Firefox

Firefox

Self-hosted Firefox browser accessible through web interface

Chọn gói VPS để triển khai Firefox

KVM 2
2 nhân vCPU
8 GB RAM
100 GB dung lượng đĩa NVMe
8 TB băng thông
166.900  VNĐ /th

Gia hạn với 302.900 VNĐ/th cho 2 năm. Hủy bất cứ lúc nào.

Giới thiệu về Firefox

Firefox in Docker provides a fully-featured web browser that runs on your server and is accessible through any modern web browser. This self-hosted solution transforms Firefox into a remote browsing environment, offering enhanced privacy, security, and consistency across all your devices. By running Firefox on your VPS, you create an isolated browsing environment that protects your local system while maintaining full browser functionality.

Common Use Cases

Privacy-conscious users deploy Firefox to browse the internet through their VPS IP address, masking their local connection and avoiding tracking. Remote workers use it to maintain a consistent browsing environment accessible from any device, ensuring bookmarks, passwords, and settings follow them everywhere. Security researchers leverage the isolated environment to safely investigate suspicious websites without risking their local machines. International travelers utilize it to access region-specific content and maintain their home browsing environment while abroad.

Key Features

  • Full Firefox browser accessible through web interface
  • No local software installation required
  • Persistent storage for bookmarks, history, and preferences
  • Support for Firefox extensions and add-ons
  • Isolated browsing environment for enhanced security
  • Access from any device with a web browser
  • VNC-based remote display technology
  • Clipboard integration between local and remote browser
  • File upload and download capabilities
  • Multiple user session support
  • Low latency browsing experience
  • Audio streaming support

Why deploy Firefox on Hostinger VPS

Deploying Firefox on Hostinger VPS creates your personal, always-available browsing environment accessible from anywhere in the world. The VPS provides consistent performance for smooth browsing experiences, while the isolated environment protects your local devices from web-based threats. With persistent storage, all your bookmarks, passwords, and browsing data remain secure and accessible only to you. The dedicated VPS resources ensure responsive browsing even with multiple tabs and extensions. This deployment is perfect for maintaining privacy, accessing geo-restricted content, or providing a secure browsing solution for teams.

Chọn gói VPS để triển khai Firefox

KVM 2
2 nhân vCPU
8 GB RAM
100 GB dung lượng đĩa NVMe
8 TB băng thông
166.900  VNĐ /th

Gia hạn với 302.900 VNĐ/th cho 2 năm. Hủy bất cứ lúc nào.

Khám phá các ứng dụng khác trong danh mục này

2FAuth

2FAuth

Trình quản lý mã xác thực hai yếu tố tự lưu trữ dành cho web và di động

Actual Budget

Actual Budget

Ứng dụng tài chính cá nhân đề cao quyền riêng tư với phương pháp ngân sách phong bì

AdventureLog

AdventureLog

Self-hosted travel tracker and trip planner with interactive maps

Chúng tôi coi trọng quyền riêng tư của bạn

Trang web này sử dụng cookie cần thiết để trang web hoạt động bình thường và để lấy dữ liệu về cách bạn tương tác với trang web, cũng như cho mục đích tiếp thị. Bằng cách chấp nhận, bạn đồng ý lưu cookie trên thiết bị cho quảng cáo mục tiêu, cá nhân hóa và phân tích như được mô tả trong Chính sách cookie của chúng tôi.