Checkmate is a comprehensive server monitoring solution built to help teams maintain high availability and performance of their infrastructure. Developed by Bluewave Labs, it provides enterprise-grade monitoring capabilities in an open source package, enabling organizations to track uptime, detect issues early, and maintain service reliability without expensive commercial monitoring solutions.

Common Use Cases

DevOps teams use Checkmate to monitor production servers, track uptime SLAs, and receive instant alerts when services go down. System administrators leverage it to monitor multiple servers from a centralized dashboard and identify performance bottlenecks before they impact users. Development teams utilize it to monitor staging environments and ensure deployment readiness. Small businesses deploy it as a cost-effective alternative to commercial monitoring services while maintaining full control over their monitoring data.

Key Features

Real-time server and service uptime monitoring

Customizable health checks and monitoring intervals

Email notifications for downtime and recovery events

Google PageSpeed Insights integration for performance metrics

Docker container monitoring through socket access

Historical uptime data and trend analysis

RESTful API for custom integrations

Multi-server monitoring from single dashboard

Configurable alert thresholds and escalation

MongoDB backend for scalable data storage

Why deploy Checkmate on Hostinger VPS

Deploying Checkmate on Hostinger VPS provides a dedicated monitoring platform with guaranteed resources for reliable uptime tracking. The VPS ensures your monitoring system remains independent from the infrastructure it monitors, preventing single points of failure. With Docker socket access, you can monitor both the host system and containerized applications. The persistent storage ensures historical monitoring data is preserved, while the VPS's network capabilities enable monitoring of external services and APIs. The dedicated resources guarantee consistent performance even when monitoring numerous servers and services.