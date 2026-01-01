Cal.com is the open-source scheduling platform trusted by over 39,000 GitHub stars, offering a powerful alternative to proprietary scheduling tools like Calendly. As an API-driven, white-label solution, Cal.com provides complete control over your scheduling infrastructure, data, and user experience. Whether you're an individual professional, a growing business, or an enterprise requiring custom scheduling workflows, Cal.com delivers the flexibility and transparency of open-source software with the reliability of a modern SaaS platform.

Common Use Cases

Sales teams use Cal.com to streamline prospect meetings with CRM integration and automated follow-ups, reducing scheduling friction and improving conversion rates. Customer success managers deploy custom booking pages for onboarding calls, training sessions, and quarterly business reviews with built-in payment collection. Consultants and coaches leverage Cal.com's white-label capabilities to embed branded booking experiences directly on their websites, maintaining consistent brand identity throughout the client journey. Development teams integrate Cal.com's API into their products to add native scheduling functionality without building infrastructure from scratch.

Key Features

Calendar synchronization with Google Calendar, Outlook, Apple Calendar, and CalDAV providers to prevent double-booking

Built-in video conferencing with Cal Video or integration with Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, and Daily.co

White-label customization allowing complete branding control over booking pages and email notifications

Payment processing through Stripe integration to collect fees during the booking process

Advanced availability management with timezone detection, buffer times, and custom working hours

API-first architecture enabling integration with CRM systems, marketing platforms, and custom applications

Multi-language support for 65+ languages, making scheduling accessible to global audiences

Team scheduling features including round-robin distribution, collective availability, and managed events

Workflow automation with webhooks, email reminders, SMS notifications, and custom follow-ups

Embeddable booking widgets that integrate seamlessly into websites and web applications

Why deploy Cal.com on Hostinger VPS

Self-hosting Cal.com on Hostinger VPS ensures complete data ownership and privacy, critical for organizations handling sensitive scheduling information and compliance requirements like GDPR or HIPAA. With VPS deployment, you eliminate per-user subscription costs while gaining unlimited booking capacity, making Cal.com cost-effective for growing teams. Full infrastructure control enables custom integrations, database optimizations, and performance tuning tailored to your specific usage patterns. Deploy Cal.com on your own domain with SSL certificates, configure backup strategies, and scale resources vertically as your scheduling demands grow—all while maintaining the flexibility to customize the platform's codebase for unique business requirements.