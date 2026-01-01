AnonUpload is an open-source anonymous file sharing platform that prioritizes user privacy by eliminating database requirements, user accounts, and metadata logging that could identify file uploaders or downloaders. Built as a lightweight PHP application, AnonUpload provides organizations and individuals with a self-hosted alternative to commercial file sharing services that track user behavior, scan uploaded content for intellectual property violations, or comply with government data requests that compromise user anonymity. The platform's database-free architecture simplifies deployment and maintenance while ensuring that no persistent logs or user tracking data accumulates over time, making it ideal for scenarios where file sharing must occur without creating permanent records of who uploaded or accessed specific files.

Common Use Cases

Whistleblowers and journalists deploy AnonUpload to create secure drop boxes for receiving sensitive documents from anonymous sources, with the platform's lack of database logging ensuring that even server administrators cannot determine which IP addresses uploaded specific files or when downloads occurred. The configurable download time feature prevents immediate automated scraping of uploaded content, giving uploaders confidence that their submissions reach intended recipients before becoming publicly accessible. Privacy-focused organizations use AnonUpload for internal file sharing within teams operating in restrictive jurisdictions, avoiding commercial file sharing platforms that comply with government surveillance requests or implement content scanning algorithms that flag documents containing politically sensitive keywords. The no-database architecture ensures that subpoenas or data breach incidents cannot expose historical upload records or user activity patterns. Open source projects leverage AnonUpload for accepting community contributions like bug reports with attached log files, screenshot submissions, or test data uploads without requiring contributors to create accounts or authenticate through centralized identity providers that could reveal their real identities or geographic locations. Penetration testers and security researchers operate AnonUpload instances for receiving file uploads during security assessments, providing clients with anonymous submission channels for suspected malware samples, compromised credentials, or sensitive evidence of security vulnerabilities without creating audit trails that could be subpoenaed during litigation. Activist organizations deploy AnonUpload behind Tor hidden services, creating completely anonymous file sharing endpoints where dissidents can upload documentation of human rights abuses, government corruption evidence, or leaked documents without metadata exposure risks inherent in cloud file sharing platforms that embed uploader information in file properties or access logs.

Key Features

Anonymous file uploads with no user registration or authentication required

Database-free architecture with filesystem-based storage

Privacy-first design that hides direct filenames from public access

Configurable file type whitelist supporting images, documents, and archives

File size verification with customizable maximum and minimum limits

Download time delay feature to prevent automated scraping

Admin interface for upload management and configuration

Compatible with Nginx, Apache, LiteSpeed, and other web servers

Lightweight PHP implementation with minimal resource requirements

No external dependencies or complex installation procedures

Support for multiple file formats including media and compressed archives

Contact email configuration for abuse reports and support

Why deploy AnonUpload on Hostinger VPS

