Dolibarr

Open-source ERP/CRM platform for managing business operations

Elija el plan VPS para implementar Dolibarr

KVM 1
1 núcleo de vCPU
4 GB RAM
50 GB de espacio en disco NVMe
4 TB de ancho de banda
MX$  97.99 /mes

Se renueva a MX$ 168.99/mes por 2 años. Cancela cuando quieras.

Acerca de Dolibarr

Dolibarr serves as a comprehensive business management platform that combines ERP and CRM functionality in a single, integrated solution designed for organizations seeking complete control over their business operations without vendor lock-in or subscription fees. Built with modularity and flexibility in mind, Dolibarr enables businesses to customize their management system according to specific needs while maintaining the scalability required for growth and expansion across different markets and operational requirements.

Common Use Cases

Small and medium businesses use Dolibarr as their complete business management system, handling customer relationships, sales processes, inventory management, and financial operations through a unified interface that eliminates data silos and improves operational efficiency. Service companies leverage it for project management, time tracking, and client billing workflows that require detailed resource allocation and profitability analysis. Manufacturing organizations utilize it for production planning, supply chain management, and quality control processes that need integration between sales, procurement, and production operations. Non-profit organizations deploy it for donor management, volunteer coordination, and program tracking that requires comprehensive reporting and compliance documentation.

Key Features

  • Comprehensive CRM with contact management and sales pipeline tracking
  • Complete invoicing system with quotes, orders, and payment tracking
  • Inventory management with stock control and procurement workflows
  • Project management with time tracking and resource allocation
  • Human resources module with employee management and payroll
  • Accounting integration with multi-currency and tax management
  • Document management with template generation and file storage
  • Multi-company support for managing multiple business entities
  • Extensive reporting and analytics with customizable dashboards
  • Plugin ecosystem for industry-specific functionality extension
  • API access for integration with external systems and applications
  • Mobile-responsive interface for business management on any device

Why deploy Dolibarr on Hostinger VPS

Deploying Dolibarr on Hostinger VPS provides dedicated resources for comprehensive business management operations, ensuring consistent performance for critical business processes like invoicing, inventory management, and customer relationship workflows. The VPS environment offers complete control over business data, customization options, and integration capabilities while maintaining the security isolation needed for sensitive financial and customer information. Self-hosting eliminates recurring licensing fees and user limitations, enables unlimited customization and module development, and provides full control over data retention and compliance policies. The dedicated infrastructure supports the database operations and file storage requirements for document-heavy business processes while ensuring reliable availability for mission-critical business operations that depend on consistent system access.

