Gerenciador de código de autenticação de dois fatores auto-hospedado para web e mobileImplantar
Ackee is a self-hosted Node.js analytics tool for privacy-focused website trackingImplantar
Aplicativo de finanças pessoais focado em privacidade com orçamento por envelopesImplantar
Interface completa de gerenciamento de banco de dados com suporte para mais de 11 sistemas de banco de dadosImplantar
Self-hosted travel tracker and trip planner with interactive mapsImplantar
All-in-one workspace combining docs, whiteboards, and databases with AIImplantar
Free open-source accounting software for small businesses and freelancersImplantar
Interface web para baixar vídeos do YouTube e outros sitesImplantar
Ampache is a web-based audio/video streaming application and media managerImplantar
AnonUpload is a secure anonymous file sharing application without database requirementsImplantar
Open-source Q&A platform for team knowledge sharing and community buildingImplantar
Lightweight REST API for sending push notifications to 120+ servicesImplantar
Open-source low-code platform for building internal tools and applicationsImplantar
Solução de arquivamento de internet auto-hospedada para preservar páginas web e mídiaImplantar
Servidor de audiolivros e podcasts auto-hospedado com suporte multiusuárioImplantar
Open-source identity provider focused on flexibility and versatilityImplantar
Modern download automation tool for torrents and usenet with real-time IRC monitoringImplantar
Baby tracking app helping parents monitor daily activities and healthImplantar
Self-hosted cocktail recipe manager and home bar inventory trackerImplantar
Gerenciamento automatizado de legendas e ferramenta de download para Sonarr e RadarrImplantar
Privacy-first browser-based PDF toolkit for merging, splitting, converting, and editing PDFsImplantar
Lightweight server monitoring platform with Docker statistics and alertsImplantar
AI-powered note-taking and microblogging platform with Markdown support and task managementImplantar
Personal Data Server for the Bluesky decentralized social networkImplantar
Modern digital library management app with automatic metadata and integrated readerImplantar
Ebook and audiobook collection manager, a community revival of ReadarrImplantar
Headless Chrome browser as a service for web scraping and automationImplantar
Personal finance budgeting app for expense tracking and financial planningImplantar
Low-code platform for building business apps and workflows in minutesImplantar
Self-hosted error tracking platform for application monitoringImplantar
Open-source low-code API integration and workflow automation platformImplantar
Open-source scheduling platform for booking meetings and appointmentsImplantar
Calibre-Web é uma aplicação web para navegar, ler e gerenciar sua biblioteca de ebooksImplantar
Open-source podcast hosting platform with analytics and social featuresImplantar
Centrifugo is a scalable real-time messaging server for building live applicationsImplantar
Website change detection and monitoring tool with visual selection and notificationsImplantar
Privacy-focused ChatGPT web interface with local data storage and conversation managementImplantar
Open source server monitoring and uptime tracking applicationImplantar
Open-source embedding database for AI applications and semantic searchImplantar
WordPress fork without Gutenberg block editor, focused on stabilityImplantar
Assistente pessoal de IA com suporte a mensagens multicanalImplantar
Web-based database management tool for comprehensive data administrationImplantar
Cloudflare Tunnel daemon para acesso remoto seguro sem abrir portasImplantar
Lightweight headless CMS platform for content management and APIsImplantar
Real-time collaborative markdown editor for documentation and note-takingImplantar
Self-hosted online file converter supporting 1000+ formatsImplantar
Open-source web crawler for AI applications with LLM-ready outputImplantar
Multi-server task scheduler and runner with web-based interfaceImplantar
Ferramenta web para operações de criptografia, codificação, compressão e análise de dadosImplantar
Self-hosted federated messenger with end-to-end encryption and topic-based threadsImplantar
Cliente BitTorrent leve com interface web e suporte a pluginsImplantar
O banco de dados chave-valor Denoland para Deno DeployImplantar
Headless CMS that wraps databases with dynamic API and admin appImplantar
Private Docker registry for storing and distributing container imagesImplantar
Dockge is a fancy, easy-to-use, and reactive self-hosted Docker Compose stack managerImplantar
Plataforma colaborativa de wiki e documentação com edição em tempo realImplantar
Open-source document signing platform for digital signaturesImplantar
Open-source document signing platform with e-signature capabilitiesImplantar
Open-source no-code platform for building AI voice agents in minutesImplantar
Lightweight file-based wiki platform for documentation and knowledge basesImplantar
Open-source ERP/CRM platform for managing business operationsImplantar
Unified platform for managing and monitoring domain name portfoliosImplantar
Collaborative task management for organizing household chores and recurring responsibilitiesImplantar
Download Spotify music from YouTube with album art, lyrics, and metadataImplantar
Lightweight web UI for viewing Docker container logs in real-timeImplantar
Serviço DNS dinâmico grátis para mapear endereços IP a domíniosImplantar
DumbDo is a stupidly simple, self-hosted to-do list that just worksImplantar
Solução de backup criptografada com suporte para armazenamento em nuvem e servidores remotosImplantar
Sistema de agendamento de horários grátis para negócios e profissionaisImplantar
Distributed search and analytics engine built on Apache LuceneImplantar
Secure Matrix client with end-to-end encryption and cross-platform messagingImplantar
Servidor de mídia pessoal com streaming automático e conversão de dispositivoImplantar
Minimalistic web application for sending private and secure encrypted notesImplantar
Sistema de controle de microcontroladores ESP8266/ESP32 com YAMLImplantar
Real-time collaborative document editor with live editing and version historyImplantar
Open-source WhatsApp API for chatbots, automation, and messaging integrationsImplantar
Virtual whiteboard for sketching hand-drawn diagrams and collaborative brainstormingImplantar
Aplicativo de controle de despesas pessoais e familiaresImplantar
Compartilhamento de arquivos ponto a ponto descentralizado usando tecnologia IPFSImplantar
Servidor VPN WireGuard simples com interface de gerenciamento webImplantar
Servidor proxy para contornar a proteção do Cloudflare para web scrapingImplantar
Flarum is a modern, elegant forum software for building engaged communitiesImplantar
Database-less Markdown note-taking app with wikilinks and full-text searchImplantar
Self-hosted feature flag management platform with Git integrationImplantar
Open-source low-code tool for building LLM orchestration flows and AI agentsImplantar
Self-hosted lightweight Git service with web interface and collaboration featuresImplantar
Ferramenta de diagramação isométrica no navegador para visualização de infraestruturaImplantar
Agregador de feeds RSS auto-hospedado para gerenciar e ler seus feedsImplantar
Ghost is a powerful platform for professional publishingImplantar
Open-source wealth management software for tracking investment portfoliosImplantar
Gitea é uma plataforma de hospedagem Git leve e de código abertoImplantar
GitLab é uma plataforma DevOps completa para gerenciamento de repositórios Git e CI/CDImplantar
Open-source IT asset management and help desk software for IT operationsImplantar
Gogs is a self-hosted Git service for painless project management.Implantar
Docker-powered stateless API for seamless PDF conversion and generationImplantar
Open-source observability platform for metrics visualization and monitoringImplantar
Gamified task manager that turns productivity into an RPG adventureImplantar
End-to-end developer platform with SCM, CI/CD pipelines, and hosted dev environmentsImplantar
Open-source cron job and background task monitoring with instant alertsImplantar
Application dashboard for organizing and accessing your web servicesImplantar
Plataforma de automação residencial de código aberto para controlar dispositivos inteligentesImplantar
Inventory and organization system built for home usersImplantar
Ponte HomeKit para dispositivos de casa inteligente não-Apple usando pluginsImplantar
Gateway de acesso à infraestrutura com mascaramento automático de dados e trilhas de auditoriaImplantar
Open-source API development and testing platform for developers and teamsImplantar
Self-hosted plant management system for tracking care routines and garden organizationImplantar
Plataforma de automação auto-hospedada para construir agentes de monitoramentoImplantar
Gerador de site estático ultrarrápido construído com GoImplantar
Immich é uma solução de gerenciamento de fotos e vídeos auto-hospedada e de alto desempenhoImplantar
Unified time series platform with Flux queries and integrated web UIImplantar
Sistema de faturamento autohospedado minimalista para freelancers e pequenas equipesImplantar
Collection of handy online tools for developers and IT professionalsImplantar
Torrent tracker proxy translating queries for Sonarr, Radarr, and other automation toolsImplantar
Jaeger is an open-source distributed tracing system for monitoring microservicesImplantar
Servidor de mídia gratuito e de código aberto para organizar e transmitir sua biblioteca de mídiaImplantar
Ferramenta de gerenciamento de solicitações de mídia para Jellyfin, Emby e Plex com fluxo de trabalho de aprovaçãoImplantar
Jenkins is an open-source automation server for CI/CD pipelinesImplantar
Open-source CMS for building dynamic websites and web applicationsImplantar
Self-hosted synchronization server for Joplin note-taking applicationImplantar
Aplicativo leve para anotações e checklist com Markdown e quadros KanbanImplantar
JupyterLab é um ambiente de desenvolvimento interativo baseado na web para notebooks e códigoImplantar
Roteador de notificação auto-hospedado conectando webhooks a plataformas de mensagensImplantar
Kanboard is a free and open-source Kanban project management softwareImplantar
Karakeep is a self-hosted bookmark manager with AI-powered tagging and searchImplantar
Biblioteca digital auto-hospedada para quadrinhos, mangás e e-booksImplantar
Open-source identity and access management solution with SSO, OAuth, and SAML supportImplantar
Gateway de API nativo da nuvem, construído para ambientes híbridos e multi-nuvemImplantar
Langflow is a visual AI workflow builder for creating LLM applicationsImplantar
Open-source grammar, style, and spell checker for 25+ languagesImplantar
LibreChat is an AI chat interface with RAG support for multi-provider LLM useImplantar
Free and open-source machine translation API that is entirely self-hostedImplantar
Gerenciador e organizador automatizado de coleção de músicas para Usenet e torrentsImplantar
LiteLLM is an AI gateway to call 100+ LLMs using OpenAI formatImplantar
Servidor de banco de dados relacional de código aberto e substituto direto do MySQLImplantar
MaxKB is an open-source platform for building enterprise-grade AI knowledge base agentsImplantar
Open-source business intelligence platform for data visualization and analyticsImplantar
Banco de dados vetorial de código aberto construído para aplicações de IA e busca por similaridadeImplantar
Assistente pessoal com IA com suporte a mensagens multicanalImplantar
Banco de dados NoSQL orientado a documentos com armazenamento de documentos semelhante a JSONImplantar
Personal relationship management system for documenting your lifeImplantar
Workflow automation platform with visual node-based interfaceImplantar
Navegador virtual auto-hospedado para navegação web colaborativa e streamingImplantar
Nextcloud is a powerful self-hosted productivity platformImplantar
Web-based reverse proxy management with free SSL certificatesImplantar
Open-source Airtable alternative that turns databases into smart spreadsheetsImplantar
Plataforma ERP e CRM de código aberto para gestão empresarial e loja virtualImplantar
Executar grandes modelos de linguagem localmente com uma API simples para aplicações de IAImplantar
Self-hosted AI chat interface supporting multiple LLM providers with RAG capabilitiesImplantar
Self-hosted HTML5 network speed test without Flash or JavaImplantar
Ferramenta de gerenciamento e descoberta de solicitações de mídia para Plex com fluxo de trabalho de aprovaçãoImplantar
Document management system that transforms physical documents into searchable digital archivesImplantar
Open-source document management system for scanning, OCR, and organizing PDFsImplantar
Perplexica is a privacy-focused AI answering engineImplantar
Cross-platform web-based PostgreSQL database browser with zero dependenciesImplantar
PhotoPrism é um aplicativo de gerenciamento de fotos com IA para a web descentralizadaImplantar
Self-hosted YouTube media manager for automated channel and playlist downloadsImplantar
Self-hosted file sharing platform as an alternative to WeTransferImplantar
Plausible is a lightweight, privacy-first Google Analytics alternativeImplantar
Servidor de mídia popular para streaming de filmes, séries de TV, músicas e fotosImplantar
Open-source backend for your next SaaS and mobile app in a single fileImplantar
PostgreSQL é um poderoso sistema de banco de dados objeto-relacional de código abertoImplantar
Open-source social media scheduling platform with AI-powered content creationImplantar
Open-source e-commerce platform for creating and managing online storesImplantar
Open-source monitoring and alerting toolkit with time-series databaseImplantar
Gerenciador de indexadores centralizado para integração de Usenet e trackers de torrentImplantar
Open-source game server management panel with Docker isolationImplantar
Open-source message broker implementing AMQP for reliable asynchronous messagingImplantar
Gerenciador e organizador automatizado de coleções de filmes para Usenet e torrentsImplantar
Sistema de gerenciamento de documentos moderno com OCR avançado para arquivos pesquisáveisImplantar
Easy-to-use live video streaming server supporting RTMP, HLS, SRT, and WebRTCImplantar
Beautiful self-hosted ROM manager for scanning, browsing, and playing retro gamesImplantar
Open-source RSS feed generator for websites missing native RSS supportImplantar
RustDesk is an open-source remote desktop software for secure remote accessImplantar
Privacy-respecting metasearch engine aggregating results from multiple sourcesImplantar
Self-hosted bookmark manager for saving and organizing web content offlineImplantar
Sim Studio é uma plataforma de código aberto para construir e implantar fluxos de trabalho de agentes de IAImplantar
Skyvern is an AI-powered browser automation tool using LLMs and computer visionImplantar
Privacy-first image sharing platform with complete control over your contentImplantar
Local file sharing in your browser inspired by Apple AirDropImplantar
Snipe-IT is a free, open-source IT asset management system for tracking hardware, software licenses, and depreciationImplantar
Gerenciador e organizador automatizado de coleções de séries de TV para Usenet e torrentsImplantar
Open-source file manager for organizing assets across devices and cloud storageImplantar
Aplicativo autohospedado de rastreamento de desempenho da internet com testes de velocidade automatizadosImplantar
Powerful locally hosted web-based PDF manipulation toolImplantar
Open-source continuous file synchronization tool for secure peer-to-peer syncingImplantar
Plataforma moderna de gerenciamento de tradução auto-hospedada para equipes e desenvolvedoresImplantar
Modern reverse proxy and load balancer with automatic Docker service discoveryImplantar
Self-hosted personal knowledge base with hierarchical note organization and scriptingImplantar
Automatically sync and download YouTube videos from channels and playlistsImplantar
Zero trust network access connector for secure remote resource accessImplantar
Umami is a simple, fast, privacy-focused alternative to Google AnalyticsImplantar
Uptime Kuma is a beautiful, self-hosted monitoring toolImplantar
Vaultwarden is a lightweight, self-hosted password manager compatible with BitwardenImplantar
Vikunja is an open-source, self-hostable to-do app with multiple views and collaborationImplantar
Visual Studio Code Server
Execute o Visual Studio Code no seu navegador em qualquer lugarImplantar
Database clustering system for horizontal scaling of MySQL databasesImplantar
Self-hosted coding time tracker with statistics and productivity insightsImplantar
Serviço de leitura posterior auto-hospedado para salvar e organizar artigos da webImplantar
Web-based amateur radio logging application for tracking contacts and awardsImplantar
Real-time collaborative whiteboard for team brainstorming and remote meetingsImplantar
Open-source vector database for AI applications and semantic searchImplantar
OSINT tool for comprehensive website analysis, security auditing, and infrastructure intelligenceImplantar
Privacy-focused Discord client with enhanced security and custom featuresImplantar
Browser-based Linux desktop environment for remote access and productivityImplantar
Open-source Kanban board for visual project management and task trackingImplantar
Whoogle is a self-hosted, ad-free, privacy-respecting metasearch engineImplantar
Wiki.js is a modern, powerful and extensible wiki platform for documentationImplantar
Open-source developer platform for building internal tools and workflowsImplantar
WireGuard Easy is a web-based VPN management interface for WireGuardImplantar
Wizarr is an advanced invitation and user management system for media serversImplantar
Open-source CI/CD automation platform with native GitHub integrationImplantar
WordPress is the world's most popular website builder and CMSImplantar
WPS Office is a comprehensive office suite with document editing capabilitiesImplantar
Yamtrack is a self-hosted media tracker for movies, TV, anime, and gamesImplantar
Simple NVR video surveillance solution for home and businessImplantar
Minimalist self-hosted note-taking app with markdown and full-text searchImplantar
Unified encrypted app for notes, passwords, bookmarks, and 2FAImplantar