About Domain Locker
Domain Locker is a comprehensive, open-source platform designed for managing and monitoring domain name portfolios across multiple registrars and services. Built for developers, businesses, and IT professionals, it provides a unified interface to organize, track, and safeguard domain assets with powerful automation, security features, and privacy-first architecture. The platform automatically collects detailed information about each domain, including DNS records, SSL certificates, WHOIS data, subdomains, and related IP addresses, ensuring real-time visibility into domain health and status.
Common Use Cases
Development teams use Domain Locker to monitor DNS configurations and certificate expirations across staging and production environments, preventing service disruptions from expired certificates or misconfigured records. IT operations teams leverage the platform to maintain comprehensive domain inventories, track renewal dates, and audit security configurations across corporate domain portfolios. Digital asset managers utilize the cost tracking features to record purchase prices, monitor ongoing expenses, and estimate market values for domain investment portfolios. Security teams employ the built-in auditing tools to identify misconfigurations, track unauthorized DNS changes, and ensure robust domain hygiene across organizational assets.
Key Features
- Automatic collection of DNS records, SSL certificates, WHOIS data, and subdomain information for comprehensive domain tracking
- Real-time alerting for domain expirations, DNS modifications, and security issues via email, webhooks, Telegram, and Signal
- Interactive analytics and visualizations with charts and timelines showing domain performance and configuration history
- Built-in security auditing tools that analyze domain configurations and suggest improvements for better protection
- Cost tracking capabilities to monitor purchase prices, ongoing expenses, and estimated market values
- Multi-registrar support for managing domains across different providers from a single interface
- Customizable dark mode interface with flexible layout options and internationalization support
- PostgreSQL-backed storage for reliable persistence of domain data and historical records
- RESTful API for integration with external tools and automation workflows
- Privacy-focused design with self-hosted deployment ensuring complete control over sensitive domain data
Why deploy Domain Locker on Hostinger VPS
Deploying Domain Locker on Hostinger VPS ensures complete control over sensitive domain portfolio data without relying on third-party SaaS platforms. The dedicated resources provide reliable performance for automated monitoring tasks and webhook notifications, while PostgreSQL database integration ensures data persistence across application updates. Self-hosting on VPS infrastructure allows organizations to maintain strict security policies, implement custom backup strategies, and integrate domain monitoring into existing infrastructure management workflows. With full root access, teams can customize alerting configurations, integrate with internal tools, and scale resources based on portfolio size without subscription limitations.
