वेब और मोबाइल के लिए स्व-होस्टेड दो-कारक प्रमाणीकरण कोड प्रबंधकतैनात करना
Ackee is a self-hosted Node.js analytics tool for privacy-focused website trackingतैनात करना
गोपनीयता-केंद्रित व्यक्तिगत वित्त ऐप, लिफाफा बजटिंग के साथतैनात करना
सुविधाओं से भरपूर डेटाबेस प्रबंधन इंटरफ़ेस जो 11+ डेटाबेस सिस्टम का समर्थन करता है।तैनात करना
Self-hosted travel tracker and trip planner with interactive mapsतैनात करना
All-in-one workspace combining docs, whiteboards, and databases with AIतैनात करना
Free open-source accounting software for small businesses and freelancersतैनात करना
YouTube और अन्य साइटों से वीडियो डाउनलोड करने के लिए वेब इंटरफ़ेस।तैनात करना
Ampache is a web-based audio/video streaming application and media managerतैनात करना
AnonUpload is a secure anonymous file sharing application without database requirementsतैनात करना
Open-source Q&A platform for team knowledge sharing and community buildingतैनात करना
Lightweight REST API for sending push notifications to 120+ servicesतैनात करना
Open-source low-code platform for building internal tools and applicationsतैनात करना
वेब पेजों और मीडिया को संरक्षित करने के लिए स्व-होस्टेड इंटरनेट आर्काइविंग समाधान।तैनात करना
बहु-उपयोगकर्ता समर्थन के साथ स्व-होस्टेड ऑडियोबुक और पॉडकास्ट सर्वरतैनात करना
Open-source identity provider focused on flexibility and versatilityतैनात करना
Modern download automation tool for torrents and usenet with real-time IRC monitoringतैनात करना
Baby tracking app helping parents monitor daily activities and healthतैनात करना
Self-hosted cocktail recipe manager and home bar inventory trackerतैनात करना
Sonarr और Radarr के लिए स्वचालित सबटाइटल प्रबंधन और डाउनलोड साथीतैनात करना
Privacy-first browser-based PDF toolkit for merging, splitting, converting, and editing PDFsतैनात करना
Lightweight server monitoring platform with Docker statistics and alertsतैनात करना
AI-powered note-taking and microblogging platform with Markdown support and task managementतैनात करना
Personal Data Server for the Bluesky decentralized social networkतैनात करना
Modern digital library management app with automatic metadata and integrated readerतैनात करना
Ebook and audiobook collection manager, a community revival of Readarrतैनात करना
Headless Chrome browser as a service for web scraping and automationतैनात करना
Personal finance budgeting app for expense tracking and financial planningतैनात करना
Low-code platform for building business apps and workflows in minutesतैनात करना
Self-hosted error tracking platform for application monitoringतैनात करना
Open-source low-code API integration and workflow automation platformतैनात करना
Open-source scheduling platform for booking meetings and appointmentsतैनात करना
Calibre-Web आपकी ई-बुक लाइब्रेरी को ब्राउज़ करने, पढ़ने और प्रबंधित करने के लिए एक वेब एप्लिकेशन है।तैनात करना
Open-source podcast hosting platform with analytics and social featuresतैनात करना
Centrifugo is a scalable real-time messaging server for building live applicationsतैनात करना
Website change detection and monitoring tool with visual selection and notificationsतैनात करना
Privacy-focused ChatGPT web interface with local data storage and conversation managementतैनात करना
Open source server monitoring and uptime tracking applicationतैनात करना
Open-source embedding database for AI applications and semantic searchतैनात करना
WordPress fork without Gutenberg block editor, focused on stabilityतैनात करना
मल्टी-चैनल मैसेजिंग सपोर्ट के साथ पर्सनल एआई असिस्टेंटतैनात करना
Web-based database management tool for comprehensive data administrationतैनात करना
Cloudflare Tunnel डीमन सुरक्षित रिमोट एक्सेस के लिए पोर्ट खोले बिना।तैनात करना
Lightweight headless CMS platform for content management and APIsतैनात करना
Real-time collaborative markdown editor for documentation and note-takingतैनात करना
Self-hosted online file converter supporting 1000+ formatsतैनात करना
Open-source web crawler for AI applications with LLM-ready outputतैनात करना
Multi-server task scheduler and runner with web-based interfaceतैनात करना
एन्क्रिप्शन, एन्कोडिंग, कम्प्रेशन और डेटा विश्लेषण ऑपरेशंस के लिए वेब-आधारित टूल।तैनात करना
Self-hosted federated messenger with end-to-end encryption and topic-based threadsतैनात करना
वेब इंटरफ़ेस और प्लगइन सपोर्ट के साथ हल्का BitTorrent क्लाइंटतैनात करना
Deno Deploy के लिए Denoland की-वैल्यू डेटाबेसतैनात करना
Headless CMS that wraps databases with dynamic API and admin appतैनात करना
Private Docker registry for storing and distributing container imagesतैनात करना
Dockge is a fancy, easy-to-use, and reactive self-hosted Docker Compose stack managerतैनात करना
रीयल-टाइम संपादन के साथ सहयोगात्मक विकी और दस्तावेज़ प्लेटफ़ॉर्मतैनात करना
Open-source document signing platform for digital signaturesतैनात करना
Open-source document signing platform with e-signature capabilitiesतैनात करना
Open-source no-code platform for building AI voice agents in minutesतैनात करना
Lightweight file-based wiki platform for documentation and knowledge basesतैनात करना
Open-source ERP/CRM platform for managing business operationsतैनात करना
Unified platform for managing and monitoring domain name portfoliosतैनात करना
Collaborative task management for organizing household chores and recurring responsibilitiesतैनात करना
Download Spotify music from YouTube with album art, lyrics, and metadataतैनात करना
Lightweight web UI for viewing Docker container logs in real-timeतैनात करना
आईपी एड्रेस को डोमेन से मैप करने के लिए मुफ्त डायनामिक डीएनएस सेवा।तैनात करना
DumbDo is a stupidly simple, self-hosted to-do list that just worksतैनात करना
क्लाउड स्टोरेज और रिमोट सर्वर को सपोर्ट करने वाला एन्क्रिप्टेड बैकअप समाधान।तैनात करना
व्यवसायों और पेशेवरों के लिए निःशुल्क अपॉइंटमेंट शेड्यूलिंग सिस्टम।तैनात करना
Distributed search and analytics engine built on Apache Luceneतैनात करना
Secure Matrix client with end-to-end encryption and cross-platform messagingतैनात करना
स्वचालित स्ट्रीमिंग और डिवाइस रूपांतरण के साथ व्यक्तिगत मीडिया सर्वरतैनात करना
Minimalistic web application for sending private and secure encrypted notesतैनात करना
YAML के साथ ESP8266/ESP32 माइक्रोकंट्रोलर को नियंत्रित करने वाली प्रणालीतैनात करना
Real-time collaborative document editor with live editing and version historyतैनात करना
Open-source WhatsApp API for chatbots, automation, and messaging integrationsतैनात करना
Virtual whiteboard for sketching hand-drawn diagrams and collaborative brainstormingतैनात करना
व्यक्तिगत और पारिवारिक खर्च ट्रैकिंग एप्लिकेशनतैनात करना
IPFS तकनीक का उपयोग करके विकेन्द्रीकृत पीयर-टू-पीयर फ़ाइल साझाकरण।तैनात करना
वेब मैनेजमेंट इंटरफ़ेस के साथ सरल WireGuard VPN सर्वरतैनात करना
वेब स्क्रैपिंग के लिए क्लाउडफ्लेयर सुरक्षा को बायपास करने के लिए प्रॉक्सी सर्वरतैनात करना
Flarum is a modern, elegant forum software for building engaged communitiesतैनात करना
Database-less Markdown note-taking app with wikilinks and full-text searchतैनात करना
Self-hosted feature flag management platform with Git integrationतैनात करना
Open-source low-code tool for building LLM orchestration flows and AI agentsतैनात करना
Self-hosted lightweight Git service with web interface and collaboration featuresतैनात करना
इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर विज़ुअलाइज़ेशन के लिए ब्राउज़र-आधारित आइसोमेट्रिक डायग्रामिंग टूलतैनात करना
आपके फ़ीड्स को प्रबंधित करने और पढ़ने के लिए स्व-होस्टेड RSS फ़ीड एग्रीगेटर।तैनात करना
Ghost is a powerful platform for professional publishingतैनात करना
Open-source wealth management software for tracking investment portfoliosतैनात करना
Gitea एक हल्का, ओपन-सोर्स Git होस्टिंग प्लेटफॉर्म है।तैनात करना
GitLab Git रिपॉजिटरी प्रबंधन और CI/CD के लिए एक संपूर्ण DevOps प्लेटफॉर्म है।तैनात करना
Open-source IT asset management and help desk software for IT operationsतैनात करना
Gogs is a self-hosted Git service for painless project management.तैनात करना
Docker-powered stateless API for seamless PDF conversion and generationतैनात करना
Open-source observability platform for metrics visualization and monitoringतैनात करना
Gamified task manager that turns productivity into an RPG adventureतैनात करना
End-to-end developer platform with SCM, CI/CD pipelines, and hosted dev environmentsतैनात करना
Open-source cron job and background task monitoring with instant alertsतैनात करना
Application dashboard for organizing and accessing your web servicesतैनात करना
स्मार्ट डिवाइस को नियंत्रित करने के लिए ओपन-सोर्स होम ऑटोमेशन प्लेटफॉर्म।तैनात करना
Inventory and organization system built for home usersतैनात करना
प्लगइन्स का उपयोग करके गैर-एप्पल स्मार्ट होम डिवाइस के लिए HomeKit ब्रिजतैनात करना
स्वचालित डेटा मास्किंग और ऑडिट ट्रेल्स के साथ इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर एक्सेस गेटवेतैनात करना
Open-source API development and testing platform for developers and teamsतैनात करना
Self-hosted plant management system for tracking care routines and garden organizationतैनात करना
मॉनिटरिंग एजेंट बनाने के लिए एक स्वयं-होस्टेड ऑटोमेशन प्लेटफॉर्म।तैनात करना
बिजली की तेज़ी से चलने वाला स्टैटिक साइट जनरेटर जो Go में बना है।तैनात करना
इमिच एक उच्च-प्रदर्शन वाला स्व-होस्टेड फोटो और वीडियो प्रबंधन समाधान है।तैनात करना
Unified time series platform with Flux queries and integrated web UIतैनात करना
फ्रीलांसरों और छोटी टीमों के लिए न्यूनतम सेल्फ-होस्टेड इनवॉइसिंग सिस्टमतैनात करना
Collection of handy online tools for developers and IT professionalsतैनात करना
Torrent tracker proxy translating queries for Sonarr, Radarr, and other automation toolsतैनात करना
Jaeger is an open-source distributed tracing system for monitoring microservicesतैनात करना
आपकी मीडिया लाइब्रेरी को व्यवस्थित करने और स्ट्रीम करने के लिए एक मुफ्त और ओपन-सोर्स मीडिया सर्वरतैनात करना
Jellyfin, Emby और Plex के लिए मीडिया अनुरोध प्रबंधन टूल, अनुमोदन वर्कफ़्लो के साथतैनात करना
Jenkins is an open-source automation server for CI/CD pipelinesतैनात करना
Open-source CMS for building dynamic websites and web applicationsतैनात करना
Self-hosted synchronization server for Joplin note-taking applicationतैनात करना
मार्कडाउन और कानबन बोर्ड के साथ हल्का नोट्स लेने वाला और चेकलिस्ट ऐपतैनात करना
JupyterLab नोटबुक और कोड के लिए एक वेब-आधारित इंटरैक्टिव डेवलपमेंट एनवायरनमेंट है।तैनात करना
सेल्फ-होस्टेड नोटिफिकेशन राउटर जो वेबहुक को मैसेजिंग प्लेटफॉर्म से जोड़ता हैतैनात करना
Kanboard is a free and open-source Kanban project management softwareतैनात करना
Karakeep is a self-hosted bookmark manager with AI-powered tagging and searchतैनात करना
कॉमिक्स, मंगा और ई-बुक्स के लिए स्व-होस्टेड डिजिटल लाइब्रेरीतैनात करना
Open-source identity and access management solution with SSO, OAuth, and SAML supportतैनात करना
क्लाउड-नेटिव API गेटवे जो हाइब्रिड और मल्टी-क्लाउड वातावरण के लिए बनाया गया है।तैनात करना
Langflow is a visual AI workflow builder for creating LLM applicationsतैनात करना
Open-source grammar, style, and spell checker for 25+ languagesतैनात करना
LibreChat is an AI chat interface with RAG support for multi-provider LLM useतैनात करना
Free and open-source machine translation API that is entirely self-hostedतैनात करना
Usenet और torrents के लिए स्वचालित संगीत संग्रह प्रबंधक और आयोजकतैनात करना
LiteLLM is an AI gateway to call 100+ LLMs using OpenAI formatतैनात करना
ओपन-सोर्स रिलेशनल डेटाबेस सर्वर और MySQL ड्रॉप-इन रिप्लेसमेंट।तैनात करना
MaxKB is an open-source platform for building enterprise-grade AI knowledge base agentsतैनात करना
Open-source business intelligence platform for data visualization and analyticsतैनात करना
AI ऐप्लिकेशंस और सिमिलैरिटी सर्च के लिए निर्मित ओपन-सोर्स वेक्टर डेटाबेसतैनात करना
मल्टी-चैनल मैसेजिंग सहायता के साथ व्यक्तिगत एआई असिस्टेंटतैनात करना
JSON-जैसे दस्तावेज़ स्टोरेज के साथ दस्तावेज़-उन्मुख NoSQL डेटाबेस।तैनात करना
Personal relationship management system for documenting your lifeतैनात करना
Workflow automation platform with visual node-based interfaceतैनात करना
सहयोगात्मक वेब ब्राउज़िंग और स्ट्रीमिंग के लिए स्व-होस्टेड वर्चुअल ब्राउज़रतैनात करना
Nextcloud is a powerful self-hosted productivity platformतैनात करना
Web-based reverse proxy management with free SSL certificatesतैनात करना
Open-source Airtable alternative that turns databases into smart spreadsheetsतैनात करना
बिज़नेस प्रबंधन और ई-कॉमर्स के लिए ओपन-सोर्स ERP और CRM प्लेटफॉर्मतैनात करना
AI एप्लीकेशन्स के लिए एक सरल API के साथ स्थानीय रूप से लार्ज लैंग्वेज मॉडल्स चलाएं।तैनात करना
Self-hosted AI chat interface supporting multiple LLM providers with RAG capabilitiesतैनात करना
Self-hosted HTML5 network speed test without Flash or Javaतैनात करना
Plex के लिए अनुमोदन कार्यप्रवाह के साथ मीडिया अनुरोध प्रबंधन और खोज उपकरणतैनात करना
Document management system that transforms physical documents into searchable digital archivesतैनात करना
Open-source document management system for scanning, OCR, and organizing PDFsतैनात करना
Perplexica is a privacy-focused AI answering engineतैनात करना
Cross-platform web-based PostgreSQL database browser with zero dependenciesतैनात करना
PhotoPrism विकेन्द्रीकृत वेब के लिए एक AI-संचालित फोटो प्रबंधन एप्लिकेशन है।तैनात करना
Self-hosted YouTube media manager for automated channel and playlist downloadsतैनात करना
Self-hosted file sharing platform as an alternative to WeTransferतैनात करना
Plausible is a lightweight, privacy-first Google Analytics alternativeतैनात करना
फिल्में, टीवी शो, संगीत और तस्वीरें स्ट्रीम करने के लिए लोकप्रिय मीडिया सर्वरतैनात करना
Open-source backend for your next SaaS and mobile app in a single fileतैनात करना
PostgreSQL एक शक्तिशाली, ओपन-सोर्स ऑब्जेक्ट-रिलेशनल डेटाबेस सिस्टम है।तैनात करना
Open-source social media scheduling platform with AI-powered content creationतैनात करना
Open-source e-commerce platform for creating and managing online storesतैनात करना
Open-source monitoring and alerting toolkit with time-series databaseतैनात करना
यूज़नेट और टोरेंट ट्रैकर्स एकीकरण के लिए केंद्रीकृत इंडेक्सर प्रबंधक।तैनात करना
Open-source game server management panel with Docker isolationतैनात करना
Open-source message broker implementing AMQP for reliable asynchronous messagingतैनात करना
यूज़नेट और टॉरेंट्स के लिए स्वचालित मूवी कलेक्शन मैनेजर और ऑर्गनाइज़रतैनात करना
खोज योग्य अभिलेखागार के लिए उन्नत OCR के साथ आधुनिक दस्तावेज़ प्रबंधन प्रणाली।तैनात करना
Easy-to-use live video streaming server supporting RTMP, HLS, SRT, and WebRTCतैनात करना
Beautiful self-hosted ROM manager for scanning, browsing, and playing retro gamesतैनात करना
Open-source RSS feed generator for websites missing native RSS supportतैनात करना
RustDesk is an open-source remote desktop software for secure remote accessतैनात करना
Privacy-respecting metasearch engine aggregating results from multiple sourcesतैनात करना
Self-hosted bookmark manager for saving and organizing web content offlineतैनात करना
सिम स्टूडियो एक ओपन-सोर्स प्लेटफॉर्म है जो एआई एजेंट वर्कफ़्लो बनाने और तैनात करने के लिए है।तैनात करना
Skyvern is an AI-powered browser automation tool using LLMs and computer visionतैनात करना
Privacy-first image sharing platform with complete control over your contentतैनात करना
Local file sharing in your browser inspired by Apple AirDropतैनात करना
Snipe-IT is a free, open-source IT asset management system for tracking hardware, software licenses, and depreciationतैनात करना
यूज़नेट और टॉरेंट के लिए स्वचालित टीवी शो संग्रह प्रबंधक और आयोजकतैनात करना
Open-source file manager for organizing assets across devices and cloud storageतैनात करना
स्व-होस्टेड इंटरनेट प्रदर्शन ट्रैकिंग एप्लिकेशन स्वचालित गति परीक्षणों के साथतैनात करना
Powerful locally hosted web-based PDF manipulation toolतैनात करना
Open-source continuous file synchronization tool for secure peer-to-peer syncingतैनात करना
टीमों और डेवलपर्स के लिए आधुनिक स्व-होस्टेड अनुवाद प्रबंधन प्लेटफॉर्म।तैनात करना
Modern reverse proxy and load balancer with automatic Docker service discoveryतैनात करना
Self-hosted personal knowledge base with hierarchical note organization and scriptingतैनात करना
Automatically sync and download YouTube videos from channels and playlistsतैनात करना
Zero trust network access connector for secure remote resource accessतैनात करना
Umami is a simple, fast, privacy-focused alternative to Google Analyticsतैनात करना
Uptime Kuma is a beautiful, self-hosted monitoring toolतैनात करना
Vaultwarden is a lightweight, self-hosted password manager compatible with Bitwardenतैनात करना
Vikunja is an open-source, self-hostable to-do app with multiple views and collaborationतैनात करना
Visual Studio Code Server
Visual Studio Code को अपने ब्राउज़र में कहीं भी चलाएं।तैनात करना
Database clustering system for horizontal scaling of MySQL databasesतैनात करना
Self-hosted coding time tracker with statistics and productivity insightsतैनात करना
वेब आर्टिकल्स को सेव करने और व्यवस्थित करने के लिए सेल्फ-होस्टेड रीड-इट-लेटर सर्विस।तैनात करना
Web-based amateur radio logging application for tracking contacts and awardsतैनात करना
Real-time collaborative whiteboard for team brainstorming and remote meetingsतैनात करना
Open-source vector database for AI applications and semantic searchतैनात करना
OSINT tool for comprehensive website analysis, security auditing, and infrastructure intelligenceतैनात करना
Privacy-focused Discord client with enhanced security and custom featuresतैनात करना
Browser-based Linux desktop environment for remote access and productivityतैनात करना
Open-source Kanban board for visual project management and task trackingतैनात करना
Whoogle is a self-hosted, ad-free, privacy-respecting metasearch engineतैनात करना
Wiki.js is a modern, powerful and extensible wiki platform for documentationतैनात करना
Open-source developer platform for building internal tools and workflowsतैनात करना
WireGuard Easy is a web-based VPN management interface for WireGuardतैनात करना
Wizarr is an advanced invitation and user management system for media serversतैनात करना
Open-source CI/CD automation platform with native GitHub integrationतैनात करना
WordPress is the world's most popular website builder and CMSतैनात करना
WPS Office is a comprehensive office suite with document editing capabilitiesतैनात करना
Yamtrack is a self-hosted media tracker for movies, TV, anime, and gamesतैनात करना
Simple NVR video surveillance solution for home and businessतैनात करना
Minimalist self-hosted note-taking app with markdown and full-text searchतैनात करना
Unified encrypted app for notes, passwords, bookmarks, and 2FAतैनात करना