Automated media file processor that reduces file sizes up to 90%

배포할 VPS 플랜을 선택하세요FileFlows

KVM 2
2 vCPU 코어
8GB RAM
100GB NVMe 디스크 용량
8TB 대역폭
₩  10,289 /월

2 년간 ₩19,119/월의 가격으로 갱신. 언제든 취소 가능.

FileFlows 소개

FileFlows is a powerful, automated file processing system designed to revolutionize how you manage and optimize your media library. By intelligently analyzing and converting files using customizable workflows, FileFlows can reduce storage requirements by up to 90% while maintaining quality standards. Its visual flow designer and extensive plugin ecosystem make it the ultimate tool for media management at any scale.

Common Use Cases

Media server operators use FileFlows to automatically convert their libraries to efficient formats like H.265/HEVC, dramatically reducing storage costs while maintaining visual quality. Content creators leverage it to standardize their production pipeline, automatically processing raw footage into distribution-ready formats. IT departments deploy FileFlows to manage corporate media assets, ensuring all files meet organizational standards for format, quality, and size. Home media enthusiasts utilize it to optimize their personal collections, converting legacy formats and reducing storage requirements without manual intervention.

Key Features

  • Visual flow designer for creating custom processing workflows
  • Automatic file monitoring and processing triggers
  • Support for hardware acceleration (Intel QuickSync, NVIDIA, AMD)
  • Smart transcoding to H.264, H.265/HEVC, AV1, and more
  • Audio normalization and format conversion
  • Subtitle extraction and management
  • File organization and renaming capabilities
  • Comprehensive logging and statistics
  • Plugin system for extended functionality
  • REST API for automation and integration
  • Multi-node processing for distributed workloads
  • Conditional processing based on file properties

Why deploy FileFlows on Hostinger VPS

Deploying FileFlows on Hostinger VPS provides dedicated processing power for your media optimization workflows without impacting your primary systems. The VPS ensures consistent performance for CPU-intensive transcoding operations, with the option to scale resources as your library grows. With persistent storage across all volumes, your processing flows, configurations, and logs are preserved, enabling long-term optimization strategies. The isolated environment allows you to process files 24/7 without affecting other services, while the Docker deployment ensures easy updates and maintenance. This self-hosted solution gives you complete control over your media processing pipeline while avoiding cloud storage and processing fees.

