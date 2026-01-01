Ghostfolio

Chọn gói VPS để triển khai Ghostfolio

KVM 1
1 nhân vCPU
4 GB RAM
50 GB dung lượng đĩa NVMe
4 TB băng thông
120.900  VNĐ /th

Gia hạn với 223.900 VNĐ/th cho 2 năm. Hủy bất cứ lúc nào.

Giới thiệu về Ghostfolio

Ghostfolio is an open-source wealth management platform that enables you to monitor and analyze your investment portfolio across multiple asset classes including stocks, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies. It provides comprehensive performance tracking, privacy-focused data management, and powerful analytics tools to help you make informed financial decisions while maintaining full control over your financial data through self-hosting. With over 5,000 GitHub stars and active development, Ghostfolio has become a trusted solution for privacy-conscious investors who want professional-grade portfolio management without sacrificing data ownership.

Common Use Cases

Individual investors use Ghostfolio to consolidate portfolios across multiple brokerage accounts, tracking performance and asset allocation in a single dashboard. Privacy-conscious users choose Ghostfolio to maintain complete control over sensitive financial data rather than trusting third-party cloud services with their investment information. Families managing joint investment accounts leverage Ghostfolio to coordinate financial planning, track shared goals, and monitor combined portfolio performance. Freelancers and entrepreneurs with diversified income sources use Ghostfolio to track investments alongside business holdings, cryptocurrency positions, and alternative assets. Financial enthusiasts and quantitative traders utilize Ghostfolio's analytics capabilities to backtest strategies, analyze historical performance, and optimize asset allocation across different market conditions.

Key Features

  • Track stocks, ETFs, cryptocurrencies, bonds, and alternative assets in one unified dashboard
  • Multi-currency support with automatic exchange rate tracking and conversion
  • Detailed performance analytics including time-weighted returns, internal rate of return, and annualized performance
  • Privacy-first architecture with self-hosted deployment and complete data ownership
  • Import transactions from CSV files and various broker platforms for easy onboarding
  • Automatic real-time market data fetching for accurate portfolio valuations
  • Mobile-responsive progressive web app for portfolio access on any device
  • Asset allocation visualization with sector and geographic breakdowns
  • Dividend tracking and income reporting across all holdings
  • Custom benchmarking against market indices and personal goals

Why deploy Ghostfolio on Hostinger VPS

Deploying Ghostfolio on a Hostinger VPS ensures your sensitive financial data remains under your complete control with dedicated resources for reliable performance and data privacy. Hostinger VPS provides the PostgreSQL database and Redis caching infrastructure needed for Ghostfolio's optimal operation, delivering fast portfolio calculations and real-time market data updates. With persistent storage for your transaction history, portfolio configurations, and performance analytics, you maintain a complete financial record without third-party access. Full root access enables secure configuration, automated backups of financial data, and the ability to scale resources as your portfolio complexity grows. This makes Hostinger VPS the ideal platform for hosting your private wealth management dashboard with professional-grade performance and security.

