Dolibarr serves as a comprehensive business management platform that combines ERP and CRM functionality in a single, integrated solution designed for organizations seeking complete control over their business operations without vendor lock-in or subscription fees. Built with modularity and flexibility in mind, Dolibarr enables businesses to customize their management system according to specific needs while maintaining the scalability required for growth and expansion across different markets and operational requirements.

Common Use Cases

Small and medium businesses use Dolibarr as their complete business management system, handling customer relationships, sales processes, inventory management, and financial operations through a unified interface that eliminates data silos and improves operational efficiency. Service companies leverage it for project management, time tracking, and client billing workflows that require detailed resource allocation and profitability analysis. Manufacturing organizations utilize it for production planning, supply chain management, and quality control processes that need integration between sales, procurement, and production operations. Non-profit organizations deploy it for donor management, volunteer coordination, and program tracking that requires comprehensive reporting and compliance documentation.

Key Features

Comprehensive CRM with contact management and sales pipeline tracking

Complete invoicing system with quotes, orders, and payment tracking

Inventory management with stock control and procurement workflows

Project management with time tracking and resource allocation

Human resources module with employee management and payroll

Accounting integration with multi-currency and tax management

Document management with template generation and file storage

Multi-company support for managing multiple business entities

Extensive reporting and analytics with customizable dashboards

Plugin ecosystem for industry-specific functionality extension

API access for integration with external systems and applications

Mobile-responsive interface for business management on any device

Why deploy Dolibarr on Hostinger VPS

Deploying Dolibarr on Hostinger VPS provides dedicated resources for comprehensive business management operations, ensuring consistent performance for critical business processes like invoicing, inventory management, and customer relationship workflows. The VPS environment offers complete control over business data, customization options, and integration capabilities while maintaining the security isolation needed for sensitive financial and customer information. Self-hosting eliminates recurring licensing fees and user limitations, enables unlimited customization and module development, and provides full control over data retention and compliance policies. The dedicated infrastructure supports the database operations and file storage requirements for document-heavy business processes while ensuring reliable availability for mission-critical business operations that depend on consistent system access.