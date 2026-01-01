AFFiNE
All-in-one workspace combining docs, whiteboards, and databases with AI
Pick VPS plan to deploy AFFiNE
Renews at ₦12,900.00/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
About AFFiNE
AFFiNE represents a paradigm shift in productivity software, offering an all-in-one "KnowledgeOS" that breaks down the traditional barriers between documentation, visual collaboration, and data organization. Founded on the principle that creativity flourishes when tools don't constrain thinking, AFFiNE provides a unified workspace where users can seamlessly transition between writing detailed documents, sketching ideas on infinite whiteboards, and organizing information in structured databases. With AI deeply integrated throughout the platform, AFFiNE enhances every aspect of knowledge work—from intelligent writing assistance to automated data organization and visual content generation.
Common Use Cases
Product teams leverage AFFiNE to manage entire development lifecycles, combining user research documentation, wireframe sketches, feature specifications, and project databases in a single collaborative space. Marketing professionals use it to create campaign strategies that blend market research documents, creative briefs, visual mood boards, and campaign tracking databases with seamless transitions between formats. Students and researchers appreciate AFFiNE for academic work, combining literature reviews, concept maps, research notes, and citation databases while maintaining visual connections between related ideas. Remote teams deploy AFFiNE as their central collaboration hub, using it for meeting documentation, brainstorming sessions, project planning, and knowledge bases that grow organically as teams contribute diverse content types in real-time.
Key Features
- Unified workspace merging docs, whiteboards, and databases in one platform
- AI-powered writing, drawing, and planning assistance across all content types
- Block-based modular architecture with flexible content organization
- Real-time collaborative editing with conflict-free synchronization
- Infinite canvas whiteboards with advanced drawing and diagramming tools
- Structured databases with customizable views and powerful query capabilities
- Cross-platform availability with offline-first architecture
- Advanced search powered by PostgreSQL with pgvector extensions
- Template system for rapid project initialization and standardization
- Privacy-focused design with complete self-hosting control
- Open-source foundation enabling customization and community contributions
- Seamless import/export capabilities for migration from other platforms
Why deploy AFFiNE on Hostinger VPS
Deploying AFFiNE on Hostinger VPS ensures complete control over your knowledge workspace while providing the performance needed for real-time collaboration and AI-powered features. Unlike cloud-hosted productivity tools with usage limitations and data privacy concerns, a VPS deployment guarantees unlimited storage, concurrent users, and AI processing without per-user costs or feature restrictions. The dedicated resources prevent performance degradation during intensive collaborative sessions, large file handling, or complex database queries that power AFFiNE's advanced search and organization features. With Hostinger VPS, you can customize AFFiNE's configuration for specific organizational needs, implement custom security policies, maintain compliance with data residency requirements, and integrate with existing enterprise systems—all while enjoying predictable costs that scale with your infrastructure rather than your usage patterns.
Pick VPS plan to deploy AFFiNE
Renews at ₦12,900.00/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.