AFFiNE represents a paradigm shift in productivity software, offering an all-in-one "KnowledgeOS" that breaks down the traditional barriers between documentation, visual collaboration, and data organization. Founded on the principle that creativity flourishes when tools don't constrain thinking, AFFiNE provides a unified workspace where users can seamlessly transition between writing detailed documents, sketching ideas on infinite whiteboards, and organizing information in structured databases. With AI deeply integrated throughout the platform, AFFiNE enhances every aspect of knowledge work—from intelligent writing assistance to automated data organization and visual content generation.

Common Use Cases

Product teams leverage AFFiNE to manage entire development lifecycles, combining user research documentation, wireframe sketches, feature specifications, and project databases in a single collaborative space. Marketing professionals use it to create campaign strategies that blend market research documents, creative briefs, visual mood boards, and campaign tracking databases with seamless transitions between formats. Students and researchers appreciate AFFiNE for academic work, combining literature reviews, concept maps, research notes, and citation databases while maintaining visual connections between related ideas. Remote teams deploy AFFiNE as their central collaboration hub, using it for meeting documentation, brainstorming sessions, project planning, and knowledge bases that grow organically as teams contribute diverse content types in real-time.

Key Features

Unified workspace merging docs, whiteboards, and databases in one platform

AI-powered writing, drawing, and planning assistance across all content types

Block-based modular architecture with flexible content organization

Real-time collaborative editing with conflict-free synchronization

Infinite canvas whiteboards with advanced drawing and diagramming tools

Structured databases with customizable views and powerful query capabilities

Cross-platform availability with offline-first architecture

Advanced search powered by PostgreSQL with pgvector extensions

Template system for rapid project initialization and standardization

Privacy-focused design with complete self-hosting control

Open-source foundation enabling customization and community contributions

Seamless import/export capabilities for migration from other platforms

Why deploy AFFiNE on Hostinger VPS

Deploying AFFiNE on Hostinger VPS ensures complete control over your knowledge workspace while providing the performance needed for real-time collaboration and AI-powered features. Unlike cloud-hosted productivity tools with usage limitations and data privacy concerns, a VPS deployment guarantees unlimited storage, concurrent users, and AI processing without per-user costs or feature restrictions. The dedicated resources prevent performance degradation during intensive collaborative sessions, large file handling, or complex database queries that power AFFiNE's advanced search and organization features. With Hostinger VPS, you can customize AFFiNE's configuration for specific organizational needs, implement custom security policies, maintain compliance with data residency requirements, and integrate with existing enterprise systems—all while enjoying predictable costs that scale with your infrastructure rather than your usage patterns.