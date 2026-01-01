Flipt is a powerful open-source feature flag management platform designed to give development teams complete control over their feature rollout process. Built with modern DevOps practices in mind, Flipt enables teams to decouple feature releases from deployments, allowing for safer, more controlled software delivery. The platform stands out from traditional feature flag services by allowing teams to store their flag configurations alongside their code in Git repositories, ensuring better version control, code review processes, and deployment consistency across environments.

Common Use Cases

Development Teams use Flipt to safely deploy new features behind flags, enabling gradual rollouts and instant rollbacks without code changes or redeployments. Product Teams leverage it for A/B testing and experimentation, allowing them to test different user experiences and measure impact on key metrics. DevOps Teams implement it for operational toggles, circuit breakers, and configuration management, providing runtime control over system behavior during incidents or maintenance. QA Teams utilize feature flags to test different code paths and validate functionality across multiple environments without maintaining separate codebases.

Key Features

Git-native feature flag storage with version control and code review workflows

Web-based management interface for creating and managing flags, segments, and rules

Advanced targeting capabilities with user segments and custom attributes

Percentage-based rollouts for gradual feature deployment and A/B testing

Multi-environment support with environment-specific flag configurations

Comprehensive REST API and gRPC API for integration with any application

Real-time flag evaluation with high performance and low latency

Audit logs and analytics for tracking flag usage and performance

Database or filesystem storage options with import/export capabilities

Client SDKs for popular programming languages and frameworks

Why deploy Flipt on Hostinger VPS

Deploying Flipt on Hostinger VPS provides complete control over your feature flag infrastructure and sensitive application logic. Unlike cloud-based feature flag services, you maintain full ownership of your flag configurations, user targeting data, and usage analytics, ensuring compliance with data privacy regulations and security policies. The self-hosted deployment allows for custom integrations with internal systems, reduced external dependencies, and no vendor lock-in concerns. You can also optimize performance by deploying Flipt close to your application infrastructure, reducing latency for flag evaluations and ensuring high availability even if external services are unavailable.