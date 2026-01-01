Gogs

Gogs is a self-hosted Git service for painless project management.

Gogs 소개

Gogs (Go Git Service) is a painless self-hosted Git service written in Go, designed to be the easiest and most efficient way to set up self-hosted Git service. Used by thousands of developers and organizations worldwide, Gogs provides a lightweight yet feature-complete alternative to cloud-based Git hosting services like GitHub and GitLab.

Common Use Cases

Development teams use Gogs to host private repositories for proprietary code and maintain complete control over their source code. Organizations deploy Gogs for internal project management, enabling secure collaboration without exposing code to external services. Open source maintainers choose Gogs to host public repositories with custom branding and full administrative control. DevOps engineers integrate Gogs with CI/CD pipelines to create automated deployment workflows from self-hosted repositories.

Key Features

  • Web-based Git repository management with intuitive interface for browsing code, commits, and branches
  • Built-in issue tracking system with labels, milestones, and assignment capabilities
  • User and organization management with fine-grained permission controls
  • Support for both SSH and HTTP(S) Git protocols for seamless integration with development tools
  • Lightweight design requiring minimal system resources while maintaining high performance
  • Wiki support for project documentation and knowledge sharing
  • Release management with binary attachment support for software distribution
  • Webhook integration for triggering external services and CI/CD systems
  • Multiple authentication methods including LDAP, OAuth, and SMTP integration
  • Repository mirroring for backup and synchronization with external Git services

Why deploy Gogs on Hostinger VPS

Deploying Gogs on Hostinger VPS ensures complete control over your Git repositories and development infrastructure with enterprise-grade security and performance. You maintain full data sovereignty with customizable backup strategies, benefit from dedicated resources that scale with your team's growth, and enjoy the flexibility to configure custom authentication systems and integrate with existing enterprise tools. The VPS environment provides reliable uptime for critical development operations while offering the ability to customize the deployment for specific security and compliance requirements.

