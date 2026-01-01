changedetection.io is a comprehensive, self-hosted website monitoring platform designed to detect and alert you to changes on web pages. Created by dgtlmoon and adopted by thousands of users worldwide, changedetection.io goes far beyond simple uptime monitoring by tracking actual content changes, price fluctuations, inventory restocks, and specific page elements. The platform uses advanced content extraction methods including visual element selection, XPath, CSS selectors, JSONPath, and jq filters to monitor exactly what matters to you. With integrated Playwright browser automation, changedetection.io can handle JavaScript-rendered content, navigate through login screens, interact with forms, and monitor dynamic single-page applications that traditional monitoring tools cannot access. The tool supports intelligent scheduling with timezone awareness and day-of-week restrictions, ensuring checks happen when they make business sense.

Common Use Cases

E-commerce & Retail Teams: Monitor competitor pricing across multiple products, track inventory restock notifications for high-demand items, detect discount campaigns and promotional changes, and receive instant alerts when target price thresholds are met. Set up automated price tracking for your own marketplace listings to ensure competitive positioning without manual checking. Legal & Compliance Departments: Track regulatory changes on government websites, monitor terms of service updates for critical business partners, detect policy changes that affect operations, and maintain audit trails of when specific legal documents were modified. Automate compliance monitoring that would otherwise require daily manual review. DevOps & IT Operations: Detect unauthorized website defacements or content tampering, monitor status pages of critical third-party services for incident notifications, track API documentation changes from vendors, watch for security advisories on dependency websites, and receive alerts when maintenance windows are announced. HR & Recruitment Teams: Monitor job boards and career pages for new positions at target companies, track application status pages that don't send email notifications, detect when competitors post specific job titles indicating strategic initiatives, and automate candidate sourcing workflows by capturing new listing alerts. Content & SEO Teams: Track competitor website changes and content strategy shifts, monitor when specific keywords appear on target websites, detect when backlinks are removed or modified, watch for new blog posts from industry leaders, and capture changes to meta descriptions and page titles that affect search rankings.

Key Features

Visual element selection for targeting specific page regions without writing code

Price and restock monitoring with customizable threshold alerts

Interactive browser automation with Playwright for JavaScript-rendered pages and login flows

Multiple content filters: XPath, CSS selectors, JSONPath, jq, and regular expressions

JSON API monitoring with embedded JSON extraction from HTML pages

Intelligent scheduling with timezone support and day-of-week restrictions

Conditional triggering based on price ranges, keyword presence, and content patterns

PDF monitoring with text extraction and checksum tracking

Chrome extension for adding pages to monitoring with one click

70+ notification integrations via Apprise including Discord, Slack, Telegram, Email, webhooks

Custom request headers and proxy support for authenticated endpoints

Historical change tracking with visual diff highlighting

Import/export functionality for watch configurations and bulk management

Multi-user support with configurable notification channels per watch

Lightweight architecture with minimal resource requirements for hundreds of monitors

Why deploy changedetection.io on Hostinger VPS

Deploying changedetection.io on Hostinger VPS gives you complete control over your website monitoring infrastructure without the recurring costs and limitations of SaaS monitoring services that charge per page or per check. With dedicated VPS resources, you can monitor hundreds or thousands of websites with frequent check intervals without hitting API rate limits or usage caps. Self-hosting ensures that your monitoring targets, competitive intelligence data, and notification configurations remain completely private—critical when tracking competitor pricing, proprietary data sources, or confidential regulatory information. The included Playwright browser instance requires adequate CPU and memory to render JavaScript-heavy modern websites, making Hostinger VPS's scalable resources ideal for resource-intensive monitoring tasks. Unlike shared hosting, your VPS provides consistent network connectivity and stable IP addresses, preventing issues with websites that implement anti-bot measures or rate limiting. For organizations with compliance requirements around data residency, self-hosting on Hostinger VPS ensures all captured page content and screenshots remain within your infrastructure. You can customize the deployment with additional security layers, integrate with internal authentication systems, configure custom proxies for geo-specific monitoring, and scale resources as your monitoring needs grow. Hostinger VPS provides the reliability and performance needed for mission-critical change detection where missing an alert could mean missing a business opportunity or compliance deadline.