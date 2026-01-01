Bazarr is a comprehensive subtitle management companion for Sonarr and Radarr that automates the entire subtitle workflow. By integrating directly with your media automation stack, Bazarr monitors your library for new content and automatically searches for, downloads, and organizes subtitles in your preferred languages. With support for dozens of subtitle providers and advanced features like automatic quality upgrades and subtitle synchronization, Bazarr has become an essential component of complete media automation setups.

Common Use Cases

International users deploy Bazarr to automatically download subtitles in multiple languages for their media libraries, ensuring content is accessible to family members who speak different languages. Media enthusiasts use it to maintain consistent subtitle quality by automatically upgrading to better versions when they become available. Plex and Jellyfin administrators leverage it to provide comprehensive subtitle coverage across their entire library without manual intervention. Hearing-impaired users utilize its support for SDH (Subtitles for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing) to ensure accessibility.

Key Features

Seamless integration with Sonarr and Radarr for automatic subtitle management

Support for 20+ subtitle providers (OpenSubtitles, Subscene, Addic7ed, Podnapisi, and more)

Multi-language subtitle support with flexible language profiles

Automatic subtitle quality upgrades when better releases become available

Subtitle synchronization tools for fixing timing issues

Hearing-impaired (SDH/CC) subtitle support

Manual subtitle search and download interface

Subtitle provider statistics and blacklisting

Anti-Captcha and Anti-Captcha Credits support for providers requiring CAPTCHA

Embedded subtitle extraction from video files

Subtitle format conversion (srt, ass, ssa, sub, and more)

Automatic file renaming to match media naming conventions

Series and movie-specific subtitle preferences

History tracking and subtitle statistics

Notification support for subtitle downloads

Why deploy Bazarr on Hostinger VPS

Deploying Bazarr on Hostinger VPS provides dedicated resources for continuous subtitle monitoring and automatic downloads without burdening your local network. The VPS environment ensures Bazarr runs 24/7 with consistent availability, automatically fetching subtitles for new media as soon as it's added to your Sonarr or Radarr libraries. You benefit from enterprise-grade network connectivity for accessing multiple subtitle providers simultaneously, reliable uptime ensuring subtitles are always available when media is added, and centralized management alongside your other *arr applications. Hostinger's infrastructure offers sufficient resources to handle intensive subtitle searching across multiple providers, while persistent storage protects your carefully configured language profiles and provider settings. The isolated environment provides better reliability for long-running subtitle searches compared to home networks with dynamic IP addresses that may be blocked by subtitle providers.