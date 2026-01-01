Cloudflared

Cloudflare Tunnel daemon for secure remote access without opening ports

Cloudflared

KVM 1
1 vCPU mag
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe lemezterület
4 TB sávszélesség
2 019  Ft /hó

4 029 Ft/hó áron újul meg 2 évre. Bármikor lemondhatja.

Körülbelül Cloudflared

Cloudflared is Cloudflare's tunneling daemon that provides secure, outbound-only connections from your infrastructure to Cloudflare's edge network. By creating encrypted tunnels without requiring inbound firewall rules, Cloudflared eliminates traditional attack vectors while making services globally accessible. This approach protects against DDoS attacks, origin IP exposure, and common web exploits by routing all traffic through Cloudflare's security infrastructure before reaching your servers. Widely adopted for secure remote access and zero-trust networking, Cloudflared has become essential infrastructure for developers and organizations requiring reliable, protected internet exposure.

Common Use Cases

Developers use Cloudflared to expose local development environments securely without port forwarding or VPN configuration. Home lab enthusiasts deploy it to make self-hosted services publicly accessible while hiding origin IP addresses from potential attackers. Businesses leverage it for zero-trust network architecture, ensuring all external access passes through Cloudflare's security layer. System administrators utilize it for secure remote management of internal services without traditional VPN overhead.

Key Features

  • Secure tunneling without inbound firewall rules or port forwarding
  • Automatic DDoS protection through Cloudflare's network
  • Web Application Firewall (WAF) integration
  • Origin IP address protection
  • Cloudflare Access integration for zero-trust authentication
  • HTTP/2 and HTTP/3 support for optimal performance
  • Load balancing across multiple tunnel instances
  • Automatic failover and reconnection
  • Web-based configuration interface
  • Support for multiple protocols (HTTP, SSH, RDP, SMB)
  • Low latency routing through Cloudflare's global network
  • Free tier available for basic tunneling

Why deploy Cloudflared on Hostinger VPS

Deploying Cloudflared on Hostinger VPS provides reliable, always-on tunnel connectivity ensuring your services remain accessible 24/7 without depending on home network stability. The VPS environment offers dedicated resources for maintaining persistent encrypted connections to Cloudflare's edge, enterprise-grade uptime guarantees for business-critical tunnels, and static configuration not affected by dynamic home IP changes. You benefit from Hostinger's high-bandwidth network for handling traffic spikes, professional infrastructure ensuring tunnel reliability, and centralized tunnel management accessible from anywhere. The isolated environment provides enhanced security for Cloudflare tokens and tunnel credentials, while persistent storage protects your carefully configured tunnel routes across container updates.

Cloudflared

