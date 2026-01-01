EmbyStat
Statistics and analytics tool for Emby and Jellyfin media servers
About EmbyStat
EmbyStat is a powerful analytics and statistics tool designed to provide deep insights into your Emby or Jellyfin media server usage. By connecting directly to your media server's API, EmbyStat collects and analyzes data about your media library, user behavior, and server performance, presenting it through intuitive dashboards and detailed reports that help you understand and optimize your media infrastructure.
Common Use Cases
Media server administrators use EmbyStat to monitor server health, track user activity, and identify performance bottlenecks across their media infrastructure. Content curators leverage its library analytics to identify gaps in collections, track quality distributions, and make informed decisions about content acquisition. Home media enthusiasts utilize it to understand viewing patterns, discover unwatched content, and optimize their library organization. Multi-user households deploy it to track individual viewing habits, manage user permissions, and ensure fair resource usage across family members.
Key Features
- Comprehensive media library statistics (movies, shows, music)
- User viewing analytics and watch history tracking
- Server performance monitoring and health checks
- Detailed movie and show statistics with ratings integration
- Collection and genre analysis
- Duplicate detection and library optimization suggestions
- Interactive charts and visualizations
- Scheduled data collection and report generation
- Multi-server support for complex setups
- Export capabilities for external analysis
- Dark mode interface
- Mobile-responsive design
Why deploy EmbyStat on Hostinger VPS
Deploying EmbyStat on Hostinger VPS ensures continuous monitoring and analysis of your media server without impacting its performance. The VPS provides dedicated resources for data processing and visualization, allowing EmbyStat to handle large media libraries and complex analytics queries efficiently. With persistent storage, all your historical data and custom reports are preserved, enabling long-term trend analysis. The always-on nature of the VPS ensures scheduled data collection runs reliably, providing up-to-date statistics whenever you need them. This deployment gives you professional-grade media analytics capabilities while maintaining complete control over your data and privacy.
