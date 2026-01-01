Cloudflared is Cloudflare's tunneling daemon that provides secure, outbound-only connections from your infrastructure to Cloudflare's edge network. By creating encrypted tunnels without requiring inbound firewall rules, Cloudflared eliminates traditional attack vectors while making services globally accessible. This approach protects against DDoS attacks, origin IP exposure, and common web exploits by routing all traffic through Cloudflare's security infrastructure before reaching your servers. Widely adopted for secure remote access and zero-trust networking, Cloudflared has become essential infrastructure for developers and organizations requiring reliable, protected internet exposure.

Common Use Cases

Developers use Cloudflared to expose local development environments securely without port forwarding or VPN configuration. Home lab enthusiasts deploy it to make self-hosted services publicly accessible while hiding origin IP addresses from potential attackers. Businesses leverage it for zero-trust network architecture, ensuring all external access passes through Cloudflare's security layer. System administrators utilize it for secure remote management of internal services without traditional VPN overhead.

Key Features

Secure tunneling without inbound firewall rules or port forwarding

Automatic DDoS protection through Cloudflare's network

Web Application Firewall (WAF) integration

Origin IP address protection

Cloudflare Access integration for zero-trust authentication

HTTP/2 and HTTP/3 support for optimal performance

Load balancing across multiple tunnel instances

Automatic failover and reconnection

Web-based configuration interface

Support for multiple protocols (HTTP, SSH, RDP, SMB)

Low latency routing through Cloudflare's global network

Free tier available for basic tunneling

