Manajer kode autentikasi dua faktor yang di-hosting sendiri untuk web dan selulerMenyebarkan
Ackee is a self-hosted Node.js analytics tool for privacy-focused website trackingMenyebarkan
Aplikasi keuangan pribadi yang mengutamakan privasi dengan penganggaran amplopMenyebarkan
Antarmuka manajemen basis data berfitur lengkap yang mendukung 11+ sistem basis dataMenyebarkan
Self-hosted travel tracker and trip planner with interactive mapsMenyebarkan
All-in-one workspace combining docs, whiteboards, and databases with AIMenyebarkan
Free open-source accounting software for small businesses and freelancersMenyebarkan
Antarmuka web untuk mengunduh video dari YouTube dan situs lainnyaMenyebarkan
Ampache is a web-based audio/video streaming application and media managerMenyebarkan
AnonUpload is a secure anonymous file sharing application without database requirementsMenyebarkan
Open-source Q&A platform for team knowledge sharing and community buildingMenyebarkan
Lightweight REST API for sending push notifications to 120+ servicesMenyebarkan
Open-source low-code platform for building internal tools and applicationsMenyebarkan
Solusi self-hosted untuk mengarsipkan konten internet, seperti halaman web dan mediaMenyebarkan
Server buku audio dan podcast mandiri dengan dukungan multi-penggunaMenyebarkan
Open-source identity provider focused on flexibility and versatilityMenyebarkan
Modern download automation tool for torrents and usenet with real-time IRC monitoringMenyebarkan
Baby tracking app helping parents monitor daily activities and healthMenyebarkan
Self-hosted cocktail recipe manager and home bar inventory trackerMenyebarkan
Manajemen subtitle otomatis dan pendamping unduhan untuk Sonarr dan RadarrMenyebarkan
Privacy-first browser-based PDF toolkit for merging, splitting, converting, and editing PDFsMenyebarkan
Lightweight server monitoring platform with Docker statistics and alertsMenyebarkan
AI-powered note-taking and microblogging platform with Markdown support and task managementMenyebarkan
Personal Data Server for the Bluesky decentralized social networkMenyebarkan
Modern digital library management app with automatic metadata and integrated readerMenyebarkan
Ebook and audiobook collection manager, a community revival of ReadarrMenyebarkan
Headless Chrome browser as a service for web scraping and automationMenyebarkan
Personal finance budgeting app for expense tracking and financial planningMenyebarkan
Low-code platform for building business apps and workflows in minutesMenyebarkan
Self-hosted error tracking platform for application monitoringMenyebarkan
Open-source low-code API integration and workflow automation platformMenyebarkan
Open-source scheduling platform for booking meetings and appointmentsMenyebarkan
Calibre-Web adalah aplikasi web untuk menjelajahi, membaca, dan mengelola perpustakaan ebook AndaMenyebarkan
Open-source podcast hosting platform with analytics and social featuresMenyebarkan
Centrifugo is a scalable real-time messaging server for building live applicationsMenyebarkan
Website change detection and monitoring tool with visual selection and notificationsMenyebarkan
Privacy-focused ChatGPT web interface with local data storage and conversation managementMenyebarkan
Open source server monitoring and uptime tracking applicationMenyebarkan
Open-source embedding database for AI applications and semantic searchMenyebarkan
WordPress fork without Gutenberg block editor, focused on stabilityMenyebarkan
Asisten AI pribadi dengan dukungan pesan multi-saluranMenyebarkan
Web-based database management tool for comprehensive data administrationMenyebarkan
Cloudflare Tunnel daemon untuk akses jarak jauh yang aman tanpa membuka portMenyebarkan
Lightweight headless CMS platform for content management and APIsMenyebarkan
Real-time collaborative markdown editor for documentation and note-takingMenyebarkan
Self-hosted online file converter supporting 1000+ formatsMenyebarkan
Open-source web crawler for AI applications with LLM-ready outputMenyebarkan
Multi-server task scheduler and runner with web-based interfaceMenyebarkan
Alat berbasis web untuk operasi enkripsi, pengodean, kompresi, dan analisis dataMenyebarkan
Self-hosted federated messenger with end-to-end encryption and topic-based threadsMenyebarkan
Klien BitTorrent ringan dengan antarmuka web dan dukungan pluginMenyebarkan
Database kunci-nilai Denoland untuk Deno DeployMenyebarkan
Headless CMS that wraps databases with dynamic API and admin appMenyebarkan
Private Docker registry for storing and distributing container imagesMenyebarkan
Dockge is a fancy, easy-to-use, and reactive self-hosted Docker Compose stack managerMenyebarkan
Platform kolaborasi untuk wiki dan dokumentasi dengan pengeditan real-timeMenyebarkan
Open-source document signing platform for digital signaturesMenyebarkan
Open-source document signing platform with e-signature capabilitiesMenyebarkan
Open-source no-code platform for building AI voice agents in minutesMenyebarkan
Lightweight file-based wiki platform for documentation and knowledge basesMenyebarkan
Open-source ERP/CRM platform for managing business operationsMenyebarkan
Unified platform for managing and monitoring domain name portfoliosMenyebarkan
Collaborative task management for organizing household chores and recurring responsibilitiesMenyebarkan
Download Spotify music from YouTube with album art, lyrics, and metadataMenyebarkan
Lightweight web UI for viewing Docker container logs in real-timeMenyebarkan
Layanan DNS dinamis gratis untuk memetakan alamat IP ke domainMenyebarkan
DumbDo is a stupidly simple, self-hosted to-do list that just worksMenyebarkan
Solusi pencadangan terenkripsi yang mendukung penyimpanan cloud dan server jarak jauhMenyebarkan
Aplikasi gratis bagi bisnis dan profesional untuk menjadwalkan janji temuMenyebarkan
Distributed search and analytics engine built on Apache LuceneMenyebarkan
Secure Matrix client with end-to-end encryption and cross-platform messagingMenyebarkan
Server media pribadi dengan streaming otomatis dan konversi perangkatMenyebarkan
Minimalistic web application for sending private and secure encrypted notesMenyebarkan
Sistem untuk mengontrol mikrokontroler ESP8266/ESP32 dengan YAMLMenyebarkan
Real-time collaborative document editor with live editing and version historyMenyebarkan
Open-source WhatsApp API for chatbots, automation, and messaging integrationsMenyebarkan
Virtual whiteboard for sketching hand-drawn diagrams and collaborative brainstormingMenyebarkan
Aplikasi pelacak pengeluaran pribadi dan keluargaMenyebarkan
Berbagi file peer-to-peer terdesentralisasi menggunakan teknologi IPFSMenyebarkan
Server VPN WireGuard sederhana dengan antarmuka manajemen webMenyebarkan
Server proxy untuk melewati perlindungan Cloudflare untuk web scrapingMenyebarkan
Flarum is a modern, elegant forum software for building engaged communitiesMenyebarkan
Database-less Markdown note-taking app with wikilinks and full-text searchMenyebarkan
Self-hosted feature flag management platform with Git integrationMenyebarkan
Open-source low-code tool for building LLM orchestration flows and AI agentsMenyebarkan
Self-hosted lightweight Git service with web interface and collaboration featuresMenyebarkan
Alat diagram isometrik berbasis browser untuk visualisasi infrastrukturMenyebarkan
Agregator umpan RSS mandiri untuk mengelola dan membaca umpan AndaMenyebarkan
Ghost is a powerful platform for professional publishingMenyebarkan
Open-source wealth management software for tracking investment portfoliosMenyebarkan
Gitea adalah platform hosting Git sumber terbuka yang ringanMenyebarkan
GitLab adalah platform DevOps yang lengkap untuk manajemen repositori Git dan CI/CDMenyebarkan
Open-source IT asset management and help desk software for IT operationsMenyebarkan
Gogs is a self-hosted Git service for painless project management.Menyebarkan
Docker-powered stateless API for seamless PDF conversion and generationMenyebarkan
Open-source observability platform for metrics visualization and monitoringMenyebarkan
Gamified task manager that turns productivity into an RPG adventureMenyebarkan
End-to-end developer platform with SCM, CI/CD pipelines, and hosted dev environmentsMenyebarkan
Open-source cron job and background task monitoring with instant alertsMenyebarkan
Application dashboard for organizing and accessing your web servicesMenyebarkan
Platform otomatisasi rumah sumber terbuka untuk mengendalikan perangkat pintarMenyebarkan
Inventory and organization system built for home usersMenyebarkan
Jembatan HomeKit untuk perangkat rumah pintar non-Apple menggunakan pluginMenyebarkan
Gateway akses infrastruktur dengan penyamaran data otomatis dan jejak auditMenyebarkan
Open-source API development and testing platform for developers and teamsMenyebarkan
Self-hosted plant management system for tracking care routines and garden organizationMenyebarkan
Platform otomatisasi mandiri untuk membangun agen pemantauMenyebarkan
Generator situs statis secepat kilat yang dibangun dengan GoMenyebarkan
Immich adalah solusi manajemen foto dan video berkinerja tinggi yang dihosting sendiriMenyebarkan
Unified time series platform with Flux queries and integrated web UIMenyebarkan
Sistem faktur minimalis yang di-hosting sendiri untuk pekerja lepas dan tim kecilMenyebarkan
Collection of handy online tools for developers and IT professionalsMenyebarkan
Torrent tracker proxy translating queries for Sonarr, Radarr, and other automation toolsMenyebarkan
Jaeger is an open-source distributed tracing system for monitoring microservicesMenyebarkan
Server media gratis dan open-source untuk mengatur dan melakukan streaming perpustakaan media AndaMenyebarkan
Alat manajemen permintaan media untuk Jellyfin, Emby, dan Plex dengan alur kerja persetujuanMenyebarkan
Jenkins is an open-source automation server for CI/CD pipelinesMenyebarkan
Open-source CMS for building dynamic websites and web applicationsMenyebarkan
Self-hosted synchronization server for Joplin note-taking applicationMenyebarkan
Aplikasi pencatat dan daftar periksa ringan dengan Markdown dan papan KanbanMenyebarkan
JupyterLab adalah lingkungan pengembangan interaktif berbasis web untuk notebook dan kodeMenyebarkan
Router notifikasi self-hosted yang menghubungkan webhook ke platform perpesananMenyebarkan
Kanboard is a free and open-source Kanban project management softwareMenyebarkan
Karakeep is a self-hosted bookmark manager with AI-powered tagging and searchMenyebarkan
Perpustakaan digital mandiri untuk komik, manga, dan e-bookMenyebarkan
Open-source identity and access management solution with SSO, OAuth, and SAML supportMenyebarkan
Gateway API cloud-native yang dibangun untuk lingkungan hibrida dan multi-cloudMenyebarkan
Langflow is a visual AI workflow builder for creating LLM applicationsMenyebarkan
Open-source grammar, style, and spell checker for 25+ languagesMenyebarkan
LibreChat is an AI chat interface with RAG support for multi-provider LLM useMenyebarkan
Free and open-source machine translation API that is entirely self-hostedMenyebarkan
Pengelola dan pengatur koleksi musik otomatis untuk Usenet dan torrentMenyebarkan
LiteLLM is an AI gateway to call 100+ LLMs using OpenAI formatMenyebarkan
Server database relasional sumber terbuka dan pengganti langsung MySQLMenyebarkan
MaxKB is an open-source platform for building enterprise-grade AI knowledge base agentsMenyebarkan
Open-source business intelligence platform for data visualization and analyticsMenyebarkan
Open-source vector database dibangun untuk aplikasi AI dan pencarian kemiripanMenyebarkan
Asisten AI pribadi dengan dukungan perpesanan multi-saluranMenyebarkan
Basis data NoSQL berorientasi dokumen dengan penyimpanan dokumen mirip JSONMenyebarkan
Personal relationship management system for documenting your lifeMenyebarkan
Workflow automation platform with visual node-based interfaceMenyebarkan
Browser virtual yang dihosting sendiri untuk penjelajahan web dan streaming kolaboratifMenyebarkan
Nextcloud is a powerful self-hosted productivity platformMenyebarkan
Web-based reverse proxy management with free SSL certificatesMenyebarkan
Open-source Airtable alternative that turns databases into smart spreadsheetsMenyebarkan
Platform ERP dan CRM open-source untuk manajemen bisnis dan e-commerceMenyebarkan
Jalankan model bahasa besar secara lokal dengan API sederhana untuk aplikasi AIMenyebarkan
Self-hosted AI chat interface supporting multiple LLM providers with RAG capabilitiesMenyebarkan
Self-hosted HTML5 network speed test without Flash or JavaMenyebarkan
Manajemen permintaan media dan alat penemuan untuk Plex dengan alur kerja persetujuanMenyebarkan
Document management system that transforms physical documents into searchable digital archivesMenyebarkan
Open-source document management system for scanning, OCR, and organizing PDFsMenyebarkan
Perplexica is a privacy-focused AI answering engineMenyebarkan
Cross-platform web-based PostgreSQL database browser with zero dependenciesMenyebarkan
PhotoPrism adalah aplikasi manajemen foto didukung AI untuk web terdesentralisasiMenyebarkan
Self-hosted YouTube media manager for automated channel and playlist downloadsMenyebarkan
Self-hosted file sharing platform as an alternative to WeTransferMenyebarkan
Plausible is a lightweight, privacy-first Google Analytics alternativeMenyebarkan
Server media populer untuk streaming film, acara TV, musik, dan fotoMenyebarkan
Open-source backend for your next SaaS and mobile app in a single fileMenyebarkan
PostgreSQL adalah sistem basis data objek-relasional sumber terbuka yang andalMenyebarkan
Open-source social media scheduling platform with AI-powered content creationMenyebarkan
Open-source e-commerce platform for creating and managing online storesMenyebarkan
Open-source monitoring and alerting toolkit with time-series databaseMenyebarkan
Manajer pengindeks terpusat untuk integrasi Usenet dan pelacak torrentMenyebarkan
Open-source game server management panel with Docker isolationMenyebarkan
Open-source message broker implementing AMQP for reliable asynchronous messagingMenyebarkan
Pengelola dan pengatur koleksi film otomatis untuk Usenet dan torrentMenyebarkan
Sistem manajemen dokumen modern dengan OCR canggih untuk arsip yang dapat dicariMenyebarkan
Easy-to-use live video streaming server supporting RTMP, HLS, SRT, and WebRTCMenyebarkan
Beautiful self-hosted ROM manager for scanning, browsing, and playing retro gamesMenyebarkan
Open-source RSS feed generator for websites missing native RSS supportMenyebarkan
RustDesk is an open-source remote desktop software for secure remote accessMenyebarkan
Privacy-respecting metasearch engine aggregating results from multiple sourcesMenyebarkan
Self-hosted bookmark manager for saving and organizing web content offlineMenyebarkan
Sim Studio adalah platform sumber terbuka untuk membangun dan menerapkan alur kerja agen AIMenyebarkan
Skyvern is an AI-powered browser automation tool using LLMs and computer visionMenyebarkan
Privacy-first image sharing platform with complete control over your contentMenyebarkan
Local file sharing in your browser inspired by Apple AirDropMenyebarkan
Snipe-IT is a free, open-source IT asset management system for tracking hardware, software licenses, and depreciationMenyebarkan
Pengelola dan pengatur koleksi acara TV otomatis untuk Usenet dan torrentsMenyebarkan
Open-source file manager for organizing assets across devices and cloud storageMenyebarkan
Aplikasi pelacakan performa internet self-hosted dengan uji kecepatan otomatisMenyebarkan
Powerful locally hosted web-based PDF manipulation toolMenyebarkan
Open-source continuous file synchronization tool for secure peer-to-peer syncingMenyebarkan
Platform manajemen terjemahan modern yang dihosting sendiri untuk tim dan developerMenyebarkan
Modern reverse proxy and load balancer with automatic Docker service discoveryMenyebarkan
Self-hosted personal knowledge base with hierarchical note organization and scriptingMenyebarkan
Automatically sync and download YouTube videos from channels and playlistsMenyebarkan
Zero trust network access connector for secure remote resource accessMenyebarkan
Umami is a simple, fast, privacy-focused alternative to Google AnalyticsMenyebarkan
Uptime Kuma is a beautiful, self-hosted monitoring toolMenyebarkan
Vaultwarden is a lightweight, self-hosted password manager compatible with BitwardenMenyebarkan
Vikunja is an open-source, self-hostable to-do app with multiple views and collaborationMenyebarkan
Visual Studio Code Server
Jalankan Visual Studio Code di browser Anda di mana sajaMenyebarkan
Database clustering system for horizontal scaling of MySQL databasesMenyebarkan
Self-hosted coding time tracker with statistics and productivity insightsMenyebarkan
Layanan baca nanti mandiri untuk menyimpan dan mengatur artikel webMenyebarkan
Web-based amateur radio logging application for tracking contacts and awardsMenyebarkan
Real-time collaborative whiteboard for team brainstorming and remote meetingsMenyebarkan
Open-source vector database for AI applications and semantic searchMenyebarkan
OSINT tool for comprehensive website analysis, security auditing, and infrastructure intelligenceMenyebarkan
Privacy-focused Discord client with enhanced security and custom featuresMenyebarkan
Browser-based Linux desktop environment for remote access and productivityMenyebarkan
Open-source Kanban board for visual project management and task trackingMenyebarkan
Whoogle is a self-hosted, ad-free, privacy-respecting metasearch engineMenyebarkan
Wiki.js is a modern, powerful and extensible wiki platform for documentationMenyebarkan
Open-source developer platform for building internal tools and workflowsMenyebarkan
WireGuard Easy is a web-based VPN management interface for WireGuardMenyebarkan
Wizarr is an advanced invitation and user management system for media serversMenyebarkan
Open-source CI/CD automation platform with native GitHub integrationMenyebarkan
WordPress is the world's most popular website builder and CMSMenyebarkan
WPS Office is a comprehensive office suite with document editing capabilitiesMenyebarkan
Yamtrack is a self-hosted media tracker for movies, TV, anime, and gamesMenyebarkan
Simple NVR video surveillance solution for home and businessMenyebarkan
Minimalist self-hosted note-taking app with markdown and full-text searchMenyebarkan
Unified encrypted app for notes, passwords, bookmarks, and 2FAMenyebarkan