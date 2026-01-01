ConvertX

Chọn gói VPS để triển khai ConvertX

KVM 1
1 nhân vCPU
4 GB RAM
50 GB dung lượng đĩa NVMe
4 TB băng thông
120.900  VNĐ /th

Gia hạn với 223.900 VNĐ/th cho 2 năm. Hủy bất cứ lúc nào.

Giới thiệu về ConvertX

ConvertX serves as a powerful self-hosted file conversion platform that eliminates the need for external conversion services while providing comprehensive format support for virtually any file conversion requirement. Designed with privacy and security in mind, ConvertX ensures that sensitive documents and media files never leave your controlled environment, making it ideal for organizations with strict data handling requirements or users who prioritize privacy over convenience.

Common Use Cases

Businesses use ConvertX for converting sensitive documents, presentations, and spreadsheets between formats without exposing proprietary information to external conversion services. Media professionals leverage it for batch conversion of images, audio, and video files during content production workflows that require specific format requirements for different platforms. Educational institutions deploy it for students and faculty to convert research documents, thesis materials, and educational content while maintaining academic integrity and data privacy. Development teams utilize it for converting between different file formats during application development, documentation generation, and asset preparation processes.

Key Features

  • Support for over 1000 file formats across documents, images, audio, and video
  • Batch conversion capabilities for processing multiple files simultaneously
  • User authentication and registration management with configurable access
  • Automatic file cleanup with configurable retention periods
  • Privacy-focused design with no external service dependencies
  • Web-based interface requiring no software installation
  • Mobile-responsive design for file conversion on any device
  • Configurable authentication requirements for public or private deployments
  • Secure file handling with temporary storage and automatic deletion
  • RESTful API for programmatic integration with existing workflows
  • Docker-based deployment for easy setup and maintenance
  • Resource management with automatic cleanup and storage optimization

Why deploy ConvertX on Hostinger VPS

Deploying ConvertX on Hostinger VPS provides dedicated computational resources essential for handling resource-intensive file conversion operations, especially for large media files and complex document formats. The VPS environment offers complete control over file storage, conversion processes, and data privacy while eliminating upload size limitations common in online conversion services. Self-hosting ensures sensitive files never leave your infrastructure, enables unlimited conversions without service restrictions, and provides full control over user access and authentication policies. The dedicated infrastructure supports the CPU and memory requirements for simultaneous conversions while ensuring reliable performance for teams that depend on regular file format conversion workflows.

