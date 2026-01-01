Flipt

Flipt

Self-hosted feature flag management platform with Git integration

배포할 VPS 플랜을 선택하세요Flipt

KVM 1
1 vCPU 코어
4GB RAM
50GB NVMe 디스크 용량
4TB 대역폭
₩  7,349 /월

2 년간 ₩14,709/월의 가격으로 갱신. 언제든 취소 가능.

Flipt 소개

Flipt is a powerful open-source feature flag management platform designed to give development teams complete control over their feature rollout process. Built with modern DevOps practices in mind, Flipt enables teams to decouple feature releases from deployments, allowing for safer, more controlled software delivery. The platform stands out from traditional feature flag services by allowing teams to store their flag configurations alongside their code in Git repositories, ensuring better version control, code review processes, and deployment consistency across environments.

Common Use Cases

Development Teams use Flipt to safely deploy new features behind flags, enabling gradual rollouts and instant rollbacks without code changes or redeployments. Product Teams leverage it for A/B testing and experimentation, allowing them to test different user experiences and measure impact on key metrics. DevOps Teams implement it for operational toggles, circuit breakers, and configuration management, providing runtime control over system behavior during incidents or maintenance. QA Teams utilize feature flags to test different code paths and validate functionality across multiple environments without maintaining separate codebases.

Key Features

  • Git-native feature flag storage with version control and code review workflows
  • Web-based management interface for creating and managing flags, segments, and rules
  • Advanced targeting capabilities with user segments and custom attributes
  • Percentage-based rollouts for gradual feature deployment and A/B testing
  • Multi-environment support with environment-specific flag configurations
  • Comprehensive REST API and gRPC API for integration with any application
  • Real-time flag evaluation with high performance and low latency
  • Audit logs and analytics for tracking flag usage and performance
  • Database or filesystem storage options with import/export capabilities
  • Client SDKs for popular programming languages and frameworks

Why deploy Flipt on Hostinger VPS

Deploying Flipt on Hostinger VPS provides complete control over your feature flag infrastructure and sensitive application logic. Unlike cloud-based feature flag services, you maintain full ownership of your flag configurations, user targeting data, and usage analytics, ensuring compliance with data privacy regulations and security policies. The self-hosted deployment allows for custom integrations with internal systems, reduced external dependencies, and no vendor lock-in concerns. You can also optimize performance by deploying Flipt close to your application infrastructure, reducing latency for flag evaluations and ensuring high availability even if external services are unavailable.

배포할 VPS 플랜을 선택하세요Flipt

KVM 1
1 vCPU 코어
4GB RAM
50GB NVMe 디스크 용량
4TB 대역폭
₩  7,349 /월

2 년간 ₩14,709/월의 가격으로 갱신. 언제든 취소 가능.

이 카테고리의 다른 앱들을 살펴보세요

Adminer

Adminer

11개 이상의 데이터베이스 시스템을 지원하는 모든 기능을 갖춘 데이터베이스 관리 인터페이스

Appsmith

Appsmith

Open-source low-code platform for building internal tools and applications

Browserless

Browserless

Headless Chrome browser as a service for web scraping and automation

호스팅어는 여러분의 개인 정보를 소중히 여깁니다

당사의 웹사이트는 사이트의 원활한 작동과 사용자의 상호작용 데이터 수집, 그리고 마케팅 목적을 위해 필요한 쿠키를 사용합니다. 허용 시, 쿠키 정책에 명시된 대로 광고와 분석을 위한 쿠키 사용에 동의하게 됩니다.