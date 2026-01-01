Donetick

Collaborative task management for organizing household chores and recurring responsibilities

Donetick 소개

Donetick is a powerful open-source task management platform designed specifically for organizing household chores and recurring responsibilities among multiple users. Built for families, roommates, and shared living spaces, it combines intelligent task allocation, flexible scheduling, and collaborative features to make managing shared responsibilities effortless. The platform uses smart assignment strategies including random allocation and workload balancing based on completion history, ensuring fair distribution of tasks across all members.

Common Use Cases

Families use Donetick to distribute household chores fairly among members, with the platform automatically rotating assignments and sending reminders for upcoming tasks like taking out trash, cleaning rooms, or preparing meals. Shared housing situations leverage the task group features to organize roommate responsibilities, track completion status, and maintain accountability for cleaning schedules, utility management, and shared space maintenance. Property managers utilize the platform to coordinate maintenance tasks across multiple units, schedule recurring inspections, and track work completion by maintenance staff. Small teams employ Donetick for office task management, organizing recurring duties like supply ordering, equipment maintenance, and shared space upkeep.

Key Features

  • Intelligent task allocation with strategies including random assignment and workload balancing based on completion history
  • Flexible recurring schedules supporting daily, weekly, monthly, and custom recurrence patterns for routine tasks
  • Real-time progress tracking with completion status, task history, and performance analytics for all members
  • Integration with notification services including Telegram and Pushover for timely alerts about upcoming or overdue tasks
  • NFC tag support enabling quick task completion by scanning physical tags placed in relevant locations
  • Task groups and labels for organizing responsibilities by category, location, or responsibility type
  • Single Sign-On (SSO) and OpenID Connect (OIDC) support for seamless integration with existing identity providers
  • RESTful API for automated task creation and completion from external systems and IoT devices
  • Multi-user collaboration with shared task lists, assignment visibility, and completion notifications
  • SQLite-based storage for lightweight deployment without external database dependencies

Why deploy Donetick on Hostinger VPS

Deploying Donetick on Hostinger VPS provides complete control over household task data and notification preferences without relying on cloud-based services. The dedicated resources ensure reliable notification delivery and real-time updates for all users, while SQLite storage simplifies backup and migration workflows. Self-hosting on VPS infrastructure allows families and shared living spaces to maintain privacy over household routines and scheduling patterns while avoiding subscription fees. With full server access, users can customize notification integrations, implement automated task creation from home automation systems, and scale resources based on the number of users and tasks without service limitations.

