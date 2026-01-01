Firefox in Docker provides a fully-featured web browser that runs on your server and is accessible through any modern web browser. This self-hosted solution transforms Firefox into a remote browsing environment, offering enhanced privacy, security, and consistency across all your devices. By running Firefox on your VPS, you create an isolated browsing environment that protects your local system while maintaining full browser functionality.

Common Use Cases

Privacy-conscious users deploy Firefox to browse the internet through their VPS IP address, masking their local connection and avoiding tracking. Remote workers use it to maintain a consistent browsing environment accessible from any device, ensuring bookmarks, passwords, and settings follow them everywhere. Security researchers leverage the isolated environment to safely investigate suspicious websites without risking their local machines. International travelers utilize it to access region-specific content and maintain their home browsing environment while abroad.

Key Features

Full Firefox browser accessible through web interface

No local software installation required

Persistent storage for bookmarks, history, and preferences

Support for Firefox extensions and add-ons

Isolated browsing environment for enhanced security

Access from any device with a web browser

VNC-based remote display technology

Clipboard integration between local and remote browser

File upload and download capabilities

Multiple user session support

Low latency browsing experience

Audio streaming support

Why deploy Firefox on Hostinger VPS

Deploying Firefox on Hostinger VPS creates your personal, always-available browsing environment accessible from anywhere in the world. The VPS provides consistent performance for smooth browsing experiences, while the isolated environment protects your local devices from web-based threats. With persistent storage, all your bookmarks, passwords, and browsing data remain secure and accessible only to you. The dedicated VPS resources ensure responsive browsing even with multiple tabs and extensions. This deployment is perfect for maintaining privacy, accessing geo-restricted content, or providing a secure browsing solution for teams.