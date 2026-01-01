Drupal

Drupal

Open-source CMS for building and managing dynamic websites

Izvēlieties VPS plānu izvietošanai Drupal

KVM 2
2 vCPU kodoli
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe diska vieta
8 TB joslas platums
6,99  € /mēn.

Tiks atjaunots par 12,99 €/mēn. uz 2 gadiem. Atcel jebkurā laikā.

Par Drupal

Drupal is a leading open-source content management system that has been empowering digital experiences for over two decades. Built with PHP and distributed under the GNU General Public License, Drupal provides a flexible and powerful platform for creating everything from simple websites to complex digital ecosystems. Its enterprise-grade features, strong security track record, and vibrant community make it a trusted choice for organizations worldwide.

Common Use Cases

Government agencies use Drupal to build secure, accessible public websites that handle millions of visitors while maintaining strict compliance standards. Universities and educational institutions leverage Drupal's multi-site capabilities to manage dozens of department websites from a single installation. Media companies utilize its robust content management features to publish articles, manage multimedia content, and engage with audiences across multiple channels. Non-profit organizations deploy Drupal to create community portals, manage donations, and coordinate volunteer activities with its extensive third-party integrations.

Key Features

  • Flexible content modeling with custom content types and fields
  • Advanced user management with roles and permissions
  • Multi-language support for global websites
  • RESTful API for headless CMS deployments
  • Built-in caching and performance optimization
  • Extensive module ecosystem with over 50,000 contributions
  • Responsive, mobile-first architecture
  • SEO-friendly URLs and metadata management
  • Workflow and content moderation tools
  • Enterprise-grade security with regular updates
  • PostgreSQL database for reliable data storage
  • Media management with image styles and transformations

Why deploy Drupal on Hostinger VPS

Deploying Drupal on Hostinger VPS provides the performance and flexibility needed for professional content management. The VPS ensures your Drupal site has dedicated resources to handle traffic spikes and complex content operations without slowdowns. With PostgreSQL as the database backend, you get superior performance for complex queries and better handling of concurrent users. The persistent storage volumes maintain your custom modules, themes, and uploaded files across updates and restarts. This deployment gives you full control over your CMS environment, allowing custom PHP configurations, cron job scheduling, and integration with external services while maintaining the security and stability Drupal is known for.

Izvēlieties VPS plānu izvietošanai Drupal

KVM 2
2 vCPU kodoli
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe diska vieta
8 TB joslas platums
6,99  € /mēn.

Tiks atjaunots par 12,99 €/mēn. uz 2 gadiem. Atcel jebkurā laikā.

Izpētiet citas lietotnes šajā kategorijā

ClassicPress

ClassicPress

WordPress fork without Gutenberg block editor, focused on stability

Cockpit CMS

Cockpit CMS

Lightweight headless CMS platform for content management and APIs

Directus

Directus

Headless CMS that wraps databases with dynamic API and admin app

Mums rūp tavs privātums

Šajā vietnē tiek izmantotas sīkdatnes, kas nepieciešamas, lai vietne pienācīgi darbotos un lai iegūtu datus par to, kā tu izmanto šo vietni, kā arī mārketinga vajadzībām. Sniedzot piekrišanu, tu piekrīti, ka tavā ierīcē tiek saglabātas sīkdatnes reklāmu mērķēšanai, personalizācijai un analīzei, kā aprakstīts mūsu sīkdatņu politikā.