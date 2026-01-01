Drupal is a leading open-source content management system that has been empowering digital experiences for over two decades. Built with PHP and distributed under the GNU General Public License, Drupal provides a flexible and powerful platform for creating everything from simple websites to complex digital ecosystems. Its enterprise-grade features, strong security track record, and vibrant community make it a trusted choice for organizations worldwide.

Common Use Cases

Government agencies use Drupal to build secure, accessible public websites that handle millions of visitors while maintaining strict compliance standards. Universities and educational institutions leverage Drupal's multi-site capabilities to manage dozens of department websites from a single installation. Media companies utilize its robust content management features to publish articles, manage multimedia content, and engage with audiences across multiple channels. Non-profit organizations deploy Drupal to create community portals, manage donations, and coordinate volunteer activities with its extensive third-party integrations.

Key Features

Flexible content modeling with custom content types and fields

Advanced user management with roles and permissions

Multi-language support for global websites

RESTful API for headless CMS deployments

Built-in caching and performance optimization

Extensive module ecosystem with over 50,000 contributions

Responsive, mobile-first architecture

SEO-friendly URLs and metadata management

Workflow and content moderation tools

Enterprise-grade security with regular updates

PostgreSQL database for reliable data storage

Media management with image styles and transformations

Why deploy Drupal on Hostinger VPS

Deploying Drupal on Hostinger VPS provides the performance and flexibility needed for professional content management. The VPS ensures your Drupal site has dedicated resources to handle traffic spikes and complex content operations without slowdowns. With PostgreSQL as the database backend, you get superior performance for complex queries and better handling of concurrent users. The persistent storage volumes maintain your custom modules, themes, and uploaded files across updates and restarts. This deployment gives you full control over your CMS environment, allowing custom PHP configurations, cron job scheduling, and integration with external services while maintaining the security and stability Drupal is known for.