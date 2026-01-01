Ghostfolio is an open-source wealth management platform that enables you to monitor and analyze your investment portfolio across multiple asset classes including stocks, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies. It provides comprehensive performance tracking, privacy-focused data management, and powerful analytics tools to help you make informed financial decisions while maintaining full control over your financial data through self-hosting. With over 5,000 GitHub stars and active development, Ghostfolio has become a trusted solution for privacy-conscious investors who want professional-grade portfolio management without sacrificing data ownership.

Common Use Cases

Individual investors use Ghostfolio to consolidate portfolios across multiple brokerage accounts, tracking performance and asset allocation in a single dashboard. Privacy-conscious users choose Ghostfolio to maintain complete control over sensitive financial data rather than trusting third-party cloud services with their investment information. Families managing joint investment accounts leverage Ghostfolio to coordinate financial planning, track shared goals, and monitor combined portfolio performance. Freelancers and entrepreneurs with diversified income sources use Ghostfolio to track investments alongside business holdings, cryptocurrency positions, and alternative assets. Financial enthusiasts and quantitative traders utilize Ghostfolio's analytics capabilities to backtest strategies, analyze historical performance, and optimize asset allocation across different market conditions.

Key Features

Track stocks, ETFs, cryptocurrencies, bonds, and alternative assets in one unified dashboard

Multi-currency support with automatic exchange rate tracking and conversion

Detailed performance analytics including time-weighted returns, internal rate of return, and annualized performance

Privacy-first architecture with self-hosted deployment and complete data ownership

Import transactions from CSV files and various broker platforms for easy onboarding

Automatic real-time market data fetching for accurate portfolio valuations

Mobile-responsive progressive web app for portfolio access on any device

Asset allocation visualization with sector and geographic breakdowns

Dividend tracking and income reporting across all holdings

Custom benchmarking against market indices and personal goals

