CodiMD is an open-source, self-hosted version of HackMD that brings real-time collaborative markdown editing to your infrastructure. It combines the simplicity of markdown with powerful collaboration features, making it ideal for technical documentation, meeting notes, knowledge management, and collaborative writing. Teams can work together seamlessly with instant synchronization and comprehensive version history.

Common Use Cases

Development teams use CodiMD for collaborative technical documentation, API documentation, and maintaining project wikis with code snippets and diagrams. Remote teams leverage it for real-time meeting notes, brainstorming sessions, and collaborative decision documents. Educational institutions deploy it for collaborative learning materials, lecture notes, and student group projects. Content creators utilize it for drafting blog posts, documentation, and collaborative writing projects with markdown formatting.

Key Features

Real-time collaborative editing with multiple cursors

Instant markdown preview with split-screen view

Syntax highlighting for 100+ programming languages

Support for diagrams (UML, flowcharts, sequence diagrams)

Mathematical formula rendering with MathJax/KaTeX

Slide mode for creating presentations from markdown

Version history and revision tracking

Export to PDF, HTML, Markdown, and other formats

Image upload and management

Table of contents generation and document outline

Why deploy CodiMD on Hostinger VPS

Deploying CodiMD on Hostinger VPS ensures your collaborative documentation platform has dedicated resources for smooth real-time synchronization between multiple users. The VPS provides the performance needed for instant preview rendering and concurrent editing sessions. With persistent storage, your notes, documents, and uploaded files are preserved across updates. The dedicated environment allows you to maintain control over your documentation and knowledge base, ensuring data privacy and compliance with organizational requirements.