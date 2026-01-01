Browserless transforms the complexity of headless browser automation into a simple, scalable service that developers can integrate into any application or workflow. By providing headless Chrome as a containerized service with a clean REST API, Browserless eliminates the common challenges of browser automation including memory leaks, process management, and dependency conflicts. The platform has become an essential tool for developers building web scraping applications, automated testing suites, and document generation systems that require reliable browser automation capabilities.

Common Use Cases

Web scraping teams deploy Browserless to extract data from dynamic websites that require JavaScript execution, handling complex SPAs and interactive content that traditional scrapers cannot process. QA engineers integrate it into CI/CD pipelines for automated browser testing, capturing screenshots and running end-to-end tests across different environments. Marketing teams use it for generating social media preview images, PDF reports, and automated content screenshots for campaigns and documentation. Development teams leverage it for monitoring applications by taking periodic screenshots, testing responsive designs, and automating user interaction flows for quality assurance.

Key Features

REST API and WebSocket interface for programmatic browser control

Support for Puppeteer, Playwright, and Selenium WebDriver protocols

Concurrent session management with automatic resource cleanup

PDF generation from HTML content with custom formatting options

Screenshot capture with flexible viewport and element targeting

Session recording and debugging capabilities for troubleshooting

Built-in request/response interception for network manipulation

Custom Chrome extensions and user-agent string support

Performance monitoring and resource usage analytics

Token-based authentication for secure API access

Horizontal scaling support for high-volume automation needs

Memory and CPU limits to prevent resource exhaustion

Why deploy Browserless on Hostinger VPS

Deploying Browserless on Hostinger VPS provides dedicated resources for browser automation workloads while ensuring consistent performance and eliminating the overhead of managing browser processes locally. The VPS environment offers isolated execution for web scraping and automation tasks, protecting your main application infrastructure from potential browser crashes or memory issues. Self-hosting provides complete control over browser configuration, user agents, and proxy settings while reducing costs compared to cloud-based browser automation services. With dedicated CPU and memory resources, you can handle concurrent browser sessions reliably, implement custom rate limiting, and maintain compliance with data privacy requirements by keeping all automation activities within your controlled infrastructure.