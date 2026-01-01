Cryptgeon

Cryptgeon

Secure, encrypted note and file sharing service inspired by PrivNote

选择要部署的 VPS 方案 Cryptgeon

KVM 2
2 个vCPU 内核
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe 硬盘空间
8 TB 流量
CNY  51.99 /月

以 CNY 94.99/月 的价格续订 2 年。可随时取消。

关于 Cryptgeon

Cryptgeon is a privacy-focused, open-source alternative to services like PrivNote, designed for sharing sensitive information securely. Built with a zero-knowledge architecture, it ensures that all encryption happens client-side in your browser, making it impossible for anyone - including server administrators - to access your unencrypted data. Messages self-destruct based on configurable rules, preventing sensitive information from lingering online.

Common Use Cases

Security teams use Cryptgeon to share passwords, API keys, and sensitive credentials with colleagues without leaving a permanent digital trail. Healthcare professionals leverage it to share patient information temporarily while maintaining HIPAA compliance through encryption and automatic deletion. Legal departments utilize it for sharing confidential documents with automatic expiration to ensure sensitive case information doesn't persist. IT administrators deploy it for secure transmission of configuration files, access tokens, and system credentials during onboarding or support sessions.

Key Features

  • End-to-end encryption with zero-knowledge architecture
  • Self-destructing messages based on time or view count
  • File sharing support with encryption
  • No account required - completely anonymous
  • Configurable expiration limits (time and views)
  • Password protection for additional security
  • QR code generation for easy mobile sharing
  • Markdown support in notes
  • Light and dark theme support
  • No tracking or analytics

Why deploy Cryptgeon on Hostinger VPS

Deploying Cryptgeon on Hostinger VPS gives you complete control over your secure communication infrastructure. The VPS ensures your sensitive data sharing service remains within your organization's control, meeting compliance and data sovereignty requirements. With dedicated resources, the service maintains consistent performance for encryption operations and file transfers. The isolated environment prevents data leakage to third-party services, while the configurable nature allows you to set appropriate limits for your organization's security policies. The Redis backend ensures efficient temporary storage with automatic cleanup of expired messages.

选择要部署的 VPS 方案 Cryptgeon

KVM 2
2 个vCPU 内核
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe 硬盘空间
8 TB 流量
CNY  51.99 /月

以 CNY 94.99/月 的价格续订 2 年。可随时取消。

探索该目录中的其他应用

2FAuth

2FAuth

适用于网页和移动设备的自托管双重身份验证码管理器

Actual Budget

Actual Budget

隐私优先的个人理财应用，支持信封预算

AdventureLog

AdventureLog

Self-hosted travel tracker and trip planner with interactive maps

我们关心您的隐私

本网站使用 Cookie，这些 Cookie 是网站正常运行、获取您与网站互动的数据以及用于营销目的所必需的。接受即表示您同意在您的设备上存储 Cookie，用于广告定位、个性化和分析，如我们的Cookie 政策中所述。