Dolibarr

Dolibarr

Open-source ERP/CRM platform for managing business operations

배포할 VPS 플랜을 선택하세요Dolibarr

KVM 1
1 vCPU 코어
4GB RAM
50GB NVMe 디스크 용량
4TB 대역폭
₩  7,349 /월

2 년간 ₩14,709/월의 가격으로 갱신. 언제든 취소 가능.

Dolibarr 소개

Dolibarr serves as a comprehensive business management platform that combines ERP and CRM functionality in a single, integrated solution designed for organizations seeking complete control over their business operations without vendor lock-in or subscription fees. Built with modularity and flexibility in mind, Dolibarr enables businesses to customize their management system according to specific needs while maintaining the scalability required for growth and expansion across different markets and operational requirements.

Common Use Cases

Small and medium businesses use Dolibarr as their complete business management system, handling customer relationships, sales processes, inventory management, and financial operations through a unified interface that eliminates data silos and improves operational efficiency. Service companies leverage it for project management, time tracking, and client billing workflows that require detailed resource allocation and profitability analysis. Manufacturing organizations utilize it for production planning, supply chain management, and quality control processes that need integration between sales, procurement, and production operations. Non-profit organizations deploy it for donor management, volunteer coordination, and program tracking that requires comprehensive reporting and compliance documentation.

Key Features

  • Comprehensive CRM with contact management and sales pipeline tracking
  • Complete invoicing system with quotes, orders, and payment tracking
  • Inventory management with stock control and procurement workflows
  • Project management with time tracking and resource allocation
  • Human resources module with employee management and payroll
  • Accounting integration with multi-currency and tax management
  • Document management with template generation and file storage
  • Multi-company support for managing multiple business entities
  • Extensive reporting and analytics with customizable dashboards
  • Plugin ecosystem for industry-specific functionality extension
  • API access for integration with external systems and applications
  • Mobile-responsive interface for business management on any device

Why deploy Dolibarr on Hostinger VPS

Deploying Dolibarr on Hostinger VPS provides dedicated resources for comprehensive business management operations, ensuring consistent performance for critical business processes like invoicing, inventory management, and customer relationship workflows. The VPS environment offers complete control over business data, customization options, and integration capabilities while maintaining the security isolation needed for sensitive financial and customer information. Self-hosting eliminates recurring licensing fees and user limitations, enables unlimited customization and module development, and provides full control over data retention and compliance policies. The dedicated infrastructure supports the database operations and file storage requirements for document-heavy business processes while ensuring reliable availability for mission-critical business operations that depend on consistent system access.

배포할 VPS 플랜을 선택하세요Dolibarr

KVM 1
1 vCPU 코어
4GB RAM
50GB NVMe 디스크 용량
4TB 대역폭
₩  7,349 /월

2 년간 ₩14,709/월의 가격으로 갱신. 언제든 취소 가능.

이 카테고리의 다른 앱들을 살펴보세요

2FAuth

2FAuth

웹 및 모바일용 자가 호스팅 2단계 인증 코드 관리자

Actual Budget

Actual Budget

개인 정보 보호 중심의 봉투 예산 개인 금융 앱

AdventureLog

AdventureLog

Self-hosted travel tracker and trip planner with interactive maps

호스팅어는 여러분의 개인 정보를 소중히 여깁니다

당사의 웹사이트는 사이트의 원활한 작동과 사용자의 상호작용 데이터 수집, 그리고 마케팅 목적을 위해 필요한 쿠키를 사용합니다. 허용 시, 쿠키 정책에 명시된 대로 광고와 분석을 위한 쿠키 사용에 동의하게 됩니다.