CodiMD

CodiMD

Real-time collaborative markdown editor for documentation and note-taking

배포할 VPS 플랜을 선택하세요CodiMD

KVM 1
1 vCPU 코어
4GB RAM
50GB NVMe 디스크 용량
4TB 대역폭
₩  7,349 /월

2 년간 ₩14,709/월의 가격으로 갱신. 언제든 취소 가능.

CodiMD 소개

CodiMD is an open-source, self-hosted version of HackMD that brings real-time collaborative markdown editing to your infrastructure. It combines the simplicity of markdown with powerful collaboration features, making it ideal for technical documentation, meeting notes, knowledge management, and collaborative writing. Teams can work together seamlessly with instant synchronization and comprehensive version history.

Common Use Cases

Development teams use CodiMD for collaborative technical documentation, API documentation, and maintaining project wikis with code snippets and diagrams. Remote teams leverage it for real-time meeting notes, brainstorming sessions, and collaborative decision documents. Educational institutions deploy it for collaborative learning materials, lecture notes, and student group projects. Content creators utilize it for drafting blog posts, documentation, and collaborative writing projects with markdown formatting.

Key Features

  • Real-time collaborative editing with multiple cursors
  • Instant markdown preview with split-screen view
  • Syntax highlighting for 100+ programming languages
  • Support for diagrams (UML, flowcharts, sequence diagrams)
  • Mathematical formula rendering with MathJax/KaTeX
  • Slide mode for creating presentations from markdown
  • Version history and revision tracking
  • Export to PDF, HTML, Markdown, and other formats
  • Image upload and management
  • Table of contents generation and document outline

Why deploy CodiMD on Hostinger VPS

Deploying CodiMD on Hostinger VPS ensures your collaborative documentation platform has dedicated resources for smooth real-time synchronization between multiple users. The VPS provides the performance needed for instant preview rendering and concurrent editing sessions. With persistent storage, your notes, documents, and uploaded files are preserved across updates. The dedicated environment allows you to maintain control over your documentation and knowledge base, ensuring data privacy and compliance with organizational requirements.

배포할 VPS 플랜을 선택하세요CodiMD

KVM 1
1 vCPU 코어
4GB RAM
50GB NVMe 디스크 용량
4TB 대역폭
₩  7,349 /월

2 년간 ₩14,709/월의 가격으로 갱신. 언제든 취소 가능.

이 카테고리의 다른 앱들을 살펴보세요

Adminer

Adminer

11개 이상의 데이터베이스 시스템을 지원하는 모든 기능을 갖춘 데이터베이스 관리 인터페이스

Appsmith

Appsmith

Open-source low-code platform for building internal tools and applications

Browserless

Browserless

Headless Chrome browser as a service for web scraping and automation

호스팅어는 여러분의 개인 정보를 소중히 여깁니다

당사의 웹사이트는 사이트의 원활한 작동과 사용자의 상호작용 데이터 수집, 그리고 마케팅 목적을 위해 필요한 쿠키를 사용합니다. 허용 시, 쿠키 정책에 명시된 대로 광고와 분석을 위한 쿠키 사용에 동의하게 됩니다.