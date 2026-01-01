Fider

Fider 소개

Fider is an open-source customer feedback platform designed to bridge the gap between product teams and their users. By providing a transparent, collaborative space for feature requests and bug reports, Fider transforms how organizations gather and prioritize user input. Its voting system and discussion threads create an engaged community around product development, ensuring that the most valuable features get built first.

Common Use Cases

Product teams use Fider to collect feature requests, understand user priorities through voting, and maintain transparent communication about development roadmaps. SaaS companies leverage it to reduce support tickets by providing a public space for feature discussions and status updates. Open-source projects deploy Fider to engage their community, gather contributions ideas, and democratically prioritize development efforts. Internal IT departments utilize it to collect feedback from employees about tools and services, improving internal satisfaction and productivity.

Key Features

  • Public feedback portal with voting system
  • User authentication via email, OAuth, or SSO
  • Comment threads for detailed discussions
  • Status tracking for ideas (planned, started, completed, declined)
  • Email notifications for updates and responses
  • Moderation tools for content management
  • Custom branding and domain support
  • Tags and categories for organization
  • Private feedback options for sensitive topics
  • Multi-language support
  • API for integrations and automation
  • Analytics dashboard for feedback trends

Why deploy Fider on Hostinger VPS

Deploying Fider on Hostinger VPS provides you with a dedicated feedback platform that maintains complete control over your user data and feedback insights. The VPS ensures your feedback portal is always accessible, allowing users to submit and vote on ideas 24/7 without interruption. With PostgreSQL providing reliable data persistence, all feedback history, votes, and discussions are preserved for long-term analysis. The configurable email integration ensures users stay engaged with updates about their suggestions. This self-hosted deployment gives you professional feedback management capabilities while maintaining data sovereignty and avoiding per-user pricing of hosted alternatives.

