Ebook and audiobook collection manager, a community revival of Readarr

Bookshelf 소개

Bookshelf is the active community revival of Readarr, an ebook and audiobook collection manager built on the *arr application framework. After the original Readarr project was retired in 2025, the Bookshelf project emerged to continue development with working metadata sources and active maintenance. Designed to automate digital book library management, it tracks author bibliographies, monitors for new releases, and automatically downloads and organizes books into well-structured libraries with comprehensive metadata. Supporting both ebooks in multiple formats and audiobooks, Bookshelf serves the community of readers who relied on Readarr, with approximately 12,000 daily users.

Common Use Cases

Avid readers use Bookshelf to automatically track favorite authors and download new releases immediately upon availability, maintaining complete author bibliographies. Audiobook enthusiasts deploy it to manage audiobook collections alongside ebooks from the same interface. Calibre users integrate Bookshelf to automatically populate their ebook management systems with new acquisitions. Digital librarians leverage it to maintain organized collections with consistent metadata, folder structures, and file naming across thousands of books.

Key Features

  • Automated book monitoring with author and series tracking
  • Integration with download clients (qBittorrent, Transmission, Deluge, SABnzbd, NZBGet)
  • Support for multiple ebook formats (EPUB, MOBI, AZW3, PDF, and more)
  • Audiobook support with M4B format handling
  • Quality profile management for controlling book formats and sources
  • Calibre and Calibre-Web integration for ebook management
  • Indexer management supporting Newznab, Torznab, and custom indexers
  • Author monitoring with full bibliography tracking
  • Series monitoring for tracking book series completion
  • Metadata management with GoodReads or Hardcover integration
  • List imports from GoodReads, Calibre, and other sources
  • Release profile support for filtering by edition and format
  • Calendar view for tracking upcoming book releases
  • File management with custom naming patterns
  • Comprehensive activity monitoring and history tracking
  • RESTful API for integration with other applications

Why deploy Bookshelf on Hostinger VPS

Deploying Bookshelf on Hostinger VPS provides dedicated resources for continuous book release monitoring and automatic downloads without burdening your local network. The VPS environment ensures Bookshelf runs 24/7 with consistent availability, so you never miss new releases from monitored authors even when your home computer is offline. You benefit from enterprise-grade network speeds for downloading large audiobook files, unlimited bandwidth for managing extensive digital libraries, and the flexibility to run complementary applications (Calibre-Web, download clients, indexers) on the same infrastructure. Hostinger's reliable uptime ensures your book collection is always tracked and updated on schedule, while persistent storage protects your carefully curated author lists, quality profiles, and metadata configurations. The isolated environment provides better security for download client credentials and indexer API keys, with professional-grade infrastructure for optimal book acquisition performance.

