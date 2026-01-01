Diun

Docker Image Update Notifier to receive notifications when images are updated

Sobre Diun

Diun (Docker Image Update Notifier) is an essential DevOps tool that automates the monitoring of Docker images for updates, ensuring your containerized applications stay current with the latest versions, security patches, and feature releases. By continuously checking Docker registries and providing timely notifications, Diun eliminates the manual effort of tracking image updates across your infrastructure.

Common Use Cases

DevOps teams use Diun to maintain security compliance by getting immediate alerts when base images receive security updates, enabling rapid patching cycles. System administrators leverage it to track updates across hundreds of containers, ensuring all services run the latest stable versions. Development teams utilize Diun to monitor their CI/CD pipelines, getting notified when new application versions are available for testing or deployment. Security teams deploy it as part of their vulnerability management strategy, ensuring critical security updates are never missed.

Key Features

  • Automatic monitoring of Docker images for updates
  • Support for multiple Docker registries (Docker Hub, GitHub, GitLab, Quay, etc.)
  • Flexible notification channels (Slack, Discord, Email, Webhook, etc.)
  • Customizable check schedules with cron expressions
  • Watch by default or selective container monitoring
  • Support for private registries with authentication
  • Minimal resource consumption
  • Jitter support to spread registry checks
  • Detailed logging and debugging capabilities
  • REST API for programmatic access

Why deploy Diun on Hostinger VPS

Deploying Diun on Hostinger VPS provides centralized monitoring for all your Docker deployments with guaranteed uptime and consistent scheduling. The VPS ensures Diun runs continuously, checking for updates 24/7 without interruption from local development environments. With Docker socket access, it can monitor all containers on the VPS while sending notifications to your preferred channels. The persistent storage maintains configuration and state across restarts, while the isolated environment prevents conflicts with other monitoring tools. This deployment is perfect for maintaining a secure, up-to-date container infrastructure.

