Trình quản lý mã xác thực hai yếu tố tự lưu trữ dành cho web và di độngTriển khai
Ackee is a self-hosted Node.js analytics tool for privacy-focused website trackingTriển khai
Ứng dụng tài chính cá nhân đề cao quyền riêng tư với phương pháp ngân sách phong bìTriển khai
Giao diện quản lý cơ sở dữ liệu đầy đủ tính năng hỗ trợ hơn 11 hệ thống cơ sở dữ liệuTriển khai
Self-hosted travel tracker and trip planner with interactive mapsTriển khai
All-in-one workspace combining docs, whiteboards, and databases with AITriển khai
Free open-source accounting software for small businesses and freelancersTriển khai
Giao diện web để tải video từ YouTube và các trang web khácTriển khai
Ampache is a web-based audio/video streaming application and media managerTriển khai
AnonUpload is a secure anonymous file sharing application without database requirementsTriển khai
Open-source Q&A platform for team knowledge sharing and community buildingTriển khai
Lightweight REST API for sending push notifications to 120+ servicesTriển khai
Open-source low-code platform for building internal tools and applicationsTriển khai
Giải pháp lưu trữ web tự host để bảo quản các trang web và nội dung đa phương tiệnTriển khai
Máy chủ sách nói và podcast tự host hỗ trợ đa người dùngTriển khai
Open-source identity provider focused on flexibility and versatilityTriển khai
Modern download automation tool for torrents and usenet with real-time IRC monitoringTriển khai
Baby tracking app helping parents monitor daily activities and healthTriển khai
Self-hosted cocktail recipe manager and home bar inventory trackerTriển khai
Quản lý phụ đề tự động và công cụ hỗ trợ tải xuống cho Sonarr và RadarrTriển khai
Privacy-first browser-based PDF toolkit for merging, splitting, converting, and editing PDFsTriển khai
Lightweight server monitoring platform with Docker statistics and alertsTriển khai
AI-powered note-taking and microblogging platform with Markdown support and task managementTriển khai
Personal Data Server for the Bluesky decentralized social networkTriển khai
Modern digital library management app with automatic metadata and integrated readerTriển khai
Ebook and audiobook collection manager, a community revival of ReadarrTriển khai
Headless Chrome browser as a service for web scraping and automationTriển khai
Personal finance budgeting app for expense tracking and financial planningTriển khai
Low-code platform for building business apps and workflows in minutesTriển khai
Self-hosted error tracking platform for application monitoringTriển khai
Open-source low-code API integration and workflow automation platformTriển khai
Open-source scheduling platform for booking meetings and appointmentsTriển khai
Calibre-Web là một ứng dụng web để duyệt, đọc và quản lý thư viện ebook của bạnTriển khai
Open-source podcast hosting platform with analytics and social featuresTriển khai
Centrifugo is a scalable real-time messaging server for building live applicationsTriển khai
Website change detection and monitoring tool with visual selection and notificationsTriển khai
Privacy-focused ChatGPT web interface with local data storage and conversation managementTriển khai
Open source server monitoring and uptime tracking applicationTriển khai
Open-source embedding database for AI applications and semantic searchTriển khai
WordPress fork without Gutenberg block editor, focused on stabilityTriển khai
Trợ lý AI cá nhân với hỗ trợ nhắn tin đa kênhTriển khai
Web-based database management tool for comprehensive data administrationTriển khai
Tiến trình nền Cloudflare Tunnel để truy cập từ xa an toàn mà không cần mở cổngTriển khai
Lightweight headless CMS platform for content management and APIsTriển khai
Real-time collaborative markdown editor for documentation and note-takingTriển khai
Self-hosted online file converter supporting 1000+ formatsTriển khai
Open-source web crawler for AI applications with LLM-ready outputTriển khai
Multi-server task scheduler and runner with web-based interfaceTriển khai
Công cụ trực tuyến để mã hóa, nén và phân tích dữ liệu.Triển khai
Self-hosted federated messenger with end-to-end encryption and topic-based threadsTriển khai
BitTorrent client nhỏ gọn với giao diện web và hỗ trợ pluginTriển khai
Denoland key-value database dành cho Deno DeployTriển khai
Headless CMS that wraps databases with dynamic API and admin appTriển khai
Private Docker registry for storing and distributing container imagesTriển khai
Dockge is a fancy, easy-to-use, and reactive self-hosted Docker Compose stack managerTriển khai
Nền tảng wiki và tài liệu cộng tác với tính năng chỉnh sửa theo thời gian thựcTriển khai
Open-source document signing platform for digital signaturesTriển khai
Open-source document signing platform with e-signature capabilitiesTriển khai
Open-source no-code platform for building AI voice agents in minutesTriển khai
Lightweight file-based wiki platform for documentation and knowledge basesTriển khai
Open-source ERP/CRM platform for managing business operationsTriển khai
Unified platform for managing and monitoring domain name portfoliosTriển khai
Collaborative task management for organizing household chores and recurring responsibilitiesTriển khai
Download Spotify music from YouTube with album art, lyrics, and metadataTriển khai
Lightweight web UI for viewing Docker container logs in real-timeTriển khai
Dịch vụ DNS động miễn phí để ánh xạ địa chỉ IP tới tên miền.Triển khai
DumbDo is a stupidly simple, self-hosted to-do list that just worksTriển khai
Giải pháp sao lưu mã hóa hỗ trợ lưu trữ đám mây và máy chủ từ xaTriển khai
Hệ thống đặt lịch hẹn miễn phí dành cho doanh nghiệp và chuyên giaTriển khai
Distributed search and analytics engine built on Apache LuceneTriển khai
Secure Matrix client with end-to-end encryption and cross-platform messagingTriển khai
Máy chủ media cá nhân với tính năng phát trực tuyến tự động và chuyển đổi thiết bịTriển khai
Minimalistic web application for sending private and secure encrypted notesTriển khai
Hệ thống điều khiển vi điều khiển ESP8266/ESP32 bằng YAMLTriển khai
Real-time collaborative document editor with live editing and version historyTriển khai
Open-source WhatsApp API for chatbots, automation, and messaging integrationsTriển khai
Virtual whiteboard for sketching hand-drawn diagrams and collaborative brainstormingTriển khai
Ứng dụng theo dõi chi tiêu cá nhân và gia đìnhTriển khai
Chia sẻ tệp ngang hàng phi tập trung sử dụng công nghệ IPFSTriển khai
Máy chủ VPN WireGuard đơn giản có giao diện quản lý webTriển khai
Proxy server để vượt qua bảo vệ Cloudflare cho web scrapingTriển khai
Flarum is a modern, elegant forum software for building engaged communitiesTriển khai
Database-less Markdown note-taking app with wikilinks and full-text searchTriển khai
Self-hosted feature flag management platform with Git integrationTriển khai
Open-source low-code tool for building LLM orchestration flows and AI agentsTriển khai
Self-hosted lightweight Git service with web interface and collaboration featuresTriển khai
Công cụ vẽ sơ đồ isometric dựa trên trình duyệt để trực quan hóa cơ sở hạ tầngTriển khai
Trình tổng hợp RSS feed tự host để quản lý và đọc feed của bạnTriển khai
Ghost is a powerful platform for professional publishingTriển khai
Open-source wealth management software for tracking investment portfoliosTriển khai
Gitea là một nền tảng hosting Git mã nguồn mở và nhẹ.Triển khai
GitLab là một nền tảng DevOps hoàn chỉnh để quản lý kho lưu trữ Git và CI/CDTriển khai
Open-source IT asset management and help desk software for IT operationsTriển khai
Gogs is a self-hosted Git service for painless project management.Triển khai
Docker-powered stateless API for seamless PDF conversion and generationTriển khai
Open-source observability platform for metrics visualization and monitoringTriển khai
Gamified task manager that turns productivity into an RPG adventureTriển khai
End-to-end developer platform with SCM, CI/CD pipelines, and hosted dev environmentsTriển khai
Open-source cron job and background task monitoring with instant alertsTriển khai
Application dashboard for organizing and accessing your web servicesTriển khai
Nền tảng tự động hóa nhà thông minh mã nguồn mở để điều khiển các thiết bị thông minhTriển khai
Inventory and organization system built for home usersTriển khai
Cầu nối HomeKit cho các thiết bị nhà thông minh không phải của Apple sử dụng pluginTriển khai
Cổng truy cập cơ sở hạ tầng với tính năng tự động che dữ liệu và nhật ký kiểm traTriển khai
Open-source API development and testing platform for developers and teamsTriển khai
Self-hosted plant management system for tracking care routines and garden organizationTriển khai
Nền tảng tự động hóa Self-hosted để xây dựng tác nhân giám sátTriển khai
Static site generator cực nhanh được xây dựng bằng GoTriển khai
Immich là một giải pháp quản lý ảnh và video tự lưu trữ hiệu suất caoTriển khai
Unified time series platform with Flux queries and integrated web UITriển khai
Hệ thống lập hóa đơn tự host tối giản dành cho freelancer và đội nhóm nhỏTriển khai
Collection of handy online tools for developers and IT professionalsTriển khai
Torrent tracker proxy translating queries for Sonarr, Radarr, and other automation toolsTriển khai
Jaeger is an open-source distributed tracing system for monitoring microservicesTriển khai
Máy chủ phương tiện mã nguồn mở miễn phí để sắp xếp và phát trực tuyến thư viện phương tiện của bạnTriển khai
Công cụ quản lý yêu cầu nội dung đa phương tiện cho Jellyfin, Emby và Plex với quy trình phê duyệtTriển khai
Jenkins is an open-source automation server for CI/CD pipelinesTriển khai
Open-source CMS for building dynamic websites and web applicationsTriển khai
Self-hosted synchronization server for Joplin note-taking applicationTriển khai
Ứng dụng ghi chú và checklist nhỏ gọn, với Markdown và bảng KanbanTriển khai
JupyterLab là một môi trường phát triển tích hợp tương tác dựa trên web dành cho sổ tay và mãTriển khai
Bộ định tuyến thông báo tự lưu trữ kết nối webhook với các nền tảng nhắn tinTriển khai
Kanboard is a free and open-source Kanban project management softwareTriển khai
Karakeep is a self-hosted bookmark manager with AI-powered tagging and searchTriển khai
Thư viện số tự lưu trữ dành cho truyện tranh, manga và sách điện tửTriển khai
Open-source identity and access management solution with SSO, OAuth, and SAML supportTriển khai
Cloud-native API gateway được xây dựng cho môi trường lai và đa đám mâyTriển khai
Langflow is a visual AI workflow builder for creating LLM applicationsTriển khai
Open-source grammar, style, and spell checker for 25+ languagesTriển khai
LibreChat is an AI chat interface with RAG support for multi-provider LLM useTriển khai
Free and open-source machine translation API that is entirely self-hostedTriển khai
Trình quản lý và sắp xếp bộ sưu tập nhạc tự động cho Usenet và torrentsTriển khai
LiteLLM is an AI gateway to call 100+ LLMs using OpenAI formatTriển khai
Máy chủ cơ sở dữ liệu quan hệ mã nguồn mở và thay thế trực tiếp cho MySQLTriển khai
MaxKB is an open-source platform for building enterprise-grade AI knowledge base agentsTriển khai
Open-source business intelligence platform for data visualization and analyticsTriển khai
Cơ sở dữ liệu vector mã nguồn mở được xây dựng cho các ứng dụng AI và tìm kiếm tương đồngTriển khai
Trợ lý AI cá nhân với hỗ trợ nhắn tin đa kênhTriển khai
Cơ sở dữ liệu NoSQL định hướng tài liệu với khả năng lưu trữ tài liệu dạng JSONTriển khai
Personal relationship management system for documenting your lifeTriển khai
Workflow automation platform with visual node-based interfaceTriển khai
Trình duyệt ảo tự host để duyệt web cộng tác và phát trực tuyếnTriển khai
Nextcloud is a powerful self-hosted productivity platformTriển khai
Web-based reverse proxy management with free SSL certificatesTriển khai
Open-source Airtable alternative that turns databases into smart spreadsheetsTriển khai
Nền tảng ERP và CRM mã nguồn mở để quản lý kinh doanh và thương mại điện tửTriển khai
Chạy các mô hình ngôn ngữ lớn cục bộ với một API đơn giản cho các ứng dụng AITriển khai
Self-hosted AI chat interface supporting multiple LLM providers with RAG capabilitiesTriển khai
Self-hosted HTML5 network speed test without Flash or JavaTriển khai
Công cụ quản lý và khám phá yêu cầu phương tiện cho Plex với quy trình làm việc phê duyệtTriển khai
Document management system that transforms physical documents into searchable digital archivesTriển khai
Open-source document management system for scanning, OCR, and organizing PDFsTriển khai
Perplexica is a privacy-focused AI answering engineTriển khai
Cross-platform web-based PostgreSQL database browser with zero dependenciesTriển khai
PhotoPrism là một ứng dụng quản lý ảnh được hỗ trợ bởi AI dành cho web phi tập trungTriển khai
Self-hosted YouTube media manager for automated channel and playlist downloadsTriển khai
Self-hosted file sharing platform as an alternative to WeTransferTriển khai
Plausible is a lightweight, privacy-first Google Analytics alternativeTriển khai
Máy chủ media phổ biến để phát trực tuyến phim, chương trình truyền hình, nhạc và ảnhTriển khai
Open-source backend for your next SaaS and mobile app in a single fileTriển khai
PostgreSQL là một hệ quản trị cơ sở dữ liệu quan hệ đối tượng mã nguồn mở mạnh mẽTriển khai
Open-source social media scheduling platform with AI-powered content creationTriển khai
Open-source e-commerce platform for creating and managing online storesTriển khai
Open-source monitoring and alerting toolkit with time-series databaseTriển khai
Quản lý indexer tập trung để tích hợp Usenet và torrent trackersTriển khai
Open-source game server management panel with Docker isolationTriển khai
Open-source message broker implementing AMQP for reliable asynchronous messagingTriển khai
Trình quản lý và sắp xếp bộ sưu tập phim tự động dành cho Usenet và torrentTriển khai
Hệ thống quản lý tài liệu hiện đại với OCR tiên tiến cho các kho lưu trữ có thể tìm kiếmTriển khai
Easy-to-use live video streaming server supporting RTMP, HLS, SRT, and WebRTCTriển khai
Beautiful self-hosted ROM manager for scanning, browsing, and playing retro gamesTriển khai
Open-source RSS feed generator for websites missing native RSS supportTriển khai
RustDesk is an open-source remote desktop software for secure remote accessTriển khai
Privacy-respecting metasearch engine aggregating results from multiple sourcesTriển khai
Self-hosted bookmark manager for saving and organizing web content offlineTriển khai
Sim Studio là một nền tảng mã nguồn mở để xây dựng và triển khai quy trình làm việc của tác nhân AI.Triển khai
Skyvern is an AI-powered browser automation tool using LLMs and computer visionTriển khai
Privacy-first image sharing platform with complete control over your contentTriển khai
Local file sharing in your browser inspired by Apple AirDropTriển khai
Snipe-IT is a free, open-source IT asset management system for tracking hardware, software licenses, and depreciationTriển khai
Trình quản lý và sắp xếp bộ sưu tập chương trình TV tự động dành cho Usenet và torrentsTriển khai
Open-source file manager for organizing assets across devices and cloud storageTriển khai
Ứng dụng theo dõi hiệu suất internet tự lưu trữ với các bài kiểm tra tốc độ tự độngTriển khai
Powerful locally hosted web-based PDF manipulation toolTriển khai
Open-source continuous file synchronization tool for secure peer-to-peer syncingTriển khai
Nền tảng quản lý bản dịch self-hosted hiện đại dành cho đội ngũ và nhà phát triểnTriển khai
Modern reverse proxy and load balancer with automatic Docker service discoveryTriển khai
Self-hosted personal knowledge base with hierarchical note organization and scriptingTriển khai
Automatically sync and download YouTube videos from channels and playlistsTriển khai
Zero trust network access connector for secure remote resource accessTriển khai
Umami is a simple, fast, privacy-focused alternative to Google AnalyticsTriển khai
Uptime Kuma is a beautiful, self-hosted monitoring toolTriển khai
Vaultwarden is a lightweight, self-hosted password manager compatible with BitwardenTriển khai
Vikunja is an open-source, self-hostable to-do app with multiple views and collaborationTriển khai
Visual Studio Code Server
Chạy Visual Studio Code trong trình duyệt của bạn ở bất cứ đâuTriển khai
Database clustering system for horizontal scaling of MySQL databasesTriển khai
Self-hosted coding time tracker with statistics and productivity insightsTriển khai
Dịch vụ đọc sau tự lưu trữ để lưu và sắp xếp các bài viết trên webTriển khai
Web-based amateur radio logging application for tracking contacts and awardsTriển khai
Real-time collaborative whiteboard for team brainstorming and remote meetingsTriển khai
Open-source vector database for AI applications and semantic searchTriển khai
OSINT tool for comprehensive website analysis, security auditing, and infrastructure intelligenceTriển khai
Privacy-focused Discord client with enhanced security and custom featuresTriển khai
Browser-based Linux desktop environment for remote access and productivityTriển khai
Open-source Kanban board for visual project management and task trackingTriển khai
Whoogle is a self-hosted, ad-free, privacy-respecting metasearch engineTriển khai
Wiki.js is a modern, powerful and extensible wiki platform for documentationTriển khai
Open-source developer platform for building internal tools and workflowsTriển khai
WireGuard Easy is a web-based VPN management interface for WireGuardTriển khai
Wizarr is an advanced invitation and user management system for media serversTriển khai
Open-source CI/CD automation platform with native GitHub integrationTriển khai
WordPress is the world's most popular website builder and CMSTriển khai
WPS Office is a comprehensive office suite with document editing capabilitiesTriển khai
Yamtrack is a self-hosted media tracker for movies, TV, anime, and gamesTriển khai
Simple NVR video surveillance solution for home and businessTriển khai
Minimalist self-hosted note-taking app with markdown and full-text searchTriển khai
Unified encrypted app for notes, passwords, bookmarks, and 2FATriển khai