, and reactive self-hosted Docker Compose stack manager
Collaborative wiki and documentation platform with real-time editing
Open-source document signing platform for digital signatures
Open-source no-code platform for building AI voice agents in minutes
Lightweight file-based wiki platform for documentation and knowledge bases
Open-source ERP/CRM platform for managing business operations
Unified platform for managing and monitoring domain name portfolios
Collaborative task management for organizing household chores and recurring responsibilities
Download Spotify music from YouTube with album art, lyrics, and metadata
Lightweight web UI for viewing Docker container logs in real-time
Free dynamic DNS service for mapping IP addresses to domains
DumbDo is a stupidly simple, self-hosted to-do list that just works
Encrypted backup solution supporting cloud storage and remote servers
Free appointment scheduling system for businesses and professionals
Distributed search and analytics engine built on Apache Lucene
Secure Matrix client with end-to-end encryption and cross-platform messaging
Personal media server with automatic streaming and device conversion
Minimalistic web application for sending private and secure encrypted notes
System for controlling ESP8266/ESP32 microcontrollers with YAML
Real-time collaborative document editor with live editing and version history
Open-source WhatsApp API for chatbots, automation, and messaging integrations
Virtual whiteboard for sketching hand-drawn diagrams and collaborative brainstorming
Personal and family expense tracking application
Decentralized peer-to-peer file sharing using IPFS technology
Simple WireGuard VPN server with web management interface
Proxy server to bypass Cloudflare protection for web scraping
Flarum is a modern, elegant forum software for building engaged communities
Database-less Markdown note-taking app with wikilinks and full-text search
Self-hosted feature flag management platform with Git integration
Open-source low-code tool for building LLM orchestration flows and AI agents
Self-hosted lightweight Git service with web interface and collaboration features
Browser-based isometric diagramming tool for infrastructure visualization
Self-hosted RSS feed aggregator for managing and reading your feeds
Ghost is a powerful platform for professional publishing
Open-source wealth management software for tracking investment portfolios
Gitea is a lightweight, open-source Git hosting platform
GitLab is a complete DevOps platform for Git repository management and CI/CD
Open-source IT asset management and help desk software for IT operations
Gogs is a self-hosted Git service for painless project management.
Docker-powered stateless API for seamless PDF conversion and generation
Open-source observability platform for metrics visualization and monitoring
Gamified task manager that turns productivity into an RPG adventure
End-to-end developer platform with SCM, CI/CD pipelines, and hosted dev environments
Open-source cron job and background task monitoring with instant alerts
Application dashboard for organizing and accessing your web services
Open-source home automation platform for controlling smart devices
Inventory and organization system built for home users
HomeKit bridge for non-Apple smart home devices using plugins
Infrastructure access gateway with automatic data masking and audit trails
Open-source API development and testing platform for developers and teams
Self-hosted plant management system for tracking care routines and garden organization
Self-hosted automation platform for building monitoring agents
Lightning-fast static site generator built with Go
Immich is a high-performance self-hosted photo and video management solution
Unified time series platform with Flux queries and integrated web UI
Minimalist self-hosted invoicing system for freelancers and small teams
Collection of handy online tools for developers and IT professionals
Torrent tracker proxy translating queries for Sonarr, Radarr, and other automation tools
Jaeger is an open-source distributed tracing system for monitoring microservices
Free and open-source media server for organizing and streaming your media library
Media request management tool for Jellyfin, Emby, and Plex with approval workflow
Jenkins is an open-source automation server for CI/CD pipelines
Open-source CMS for building dynamic websites and web applications
Self-hosted synchronization server for Joplin note-taking application
Lightweight note-taking and checklist app with Markdown and Kanban boards
JupyterLab is a web-based interactive development environment for notebooks and code
Self-hosted notification router connecting webhooks to messaging platforms
Kanboard is a free and open-source Kanban project management software
Karakeep is a self-hosted bookmark manager with AI-powered tagging and search
Self-hosted digital library for comics, manga, and ebooks
Open-source identity and access management solution with SSO, OAuth, and SAML support
Cloud-native API gateway built for hybrid and multi-cloud environments
Langflow is a visual AI workflow builder for creating LLM applications
Open-source grammar, style, and spell checker for 25+ languages
LibreChat is an AI chat interface with RAG support for multi-provider LLM use
Free and open-source machine translation API that is entirely self-hosted
Automated music collection manager and organizer for Usenet and torrents
LiteLLM is an AI gateway to call 100+ LLMs using OpenAI format
Open-source relational database server and MySQL drop-in replacement
MaxKB is an open-source platform for building enterprise-grade AI knowledge base agents
Open-source business intelligence platform for data visualization and analytics
Open-source vector database built for AI applications and similarity search
Document-oriented NoSQL database with JSON-like document storage
Personal relationship management system for documenting your life
Workflow automation platform with visual node-based interface
Self-hosted virtual browser for collaborative web browsing and streaming
Nextcloud is a powerful self-hosted productivity platform
Web-based reverse proxy management with free SSL certificates
Open-source Airtable alternative that turns databases into smart spreadsheets
Open-source ERP and CRM platform for business management and e-commerce
Run large language models locally with a simple API for AI applications
Self-hosted AI chat interface supporting multiple LLM providers with RAG capabilities
Self-hosted HTML5 network speed test without Flash or Java
Media request management and discovery tool for Plex with approval workflow
Document management system that transforms physical documents into searchable digital archives
Open-source document management system for scanning, OCR, and organizing PDFs
Perplexica is a privacy-focused AI answering engine
Cross-platform web-based PostgreSQL database browser with zero dependencies
PhotoPrism is an AI-powered photo management application for the decentralized web
Self-hosted YouTube media manager for automated channel and playlist downloads
Self-hosted file sharing platform as an alternative to WeTransfer
Plausible is a lightweight, privacy-first Google Analytics alternative
Popular media server for streaming movies, TV shows, music, and photos
Open-source backend for your next SaaS and mobile app in a single file
PostgreSQL is a powerful, open-source object-relational database systemIzvietot
Open-source social media scheduling platform with AI-powered content creationIzvietot
Open-source e-commerce platform for creating and managing online storesIzvietot
Open-source monitoring and alerting toolkit with time-series databaseIzvietot
Centralized indexer manager for Usenet and torrent trackers integrationIzvietot
Open-source game server management panel with Docker isolationIzvietot
Open-source message broker implementing AMQP for reliable asynchronous messagingIzvietot
Automated movie collection manager and organizer for Usenet and torrentsIzvietot
Modern document management system with advanced OCR for searchable archivesIzvietot
Easy-to-use live video streaming server supporting RTMP, HLS, SRT, and WebRTCIzvietot
Beautiful self-hosted ROM manager for scanning, browsing, and playing retro gamesIzvietot
Open-source RSS feed generator for websites missing native RSS supportIzvietot
RustDesk is an open-source remote desktop software for secure remote accessIzvietot
Privacy-respecting metasearch engine aggregating results from multiple sourcesIzvietot
Self-hosted bookmark manager for saving and organizing web content offlineIzvietot
Sim Studio is an open-source platform to build and deploy AI agent workflowsIzvietot
Skyvern is an AI-powered browser automation tool using LLMs and computer visionIzvietot
Privacy-first image sharing platform with complete control over your contentIzvietot
Local file sharing in your browser inspired by Apple AirDropIzvietot
Snipe-IT is a free, open-source IT asset management system for tracking hardware, software licenses, and depreciationIzvietot
Automated TV show collection manager and organizer for Usenet and torrentsIzvietot
Open-source file manager for organizing assets across devices and cloud storageIzvietot
Self-hosted internet performance tracking application with automated speed testsIzvietot
Powerful locally hosted web-based PDF manipulation toolIzvietot
Open-source continuous file synchronization tool for secure peer-to-peer syncingIzvietot
Modern self-hosted translation management platform for teams and developersIzvietot
Modern reverse proxy and load balancer with automatic Docker service discoveryIzvietot
Self-hosted personal knowledge base with hierarchical note organization and scriptingIzvietot
Automatically sync and download YouTube videos from channels and playlistsIzvietot
Zero trust network access connector for secure remote resource accessIzvietot
Umami is a simple, fast, privacy-focused alternative to Google AnalyticsIzvietot
Uptime Kuma is a beautiful, self-hosted monitoring toolIzvietot
Vaultwarden is a lightweight, self-hosted password manager compatible with BitwardenIzvietot
Vikunja is an open-source, self-hostable to-do app with multiple views and collaborationIzvietot
Visual Studio Code Server
Run Visual Studio Code in your browser anywhereIzvietot
Database clustering system for horizontal scaling of MySQL databasesIzvietot
Self-hosted coding time tracker with statistics and productivity insightsIzvietot
Self-hosted read-it-later service for saving and organizing web articlesIzvietot
Web-based amateur radio logging application for tracking contacts and awardsIzvietot
Real-time collaborative whiteboard for team brainstorming and remote meetingsIzvietot
Open-source vector database for AI applications and semantic searchIzvietot
OSINT tool for comprehensive website analysis, security auditing, and infrastructure intelligenceIzvietot
Privacy-focused Discord client with enhanced security and custom featuresIzvietot
Browser-based Linux desktop environment for remote access and productivityIzvietot
Open-source Kanban board for visual project management and task trackingIzvietot
Whoogle is a self-hosted, ad-free, privacy-respecting metasearch engineIzvietot
Wiki.js is a modern, powerful and extensible wiki platform for documentationIzvietot
Open-source developer platform for building internal tools and workflowsIzvietot
WireGuard Easy is a web-based VPN management interface for WireGuardIzvietot
Wizarr is an advanced invitation and user management system for media serversIzvietot
Open-source CI/CD automation platform with native GitHub integrationIzvietot
WordPress is the world's most popular website builder and CMSIzvietot
WPS Office is a comprehensive office suite with document editing capabilitiesIzvietot
Yamtrack is a self-hosted media tracker for movies, TV, anime, and gamesIzvietot
Simple NVR video surveillance solution for home and businessIzvietot
Minimalist self-hosted note-taking app with markdown and full-text searchIzvietot
Unified encrypted app for notes, passwords, bookmarks, and 2FAIzvietot