2FAuth brings the convenience of web-based access to two-factor authentication without compromising security or privacy. As online services increasingly require 2FA for account protection, users have traditionally been locked into mobile apps that tie authentication codes to a single device. 2FAuth breaks this limitation by providing a web interface accessible from any device while keeping your sensitive authentication secrets on infrastructure you control. The project was created by Bubka and has grown into a mature solution trusted by security-conscious users who want the convenience of centralized 2FA management without relying on closed-source commercial services. With its modern interface, comprehensive feature set, and commitment to open-source principles, 2FAuth represents the ideal balance between usability and security for managing multi-factor authentication.

Common Use Cases

Security-conscious individuals use 2FAuth to consolidate all their 2FA codes in one accessible location while maintaining complete control over authentication data. Remote workers leverage it to access authentication codes from multiple devices without phone dependency during login sessions. System administrators deploy it for team-shared service accounts requiring 2FA, enabling controlled access to critical infrastructure credentials. Digital nomads appreciate accessing authentication codes from any device when traveling without worrying about phone loss or damage. Power users migrating from Google Authenticator or Authy benefit from its import capabilities and enhanced management features. Families use it to centrally manage 2FA codes for shared services and accounts.

Key Features

TOTP and HOTP authentication code generation

QR code scanning for easy account setup

Manual entry for services that don't provide QR codes

Groups for organizing multiple accounts

Search and filter functionality

Responsive design for mobile and desktop

Dark mode support

Account icons for visual identification

Copy codes with one click

Import from Google Authenticator, Aegis, and 2FAS

Export functionality for backup and migration

Optional account protection with password

WebAuthn support for passwordless authentication

Self-hosted with complete data ownership

