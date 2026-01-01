Fider

Fider

Open-source feedback platform for collecting and managing user feedback

Elija el plan VPS para implementar Fider

KVM 2
2 núcleos de CPU
8 GB de RAM
100 GB en disco NVMe
8 TB de ancho de banda
AR$  15.199,00 /mes

Se renueva a AR$ 27.199,00/mes por 2 años. Cancelá cuando quieras.

Acerca de Fider

Fider is an open-source customer feedback platform designed to bridge the gap between product teams and their users. By providing a transparent, collaborative space for feature requests and bug reports, Fider transforms how organizations gather and prioritize user input. Its voting system and discussion threads create an engaged community around product development, ensuring that the most valuable features get built first.

Common Use Cases

Product teams use Fider to collect feature requests, understand user priorities through voting, and maintain transparent communication about development roadmaps. SaaS companies leverage it to reduce support tickets by providing a public space for feature discussions and status updates. Open-source projects deploy Fider to engage their community, gather contributions ideas, and democratically prioritize development efforts. Internal IT departments utilize it to collect feedback from employees about tools and services, improving internal satisfaction and productivity.

Key Features

  • Public feedback portal with voting system
  • User authentication via email, OAuth, or SSO
  • Comment threads for detailed discussions
  • Status tracking for ideas (planned, started, completed, declined)
  • Email notifications for updates and responses
  • Moderation tools for content management
  • Custom branding and domain support
  • Tags and categories for organization
  • Private feedback options for sensitive topics
  • Multi-language support
  • API for integrations and automation
  • Analytics dashboard for feedback trends

Why deploy Fider on Hostinger VPS

Deploying Fider on Hostinger VPS provides you with a dedicated feedback platform that maintains complete control over your user data and feedback insights. The VPS ensures your feedback portal is always accessible, allowing users to submit and vote on ideas 24/7 without interruption. With PostgreSQL providing reliable data persistence, all feedback history, votes, and discussions are preserved for long-term analysis. The configurable email integration ensures users stay engaged with updates about their suggestions. This self-hosted deployment gives you professional feedback management capabilities while maintaining data sovereignty and avoiding per-user pricing of hosted alternatives.

Elija el plan VPS para implementar Fider

KVM 2
2 núcleos de CPU
8 GB de RAM
100 GB en disco NVMe
8 TB de ancho de banda
AR$  15.199,00 /mes

Se renueva a AR$ 27.199,00/mes por 2 años. Cancelá cuando quieras.

Explora otras aplicaciones en esta categoría

Apache Answer

Apache Answer

Open-source Q&A platform for team knowledge sharing and community building

Cal.com

Cal.com

Open-source scheduling platform for booking meetings and appointments

Centrifugo

Centrifugo

Centrifugo is a scalable real-time messaging server for building live applications

Protejemos tu privacidad

Este sitio web usa cookies necesarias para que funcione correctamente y para obtener datos sobre cómo interactuás con él, además de para fines de marketing. Al aceptar, permitís el guardado de cookies en tu dispositivo para segmentación de anuncios, personalización y análisis, según se describe en nuestra Política de cookies.