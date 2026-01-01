Cryptgeon

Secure, encrypted note and file sharing service inspired by PrivNote

Cryptgeon 소개

Cryptgeon is a privacy-focused, open-source alternative to services like PrivNote, designed for sharing sensitive information securely. Built with a zero-knowledge architecture, it ensures that all encryption happens client-side in your browser, making it impossible for anyone - including server administrators - to access your unencrypted data. Messages self-destruct based on configurable rules, preventing sensitive information from lingering online.

Common Use Cases

Security teams use Cryptgeon to share passwords, API keys, and sensitive credentials with colleagues without leaving a permanent digital trail. Healthcare professionals leverage it to share patient information temporarily while maintaining HIPAA compliance through encryption and automatic deletion. Legal departments utilize it for sharing confidential documents with automatic expiration to ensure sensitive case information doesn't persist. IT administrators deploy it for secure transmission of configuration files, access tokens, and system credentials during onboarding or support sessions.

Key Features

  • End-to-end encryption with zero-knowledge architecture
  • Self-destructing messages based on time or view count
  • File sharing support with encryption
  • No account required - completely anonymous
  • Configurable expiration limits (time and views)
  • Password protection for additional security
  • QR code generation for easy mobile sharing
  • Markdown support in notes
  • Light and dark theme support
  • No tracking or analytics

Why deploy Cryptgeon on Hostinger VPS

Deploying Cryptgeon on Hostinger VPS gives you complete control over your secure communication infrastructure. The VPS ensures your sensitive data sharing service remains within your organization's control, meeting compliance and data sovereignty requirements. With dedicated resources, the service maintains consistent performance for encryption operations and file transfers. The isolated environment prevents data leakage to third-party services, while the configurable nature allows you to set appropriate limits for your organization's security policies. The Redis backend ensures efficient temporary storage with automatic cleanup of expired messages.

