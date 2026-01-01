Gogs

Gogs

Gogs is a self-hosted Git service for painless project management.

Chọn gói VPS để triển khai Gogs

KVM 1
1 nhân vCPU
4 GB RAM
50 GB dung lượng đĩa NVMe
4 TB băng thông
120.900  VNĐ /th

Gia hạn với 223.900 VNĐ/th cho 2 năm. Hủy bất cứ lúc nào.

Giới thiệu về Gogs

Gogs (Go Git Service) is a painless self-hosted Git service written in Go, designed to be the easiest and most efficient way to set up self-hosted Git service. Used by thousands of developers and organizations worldwide, Gogs provides a lightweight yet feature-complete alternative to cloud-based Git hosting services like GitHub and GitLab.

Common Use Cases

Development teams use Gogs to host private repositories for proprietary code and maintain complete control over their source code. Organizations deploy Gogs for internal project management, enabling secure collaboration without exposing code to external services. Open source maintainers choose Gogs to host public repositories with custom branding and full administrative control. DevOps engineers integrate Gogs with CI/CD pipelines to create automated deployment workflows from self-hosted repositories.

Key Features

  • Web-based Git repository management with intuitive interface for browsing code, commits, and branches
  • Built-in issue tracking system with labels, milestones, and assignment capabilities
  • User and organization management with fine-grained permission controls
  • Support for both SSH and HTTP(S) Git protocols for seamless integration with development tools
  • Lightweight design requiring minimal system resources while maintaining high performance
  • Wiki support for project documentation and knowledge sharing
  • Release management with binary attachment support for software distribution
  • Webhook integration for triggering external services and CI/CD systems
  • Multiple authentication methods including LDAP, OAuth, and SMTP integration
  • Repository mirroring for backup and synchronization with external Git services

Why deploy Gogs on Hostinger VPS

Deploying Gogs on Hostinger VPS ensures complete control over your Git repositories and development infrastructure with enterprise-grade security and performance. You maintain full data sovereignty with customizable backup strategies, benefit from dedicated resources that scale with your team's growth, and enjoy the flexibility to configure custom authentication systems and integrate with existing enterprise tools. The VPS environment provides reliable uptime for critical development operations while offering the ability to customize the deployment for specific security and compliance requirements.

Chọn gói VPS để triển khai Gogs

KVM 1
1 nhân vCPU
4 GB RAM
50 GB dung lượng đĩa NVMe
4 TB băng thông
120.900  VNĐ /th

Gia hạn với 223.900 VNĐ/th cho 2 năm. Hủy bất cứ lúc nào.

Khám phá các ứng dụng khác trong danh mục này

Adminer

Adminer

Giao diện quản lý cơ sở dữ liệu đầy đủ tính năng hỗ trợ hơn 11 hệ thống cơ sở dữ liệu

Appsmith

Appsmith

Open-source low-code platform for building internal tools and applications

Browserless

Browserless

Headless Chrome browser as a service for web scraping and automation

Chúng tôi coi trọng quyền riêng tư của bạn

Trang web này sử dụng cookie cần thiết để trang web hoạt động bình thường và để lấy dữ liệu về cách bạn tương tác với trang web, cũng như cho mục đích tiếp thị. Bằng cách chấp nhận, bạn đồng ý lưu cookie trên thiết bị cho quảng cáo mục tiêu, cá nhân hóa và phân tích như được mô tả trong Chính sách cookie của chúng tôi.