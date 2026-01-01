Gotenberg is a powerful Docker-powered stateless API designed to handle PDF operations with ease. It provides developers with a simple HTTP interface to interact with industry-standard tools like Chromium and LibreOffice, enabling seamless conversion of various document formats including HTML, Markdown, Word documents, Excel spreadsheets, and more into high-quality PDF files. Built with containerization in mind, Gotenberg is completely stateless, making it ideal for cloud-native applications, microservices architectures, and scalable document processing pipelines.

Common Use Cases

Web application developers integrate Gotenberg to generate PDF invoices, receipts, and reports from HTML templates without complex server-side rendering libraries. SaaS platforms use Gotenberg to provide document export functionality, allowing users to download content as PDFs. Marketing teams leverage it to convert landing pages and email templates into PDF format for offline distribution. Document management systems utilize Gotenberg's LibreOffice integration to convert Microsoft Office documents to PDF for standardized archival. DevOps teams deploy Gotenberg as a shared microservice to centralize PDF generation across multiple applications, reducing code duplication and maintenance overhead.

Key Features

Convert HTML, Markdown, and URL content to PDF using Chromium rendering engine

Transform Office documents (Word, Excel, PowerPoint) to PDF via LibreOffice integration

Merge multiple PDFs into single documents

Convert PDFs to PDF/A format for long-term archival compliance

Asynchronous workflow support with customizable webhook callbacks

Modular architecture with configurable properties for each module

Built-in API for basic authentication and TLS certificate support

Prometheus metrics endpoint for monitoring and observability

Custom font support through volume mounting

Multi-architecture support (amd64, arm64, arm32, i386, ppc64le)

Stateless design for horizontal scaling and containerized deployments

URL allowlists and denylists for security control

Configurable timeouts, request body limits, and queue sizes

Support for custom HTTP headers in conversion requests

